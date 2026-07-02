Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. Introduction

One of the pleasures of publishing scientific ideas openly is that thoughtful criticism often helps clarify the theory itself.

Recently, following my article [1] comparing Roger Penrose, Federico Faggin, Paul Werbos, and the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI), physicist Pasquale Kaboth [2] raised an important question.

He did not object to the physical intuition behind SPI.

Instead, he asked a deeper question:

Where is the mathematics?

His criticism may be summarized in five questions.

What is the mathematical description of the pre-transition state?

Which variables evolve before measurement?

What drives the system toward the transition?

What mathematical operator represents the transition?

Why should this transition have anything to do with consciousness?

These are excellent questions.

Although SPI is still an evolving framework, I believe it is now possible to outline an initial mathematical structure capable of answering them.

2. The Central Idea

The central proposal of SPI [2] is remarkably simple.

Quantum measurement is not an isolated quantum event.

It is a multiscale dynamical process involving:

fast quantum dynamics,

slower environmental dynamics,

irreversible thermodynamic organization.

Rather than introducing new particles or new forces, SPI proposes that quantum measurement occurs at mixed-curvature saddle points [3] of free-energy landscapes.

Step 1: The Pre-Transition State

Before measurement, the quantum system is represented by the familiar superposition

Nothing unusual here.

SPI fully accepts ordinary quantum mechanics before measurement.

The novelty begins when we recognize that this quantum state never exists in isolation.

It is embedded within an evolving thermodynamic environment.

Step 2: Introducing Slow Variables

Traditional quantum mechanics emphasizes microscopic variables.

SPI introduces an additional class of variables:

representing slower environmental degrees of freedom [3].

These may include

protein conformations,

solvent motions,

crystal lattice vibrations,

neuronal assemblies,

mesoscopic collective modes.

The complete system, [4] therefore, consists of

Already, one of Pasquale’s questions has an answer.

The evolving variables are both quantum and thermodynamic.

Step 3: The Saddle Geometry

SPI proposes that these variables move upon a mixed-curvature free-energy surface [4].

Locally,

Here

x represents fast quantum coordinates,

q represents slow environmental coordinates,

λ measures their coupling.

This equation captures the defining feature of a saddle [5].

One direction is stable.

The other unstable.

Transitions naturally occur through the unstable direction while becoming stabilized through the stable one.

Step 4: Coupled Dynamics

The two variables evolve simultaneously.

The quantum degrees of freedom obey

Meanwhile, the slower variables evolve according to

where

represents thermal fluctuations.

This pair of equations constitutes the simplest mathematical expression of SPI.

Fast quantum evolution continuously interacts with slower dissipative dynamics.

Step 5: The Missing Operator

Pasquale asked an especially important question.

What operator actually performs the transition?

Instead of introducing an entirely new quantum operator, SPI proposes a dissipative transition operator acting on the density matrix:

The first term is the familiar Schrödinger evolution.

The second represents irreversible environmental coupling.

Actualization is, therefore, not an additional mysterious process.

It is the point at which dissipative dynamics become dominant.

3. The SPI Master Equation

This suggests a natural extension of open quantum systems.

Rather than speaking simply of “collapse,” SPI proposes a master equation describing actualization:

The transition is generated by thermodynamic organization.

4. A Triadic Structure

Seen this way, quantum measurement possesses an irreducibly triadic architecture [6].

Quantum possibilities

↓

Thermodynamic organization

↓

Observed actuality

The middle stage consists of

saddle-point coupling,

free-energy dissipation,

information encoding.

Without this mediating stage, SPI argues, the transition remains physically unexplained.

5. Relation to Other Interpretations

This perspective clarifies SPI’s relation to several existing interpretations.

The Copenhagen interpretation [7] postulates collapse.

The Transactional Interpretation [8, 8a] explains consistency through advanced and retarded waves.

Paul Werbos [9] develops realistic time-symmetric boundary-value physics.

SPI [3] addresses a different question.

It asks:

How does a physically admissible quantum possibility become an irreversible classical event?

Its answer is:

through dissipative thermodynamic organization.

6. Does This Explain Consciousness?

Not yet.

Nor does it claim to.

Instead, SPI proposes something more modest.

Brains are multiscale dissipative systems [3].

If quantum events contribute to neural dynamics, they are likely to do so through the same saddle-point mechanisms [5] observed throughout chemistry and biology.

The theory, therefore, supplies a possible physical bridge between microscopic quantum processes and macroscopic neural organization.

Whether this bridge ultimately explains consciousness remains an open scientific question.

7. A Research Program Rather Than a Final Theory

The equations presented here are intentionally minimal.

They do not constitute a finished quantum field theory.

Rather, they define a research program.

Future work should derive

explicit saddle-point field equations,

variational principles,

transition operators,

experimentally testable predictions.

Scientific theories rarely appear fully formed.

They evolve.

This framework represents the first mathematical skeleton of the Saddle-Point Interpretation.

8. Conclusion

Pasquale Kaboth’s questions [2] expose an important challenge.

A physical intuition eventually requires mathematical expression.

I believe the Saddle-Point Interpretation has now reached that stage.

By combining

ordinary quantum evolution,

mixed-curvature free-energy geometry,

fast–slow dynamical coupling,

and dissipative open-system dynamics,

SPI begins to provide a mathematical language for describing how quantum possibilities become physical realities.

Whether this framework ultimately proves correct will depend on future theoretical development and experimental testing.

But perhaps the deepest lesson is methodological.

The question is no longer simply:

Why does the wavefunction collapse?

The more fruitful question may be:

What mathematical dynamics transform quantum possibilities into thermodynamically stable realities?

That, I believe, is the question the next generation of quantum theory must answer.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2026). Does Consciousness Collapse the Wavefunction? Penrose, Faggin, and Three Visions of Quantum Reality

https://622622.substack.com/p/does-consciousness-collapse-the-wavefunction

[2] Pasquale, K. (2026). SBoC-F email dated June 29, 2026. Re: [SBoC-F] Fwd: Shareable assets for: Does Consciousness Collapse the Wavefunction?

[3] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory: Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[4] Potential energy surface. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potential_energy_surface

[5] Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory: Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR

[7] Copenhagen interpretation. https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Copenhagen_interpretation

[8] Wheeler-Feynman absorber theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wheeler%E2%80%93Feynman_absorber_theory

[8a] Transactional interpretation of quantum mechanics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transactional_interpretation

[9] Werbos, P. (2025). Model of Quantum Measurement Fits Three Solid Sets of Experiments Which Copenhagen Does Not Fit. Zenodo.|





APPENDIX

The equations above are a proposed mathematical scaffold, not as a completed derivation of SPI. They borrow well-established tools—open quantum systems, fast–slow dynamics, saddle-point geometry, and dissipative evolution—but the distinctive contribution of SPI is the way they are assembled into a single framework centered on thermodynamic actualization. Presenting them this way invites mathematicians and physicists to refine, generalize, or challenge the framework, which is how new theoretical programs typically mature.