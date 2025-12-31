Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. — Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

Abstract

Paul Boyer’s binding-change mechanism (BCM) [1] (see Row 1, Figure 100 below) brilliantly describes what changes in the catalytic sites of ATP synthase [7] (see Figure 101) during ATP formation and release. But BCM is fundamentally a kinematic account [2]: it tracks state-to-state transitions without specifying a force-generating micro-mechanism that makes those transitions occur. In Row 2 of Table 100, the same catalytic states are reinterpreted using the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [3] (also called the Principle of Slow & Fast Processes, PSFP) [3]: thermal fluctuations [4] prepare a distribution of enzyme conformations, and an exergonic chemical step selects a productive subset [3]—creating a physically explicit route by which free energy dissipation biases motion and chemistry without violating the Second Law [6]. This reframes ATP synthase as a “selection engine” operating through an obligatory Franck–Condon/transition state [5] and driven globally by Gibbs free energy [8] change ΔG(a→d) < 0, with each microscopic step reversible [10] even when the overall cycle is directional.

1. The shared data, the different reading

Table 100 below makes the key methodological point:

BCM and GFCP-based mechanism look at the same catalytic sequence (States a, b, c, d).

The disagreement is not “what happens,” but what counts as an explanation.

BCM: a state diagram of catalytic-site occupancy and conformational “switching.”

GFCP: a state diagram plus the missing “middle layer”—how conformational work is physically generated and selected based on the mixed-curvature energy surface [13, 15].

2. What BCM gets exactly right (and why it won)

Boyer’s binding-change idea captured a non-negotiable truth:

ATP synthase does not “chemically force” ATP formation in a single rigid active-site configuration.

Instead, the enzyme cycles among conformations with different ligand affinities (loose ( L )/tight ( T) /open ( O )) Rotation (or its equivalent coupling) coordinates which site binds substrates, which site catalyzes, and which site releases product.

Rotation (or its equivalent coupling) coordinates which siters bind substrates (or ligands), which site catalyzes, and which site releases product (see the figure in Table 100 above, and Table 50 below).

BCM is a powerful kinematic map: it tells you the choreography.

Rows (1) and (2) in Table 100 compare Paul Boyer’s binding-change mechanism of rotary ATP synthesis and the corresponding GFCP (Generalized Franck-Condon Principle)-based mechanism. One significant difference between the two is the lack of the Franck-Condon state [5] in BCM, the Franck-Condon state being defined as the resonance hybrid of the initial (a) and the final states (d), also called the transition state in chemical kinetics [9] (see Row 3, Table 100). In the Franck-Condon state, the microenvironmental condition (e.g., active site configuration of an enzyme) is such that the substrate and the product lose their identity and assume a resonance hybrid structure (see b and c Table 100). A more detailed comparison is given in Table 50, wherein the differences between BCM and the Franck-Condon mechanism (FCM) are highlighted in red. In Boyer’s BCM, the γ subunit stops at two positions, i.e., at 8 and 4 o’clock only, whereas in FCM, it stops at three positions, i.e., 8, 6, and 4. When the γ subunit is positioned at 6 o’clock, the F1 domain is postulated to enter the Frack-Condon state with high Gibbs free energy binding the resonance hybrid between ADP and ATP, symbolized as (ADP. Pi) in Row 9, Table 50.

It is important to note that ADP and Pi chemically combine to form ATP at the Franck-Condon state, which corresponds to the saddle point on the mixed-curvature energy surface (see Figure 10) [13, 15]. At the saddle point, the slow microenvironmental rearrangement prepares for the fast electronic rearrangement associated with the transformation of (ADP +Pi) into (ATP), which is microscopically reversible [10] and hence can proceed either forward or backward, depending on the sign of the Gibbs free energy change, ΔG (aàd), accompanying the overall process catalyzed by the F1 domain, i.e., Process (aàd) in the first row of Table 100.

Since Process (aàd) consists of the sum of Processes (aàb), (bàc), and (càd), the overall Gibbs free energy change can be viewed as the sum of the component Gibbs free energy changes, namely,

ΔG (aàd) = ΔG (aàb) + ΔG (bàc) + ΔG (càd) < 0 (A)

and some of the subprocesses may be endergonic and require an input of free energy as indicated by the second subprocess of Boyer’s mechanism in Table 100, since ΔG (bàc) > 0. In the second subprocess, the F1 domain not only makes ATP from ADP and Pi at the β1 subunit but also pushes out the pre-made ATP from the β3 subunit. Allosteric [16] conformational changes of the ɑ3 subunit between β1 and β3 (see Figures 100 and 101) most likely mediate these coordinated conformational changes of the β1 and β3 subunits. If this interpretation turns out to be correct, the ɑ subunit is assigned a biological role in ATP synthase for the first time, similar to the corpus callosum, which mediates communication between the right and left hemispheres of the brain [14].

.

3. Difference #1 — Kinematics vs dynamics: where is the force?

Here is my first central claim, stated in crisp physical terms:

BCM is kinematics: It specifies state succession (a→b→c→d) and coupling to rotation, but it does not explicitly specify:

the force-generating microprocess

the mechanistic role of thermal fluctuations [4]

how a biased direction emerges from microscopic reversibility, i.e., ΔG (aàd) < 0.

BCM often includes a box labeled “energy input” (see between b→c in Table 100), but that label functions like a placeholder: it names a requirement without providing the force-generation mechanism, such as the GFCP-based mechanism based on the saddle point energy surface [13].

GFCP is dynamics: GFCP supplies the missing mechanism (see Row 2, Figure 100):

Thermal fluctuations (of the c subunit disc of Figure 101) generate a spectrum of rotary enzyme conformations (a statistical ensemble) of the β and ɑ subunits [7]. A fast exergonic chemical step (or a fast binding/charge-separation event) selects a subset of those conformations that are chemically productive. The “work-like” outcome is not free creation of order; it is free-energy-driven selection among pre-existing thermal possibilities [3].

4. This is the crucial move: thermal motion is not “converted into energy”; it is filtered by a free-energy-lowering step.

4. Why this does not violate the Second Law [6]

A frequent confusion is: “If thermal fluctuations help make ATP, aren’t we extracting useful energy from heat?”

GFCP’s answer is: no, because the bias comes from dissipation and ΔG, not from heat.

Thermal fluctuations provide variation (many microstates).

The chemical step provides selection (only some microstates proceed).

The driving “thermodynamic push” is the negative free-energy change of the overall coupled process, i.e., ΔG (a à d) < 0. (see Inequality (A) above)

So the directionality is not magic; it is the standard statistical-thermodynamic logic of biased sampling under dissipation.

5. Difference #2 — the missing transition state (Franck–Condon state)

Table 100 is explicit:

In BCM, the catalytic story is drawn as initial → final without any transition state . (see Row 1, Figure 100)

In GFCP, the mechanism depends on an obligatory transition state: (see Row 2, Figure 100)

Initial state → Franck–Condon (transition) state → Final state

Why insist on this?

Because mechanism in physical chemistry lives in the transition region: [9]

It is where substrate and product characters overlap (resonance hybrid [9]

where charge distributions reorganize

where enzyme residues reconfigure

where fast degrees of freedom (electronic/protonic) “lock onto” a subset of slow conformational coordinates, likely catalyzed by the ɑ sbunit of the F 1 domain (see Figure 101).

Reynolds & Lumry (1966) used “Franck–Condon state” to emphasize the generalized principle: a fast event can only proceed efficiently when the slower structural coordinates have wandered into a compatible configuration.[5].

So the GFCP claim is strong and testable:

If ATP synthase catalysis is real chemistry (not a purely geometric switch), the transition state is not optional—it is where catalysis is. In other words, the biological role of the ɑ subunit may be in stabilizing the Franck-Condon state connecting the initial (ADP + Pi) state and the final (ATP) state at the saddle point of the mixed-curvature free energy surface.

6. Difference #3 — “energy input” vs reversibility of steps

In Table 100, BCM places an “energy” requirement between b→c. Interpreted literally, that implies:

one step is intrinsically uphill and must be driven locally by an injected energy pulse.

GFCP reframes this:

Each microscopic step (a↔b↔c↔d) is reversible in principle. [10]

The net left→right flux arises because the overall Gibbs free-energy change [8] from a→d is negative under physiological coupling conditions.

This is the standard thermodynamic picture of driven cycles:

microscopic reversibility holds locally,

macroscopic directionality emerges from non-equilibrium boundary conditions (here: coupled free-energy dissipation).

In other words: the “energy input” label is replaced by a deeper statement:

The cycle runs because the enzyme is embedded in a free-energy gradient environment, and ΔG(a→d) < 0 for the coupled process.

7. What changes when you add GFCP to Boyer’s cycle

Once GFCP is inserted, Boyer’s sequence becomes more than a diagram—it becomes a physical engine:

BCM: “Rotation changes binding affinities; ATP forms and is released.”

GFCP reading of the same sequence:

“Rotation (and the full electro-mechano-chemical context) biases conformational sampling; thermal fluctuations explore; transition-state access is selected; chemistry commits; the ensemble drifts forward.”

So ATP synthase becomes a selection machine:

Variation: thermal conformational fluctuations

Selection: exergonic chemical commitment at the transition state

Directionality: global ΔG < 0 for the coupled cycle

That triad is exactly the kind of architecture I have been emphasizing across domains.[11].

8. The “Franck–Condon lens” also clarifies what “coupling” means

In many textbook treatments, “coupling” is described as if rotation simply “forces” a conformation that “forces” ATP.

GFCP makes coupling more physically specific:

The enzyme is not a rigid gear train.

It is a fluctuating system whose productive chemistry happens when the system reaches a compatible transition-state geometry .

The role of the driving process is to bias the probability of reaching and committing through that geometry.

So “coupling” becomes a probability biasing mechanism—which is exactly what a dissipative structure does.[12]

9. Experimental discriminators and predictions

The above framing suggests several concrete ways to test “BCM-only kinematics” vs “BCM + GFCP dynamics”:

Detect a transition-state-linked conformational subset, most likely associated with the ɑ subunits of the F 1 domain of ATP synthase.

Single-molecule FRET / cryo-EM state classification should reveal not just “states,” but a narrow sub-ensemble correlated with catalytic commitment. Temperature and viscosity dependence consistent with fluctuation-selection

If fluctuations are preparatory, then altering solvent viscosity or temperature should shift the kinetics in a way consistent with a “search-and-select” step—not just a rigid power-stroke. Reversibility near equilibrium

Under conditions close to thermodynamic balance, individual steps should display increased back-and-forth transitions while the net flux diminishes—consistent with local reversibility and global ΔG control. Isotope effects and residue perturbations map to the FC/TS region

Mutations or isotopic substitutions should disproportionately affect the step identified as the FC/TS gate (your b/c region), not merely “binding affinity switches.”

These are not anti-Boyer predictions; they are mechanistic enrichments of Boyer.

10. Conclusion: BCM tells the story; GFCP supplies the physics

Boyer gave biochemistry a correct and durable map of catalytic-site changes. Your Table 100 above argues that GFCP supplies what a physical theory must supply:

a force-generating principle rooted in fluctuation + selection,

an obligatory transition-state (Franck–Condon) gate ,

and a thermodynamic criterion for directionality grounded in ΔG(a→d) < 0, with local reversibility preserved.

The biological role of the ɑ subunit may be the stabilization of the Franck-Condon state that binds the unstable resonance hybrid between ATP and ADP, symbolized as (ATP/ADP).



In one sentence:

BCM describes ATP synthesis as choreography; GFCP explains it as dissipation-driven selection acting through a mandatory transition-state gateway.

References:

[1] Boyer, P. D. (1997). The Binding Change Mechanism. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1997/boyer/25946-the-binding-change-mechanism/

[2] Kinematics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinematics

[3] Ji, S. (2012). The Kinetics of Ligand-Protein Interactions: The “Pre-fit” Mechanism Based on the Generalized Franck-Condon Principle. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 209-220.

[4] Brownian motion. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brownian_motion

[5] Reynolds, W. L. and Lumry, R. (1966). Mechanisms of Electron Transfer, The Ronald Press Company, New York, Chapter 1.

[6] Second lw of thermodynamics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_law_of_thermodynamics

[7] ATP synthase. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ATP_synthase

[8] Gibb free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibbs_free_energy

[9] Transition state theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transition_state_theory

[10] Microscopic reversibility. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microscopic_reversibility

[11] Ji, S. (2018). The Principle of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-303.

[12] Dissipative systems. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[13] Ji, S. (2025). From Saddle to Torus: The Geometry of Energy Transduction, Decision, and Biological Function. https://622622.substack.com/p/from-saddle-to-torus-the-geometry

[14] Corpus callosum. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corpus_callosum

[15] Saddle point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point

[16] Allosteric regulation.https://ehttps://search.yahoo.com/search?fr=mcafee&type=E210US1079G0&p=allosterismn.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point