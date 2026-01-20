Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Unifying scientific concepts often appear long before the intellectual climate is ready to absorb them. The ideas of gnergy—the inseparable complementarity of information and energy—and gnergons, their discrete carriers, exemplify this pattern.

This short essay records the historical origin, period of dormancy, and recent geometric integration of these concepts, which may prove significant if gnergy and gnergons come to be widely cited as unifying principles across physics, biology, and cognition.

1. The original formulation (1991)

The earliest explicit appearance of gnergy and gnergons in the scientific literature dates to 1991 [1], in the chapter:

Ji, S. (1991). “A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator.”

In Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.),

Rutgers University Press, pp. 152–163.

In this work, gnergy was defined as a hybrid physical entity containing both information (gn-) and energy (-ergy). Importantly, discrete carriers of gnergy were explicitly named “gnergons.”

Gnergons were further analyzed as a complementary hybrid of:

gnons , carrying information only, and

ergons, carrying energy only.

Two concrete biological realizations of gnergons were identified:

Conformons [2], carriers of conformational strain and mechanical energy, and Intracellular dissipative structures (IDS), dynamic energy-dissipating organizational units of the living cell [3].

Both were proposed to function as cytons [4], mediating cellular force and organization. This formulation already went beyond prevailing thermodynamic and information-theoretic views by treating energy and information as ontologically complementary rather than reducible to one another.

2. Conceptual dormancy (1990s–2000s)

Despite its early clarity, the gnergy framework remained largely uncited for nearly two decades. This dormancy reflected the dominant paradigms of the time:

Shannon information theory [5] excluded energetics and meaning by design.

Thermodynamics treated information as a bookkeeping quantity rather than an agent of action.

Molecular biology lacked a physical theory of organization capable of integrating energy, structure, and function.

The result was not rejection but conceptual isolation: the idea existed before a suitable geometric and dynamical language was available.

3. Formal consolidation and generalization (2018)

The concept of gnergy was reintroduced and systematized in:

Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter.

World Scientific Publishing.

Here, gnergy was elevated from a biological construct to a general principle of organization [6], applicable across molecular biology, bioenergetics, semiotics, and cognition. In this framework:

energy provides the capacity to do work,

information provides the capacity to control work,

gnergy enables organized, goal-directed action.

4. Saddle geometry, GFCP, and the emergence of gnergons

A unifying geometric interpretation becomes possible when gnergons are placed within the framework of mixed-curvature free-energy surfaces [7, 7a, 7b].

Gnergons—like conformons [2, 2a] and conscions [8, 8a] —are generated at the saddle point of a mixed-curvature energy surface [7, 7a], constrained by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [9]. At such saddle points, fast quantum-level processes and slow organizational rearrangements transiently converge, allowing discrete units of energy–information action to emerge [8, 8a, 10].

Figure 1. The mixed-curve saddle surface.

The concave region (A --->B) supports slow neural or structural rearrangement, the convex region (D ---> C) governs fast quantum transitions, and the saddle point marks their transient convergence. At this convergence, discrete action units arise ---gnergons at the biological level (i.e., conformons, and IDS’s) and conscions at the cognitive level [8, 8a, 10].

Within this framework:

Quantum mechanics governs fast electronic or vibrational transitions,

Cellular and neurodynamics govern slower configurational changes, and

Gnergons emerge as stabilized outcomes of saddle-point coordination.

Thus, gnergons provide a geometric bridge linking quantum mechanics, biological organization, and conscious experience within a single topodynamic framework.

5. Recent extensions (2024-present)

Recent work [10] has further developed gnergons as:

Direct tokens of semiotic and biological action,

Precursor to conscions, understood as quanta of conscious action, and

Linking units between physics, biology, and meaning.

This trajectory parallels earlier scientific developments (energy ---> quanta; charge ---> electrons), suggesting that gnergy required gnergons to become operational across scales.

6. Summary timeline

1991 --- Gnergy and gnergons explicitly defined [1]

1990-2010 --- Conceptual dormancy

2018 --- Gnergy formalized as a general organizing principle [6]

2024---present ---- Integration with saddle geometry, GFCP, and neurodynamics.[8, 8a, 10]

Closing reflection

If gnergy and gnergons come to be widely adopted as unifying concepts linking energy, information, action, and meaning, their historical origin can be traced unambiguously to early 1990s theoretical biology [1], with their broader significance only now becoming visible through geometry [10].

History does not begin when a concept becomes fashionable; it begins when it is first clearly stated.

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Gnergy Principle of Organization. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34.

