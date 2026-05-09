Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Modern physics achieved one of its greatest triumphs when it discovered that the fundamental forces of nature could be described geometrically.

Gravity became the curvature of spacetime [1].

Electromagnetism became a gauge field associated with phase symmetry.[2]

The strong and weak interactions became manifestations of internal symmetry spaces described mathematically by fiber bundles.[3]

But a profound question remains largely unanswered:

Can organization itself be described geometrically?

Can the same mathematical architecture that unifies gravity and particle physics also illuminate the organization of living cells?

This article proposes a speculative but potentially fruitful framework called the:

Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization (FBTO)

The central idea is simple:

organized systems may differ primarily in the nature of their fiber spaces.[3]

Under this view:

gravity organizes solar systems through spacetime curvature,

gauge fields organize atoms through internal symmetry spaces,

and cells organize life through informational fiber spaces.

But geometry alone is insufficient.

Organization is not merely structure.

Organization is an active thermodynamic process.

This leads naturally to the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) proposed in The Cell Language Theory (2018):

all organization requires both energy and information.

Modern physics achieved one of its greatest triumphs when it discovered that the fundamental forces of nature could be described geometrically.

Gravity became the curvature of spacetime.

Electromagnetism became a gauge field associated with phase symmetry.

The strong and weak interactions became manifestations of internal symmetry spaces described mathematically by fiber bundles.

But a profound question remains largely unanswered:

Can organization itself be described geometrically?

Can the same mathematical architecture that unifies gravity and particle physics also illuminate the organization of living cells?

This article proposes a speculative but potentially fruitful framework called the:

Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization (FBTO)

The central idea is simple:

organized systems may differ primarily in the nature of their fiber spaces.

Under this view:

gravity organizes solar systems through spacetime curvature,

gauge fields organize atoms through internal symmetry spaces,

and cells organize life through informational fiber spaces.

But geometry alone is insufficient.

Organization is not merely structure.

Organization is an active thermodynamic process.

This leads naturally to the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) proposed in The Cell Language Theory in 2018 [4].

All organizations require both energy (to do work) and information (to control work). (5/7/2026/1)

1. The Geometric Revolution in Physics

The twentieth century transformed physics by revealing that forces are deeply connected to geometry.

In modern gauge theory, physical reality is described using two complementary structures:

A particle does not merely occupy a position in spacetime.

It also possesses internal coordinates such as:

phase angle [5],

spin [6],

isospin [7],

color charge [8],

or gauge orientation [9].

These hidden internal coordinates determine how particles interact.

The mathematics unifying these ideas is known as:

fiber bundle theory [3].

2. What Is a Fiber Bundle?

A fiber bundle consists of three essential components:

Intuitively:

the base space describes external structure,

the fiber space describes internal organization,

and the connection determines how organization changes from point to point.

Modern gauge theory is built entirely upon this architecture.

3. Extending Fiber Bundles Beyond Physics

The key proposal of FBTO is that:

living systems may also possess fiber spaces.

But unlike particle physics, the biological fiber space is informational.

This leads to the following organizational hierarchy:

This single idea may be the conceptual heart of the theory.

4. Table 150: The Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization

The proposed framework, Table 150, can be summarized as follows:

This table proposes that organization across scales may share a common geometric architecture.

5. The Missing Ingredient: Thermodynamics

Geometry alone cannot explain organization.

A crystal, a galaxy, a cell, or a brain cannot organize

themselves without thermodynamic work. (5/7/2026/2)

Organization requires:

energy flow,

dissipation,

and constraint generation.

This is the essence of the:

Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [10]

introduced in The Cell Language Theory.[11]

The GPO states:

All organizations require both energy (to do work) and

information (to constrain and direct work). (5/7/2026/3)

This combined entity was termed:

(5/7/2026/4)

The term emphasizes that organization is neither purely energetic nor purely informational.

It is irreducibly both.

6. Organization as Thermodynamic Work

The GPO introduces a profound thermodynamic insight:

organization itself is a form of work.

But thermodynamic work always requires:

(5/7/2026/5)

that is:

free energy dissipation.

Whenever organization emerges:

free energy decreases,

free energy is dissipated as heat

and constraints are generated.

This applies universally:

Thus organization is fundamentally a nonequilibrium thermodynamic process.

7. Gravity: Geometry as Organization

In Einstein’s general relativity [13]:

and

(5/7/2026/6)

Gravity therefore organizes matter geometrically (5/7/2026/7)

The solar system is not “held together” by a force in the ordinary sense. (5/7/2026/8)

Rather, planets follow geodesics within curved spacetime. (5/7/2026/9)

The organizing principle is geometric curvature. (5/7/2026/10)

But gravitational organization also dissipates energy. (5/7/2026/11)

Stars form through gravitational collapse. (5/7/2026/12)

Galaxies evolve thermodynamically. (5/7/2026/13)

Even spacetime geometry participates in energetic organization. (5/7/2026/14)

8. Atomic Physics: Gauge Symmetry as Organization

Quantum field theory extended this geometric idea into the microscopic world.

Electromagnetic, weak, and strong interactions are now understood as gauge theories. [15]

Here the organizing structures are not spacetime

curvatures but internal symmetry spaces. (5/7/2026/15)

Examples include:

Particles interact because they possess compatible internal gauge structures.

Thus atomic organization already depends on hidden geometry.

But these interactions are also thermodynamic.

Atomic structure emerges from energy minimization and dissipative stabilization.

9. The Cell as a Geometric-Thermodynamic System

FBTO proposes extending this logic into biology.

The cell (see Table 150 and Figure 1) differs fundamentally from atoms and planets

because: its organization depends centrally on information [16] (5/7/2026/16)

Cells are not merely collections of molecules.

They are dynamically regulated informational systems.[11, 17]

Examples include:

genetic coding, [18]

transcriptional regulation [19],

signaling pathways [20],

metabolic networks [21],

conformational recognition [22]

intracellular concentration gradients.

Thus, the proposed biological fiber space becomes: (5/7/026/17)

10. Genetic Information as a Fiber Coordinate

This is perhaps the deepest claim of FBTO:

Genetic information may function as a generalized fiber coordinate. (5/7/026/18)

In physics:

phase angles,

spins,

and gauge charges

act as hidden internal coordinates.

In biology:

coding relationships,

transcriptomic states,

regulatory configurations,

and molecular recognition

may play an analogous role.

The cell therefore becomes not merely a chemical

machine but: an informational gauge system. (5/7/026/19)

11. Gnergy and Biological Organization

Unlike ordinary gauge systems, living cells continuously dissipate free energy to maintain organization.

Metabolism therefore becomes central.

Cells sustain organization through:

ATP hydrolysis [24],

ion gradients [25],

redox reactions [26],

conformational transitions [27],

and dissipative intracellular dynamics [28].

Under GPO:

(5/7/026/20)

Thus, life may be understood as: thermodynamically

sustained informational geometry. (5/7/026/21)

12. The Cell Force

In earlier work, the concept of the cell force [29] was proposed as an organizational interaction analogous to the four fundamental forces.

The term should not be interpreted as a literal fifth Standard Model force.

Rather, it refers to the organizing dynamics responsible for maintaining cellular coherence.

These dynamics include:

conformons [30],

dissipative structures [31],

intracellular concentration fields [29],

metabolic coordination,

and informational regulation.

The proposed mediator of this organization was termed: the cyton. (5/7/026/22)

Conceptually, the cyton represents a generalized organizational excitation linking:

energy,

structure,

and information.

13. Intracellular Dissipative Structures as Connections

In differential geometry, a connection specifies how internal states evolve across space. [3]

FBTO proposes that intracellular dissipative structures [11a] play an analogous organizational role in living cells.

These include:

concentration gradients,

oscillatory metabolic waves,

cytoskeletal dynamics,

reaction-diffusion patterns,

and conformational networks.

They provide the dynamic coupling through which informational organization propagates across the cell.

Importantly:

these structures exist only through continuous free energy dissipation.[12]

Thus the connection itself is thermodynamic.

14. From Causality to Codality

Traditional physics emphasizes causal interactions:

But biological systems often exhibit what may be called codality. [32]

Codality refers to interactions governed by shared informational structure or organizational compatibility.

Examples include:

enzyme–substrate recognition,

DNA–protein binding,

immune recognition,

neural synchronization,

and cellular signaling.

These interactions depend not merely on force but on:

compatibility,

resonance,

organization,

and meaning.

15. Toward a Thermodynamic Gauge Theory of Life

This suggests that biological organization may involve a generalized gauge principle.

In conventional gauge theory:

In biological systems:

Thus biology may represent the emergence of:

thermodynamic informational gauge symmetry.

This extends geometry into the realm of organization itself.

16. Relation to the Bhopalator

The Bhopalator model (see Figure 1 above) proposed that cellular organization arises through:

conformons [30],

dissipative structure [31]s,

and standing chemical concentration waves [33].

FBTO provides a possible geometric interpretation of this idea.

Under this view:

dissipative waves define dynamic organizational fields,

intracellular structures define thermodynamic connections,

and genetic information defines the biological fiber space.

The living cell therefore becomes a geometrically

organized dissipative informational manifold. (5/7/026/23)

17. Conclusion

The Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization is speculative.

But it rests on several potentially deep ideas:

organized systems may differ primarily in their fiber spaces, information may function as a generalized coordinate, organization is fundamentally thermodynamic, and all organization requires both energy (to do work) and information (to control work)

This final principle is the essence of the:

Gnergy Principle of Organization.

Gravity organizes through curvature.

Gauge fields organize through internal symmetries.

Cells organize through informational geometry sustained by free energy dissipation.

If so, then the deepest discovery of twenty-first-century science may not merely be that life uses information.

It may be that:

Information, geometry, and thermodynamics are

inseparable aspects of organization itself. (5/7/026/24)

____________________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Gravity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gravity

[2] Electromagnetism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromagnetism

[3] Fiber bundle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiber_bundle

[4] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey.

[5] Quantum phase. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_phases

[6] Spin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spin_(physics)

[7] Isospin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isospin

[8] Color charge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_charge

[9] Gauge theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gauge_theory

[10] Ji, S. (2018). Opcit., pp. 33-34.

[11] Ji, S. (1997). Isomorphism between cell and human languages: molecular biological, bioinformatics and linguistic implications. BioSystems 44:17-39.

[12] Thermodynamic free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermodynamic_free_energy

[13] General relativity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_relativity

[14] Curvature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curvature

[15] Gauge theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gauge_theory

[16] Information. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information

[17] Information system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information_system

[18] Genetic code. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_code

[19] Transcriptome. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transcriptome

[20] Signal transduction. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signal_transduction

[21] Metabolic network. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metabolic_network

[22] Conformational proofreading. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformational_proofreading

[23] Ji, S. (1985). The Bhopalator – A Molecular Model of the Living Cell Based on the Concepts of Conformons and dissipative Structures, J. theoret. Biol. 116, 399-426. See IDS (Intracellular Dissipative Structures).

[24] ATP hydrolysis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ATP_hydrolysis

[25] Electrochemical gradient. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electrochemical_gradient

[26] Redox. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Redox

[27] Conformational change. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformational_change

[28] Dissipatove system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[29] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 90-101.

[30] Ji, S. (2000). Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins and DNA, BioSystems 54, 107-130.

[31] Dissipative system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[32] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 92-95. Codality

[33] Ji, S., and Davis, J.J.J. (2025). Causality vs. Codality: Information encoded in space-time. Journal of Consciousness Exploration & Research 16 (1): 16-25.

[34] Ji, S. (2018). Op cit., pp. 360-362.

[35] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237. Gnergy.

APPENDIX

A1. Spacetime Geometry as Thermodynamic Organization

One of the deepest implications of the Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization (FBTO) is that geometry itself may participate actively in organization.

At first glance, this idea may sound strange.

How can geometry “organize” anything?

The answer emerges naturally from Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

A2. From Passive Space to Dynamic Geometry

In Newtonian physics:

space is passive,

time is passive,

and gravity acts as a force within space.

Space resembles a fixed stage upon which matter moves.

But Einstein transformed this picture completely.

In general relativity:

matter-energy and spacetime geometry become dynamically coupled.

This equation implies:

matter tells spacetime how to curve,

and spacetime tells matter how to move.

Thus spacetime is no longer passive.

It becomes an active participant in organization.

A3. Gravitational Organization

Consider the formation of stars or galaxies.

Initially, matter may exist as diffuse gas clouds possessing little large-scale organization.

Gravitational attraction causes the cloud to collapse.

As collapse proceeds:

density increases,

temperature rises,

energy is dissipated as heat and radiation,

and highly organized structures emerge.

This is a thermodynamic process.

But importantly:

the organization occurs through spacetime curvature.

Planets orbit stars because spacetime geometry constrains their trajectories into stable geodesics.

Galaxies form because gravitational geometry organizes matter over enormous distances.

Thus geometry itself participates in organization.

A4. Spacetime as an Informational Constraint System

Within the FBTO framework, spacetime curvature may be viewed not merely as a physical field but also as a system of constraints.

Curvature determines:

allowable trajectories,

causal structure,

stability conditions,

and energy flow.

In this sense, geometry possesses informational significance.

It reduces possibilities.

It constrains dynamics.

It guides organization.

This idea aligns naturally with the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO):

organization requires both energy and informational constraint.

Gravity supplies both:

Thus gravitational organization already exhibits a primitive form of gnergy [35].

A5. Thermodynamics of Spacetime

Modern physics increasingly suggests that spacetime itself possesses thermodynamic properties.

Examples include:

black hole entropy,

Hawking radiation,

gravitational-wave energy transport,

horizon thermodynamics,

and the holographic principle.

A black hole is not merely a massive object.

It is an organized spacetime structure possessing:

entropy,

temperature,

and energetic dynamics.

Even gravitational waves carry energy through oscillations of spacetime curvature itself.

Thus spacetime geometry is dynamically and thermodynamically active.

A6. The Organizational Hierarchy of FBTO

This insight strengthens the central hierarchy proposed by FBTO:

The progression is striking.

At each level:

a geometric structure appears, energy flows through the system, constraints organize dynamics, and increasingly sophisticated forms of information emerge.

This suggests that organization itself may be fundamentally geometric and thermodynamic across all scales of nature.

A7. Geometry to Life

The FBTO framework therefore proposes a profound continuity:

gravity organizes matter through curvature,

gauge fields organize particles through internal symmetry,

and life organizes matter through informational geometry sustained by free energy dissipation.

The living cell may thus represent not a break from physics, but an extension of geometric organization into the informational domain.

If so, then the deepest unity in nature may not be matter alone, nor energy alone, but:

geometry, information, and thermodynamic organization acting together as a single irreducible process.