Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

Abstract

Proton pumping across biological membranes is often treated as a direct consequence of electron transport, formalized today by Proton-Coupled Electron Transfer (PCET) theory [1]. This framing, however, conceals a deeper and logically prior constraint: protons cannot be pumped unless they are first separated from electrons with which they are tightly bound as hydrogen atoms in reduced substrates such as NADH, QH₂, and cytochrome c. Such separation beyond hydrogen-bond distance is physically impossible without the participation of a third dynamical entity—the conformation of the enzyme itself [2] (see the c to d transition, Figure 3).

This article argues that while PCET correctly captures the dyadic coupling of electrons and protons, it remains incomplete. A full mechanistic account requires a triadic framework incorporating (i) electrons, (ii) protons, and (iii) evolutionarily pre-fit enzyme conformations [2]. Drawing on the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) and the pre-fit mechanism (PFM) [3] (see Figure 7.6 below), we show that enzyme conformational preparation must precede electronic rearrangement, thereby stabilizing charge separation, enabling proton-coupled electron transfer, and loading conformational energy (the conformon) that ultimately drives vectorial proton pumping. In this view, PCET emerges as a dyadic projection of a deeper triadic bioenergetic mechanism.

1. The Hidden Problem in Bioenergetics

Textbook descriptions of oxidative phosphorylation typically begin with proton pumping by the electron-transfer complexes (ETC) or by ATP hydrolysis operating ATP synthase in reverse [4].

But this narrative skips a crucial step:

Where do the pumpable protons come from?

In metabolism, protons are not free entities. They are born coupled to electrons, as hydrogen atoms or hydrides:

NADH → hydride (H⁻)

QH₂ → two bound protons

Redox-active metals → proton-linked pKa shifts

Before any proton can be pumped across the inner mitochondrial membrane, it must first be separated from its electron beyond hydrogen-bond distance. This step is non-trivial and energetically costly (see the a to c transition in Figure 3 in [2]).

2. Why Electron–Proton Separation Is Physically Constrained

At Ångström scales, the Coulomb attraction between an electron and a proton is enormous.

Left to themselves, separated charges recombine almost instantaneously.

Therefore:

Electron–proton separation cannot occur spontaneously, locally, or instantaneously.

It requires:

work,

stabilization,

and time-ordering.

This immediately rules out any mechanism based solely on “electron flow” or “redox bookkeeping.” [4]

3. The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

In 1974, I proposed that enzyme catalysis obeys a Generalized Franck–Condon Principle [2]

Fast electronic rearrangements can occur only when slow conformational degrees of freedom have already prepared the appropriate geometry.

In other words:

Electrons move fast

Proteins move slowly

Slow motions must come first

This principle was later generalized as the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes (PSFP) [8].

4. Pre-Fit, Not Induced Fit

Under the GFCP [3], enzymes do not induce catalytic conformations after ligand binding.

Instead, they thermally explore a discrete ensemble of pre-encoded conformations, from which the ligand selects the compatible one.

This is the pre-fit hypothesis.

Crucially:

Charge separation cannot wait for induced fit [10].

Electron transfer would already have occurred—or recombined—before stabilization could arise.

Thus, pre-fit [3] is not optiona for electron–proton separation; it is required by electrostatics.

5. PCET: The Modern Name for an Old Insight

What is now called Proton-Coupled Electron Transfer (PCET) [1] formalizes this constraint.

PCET shows that:

electron transfer energetics depend on proton position,

proton transfer depends on electron distribution,

neither can be treated independently.

Modern PCET theory explicitly requires:

pre-aligned proton acceptors,

hydrogen-bond networks already formed,

minimized reorganization energy,

vibronic (electron–nuclear) coupling.

In other words:

PCET mathematically encodes the GFCP and the pre-fit hypothesis.

6. Why Conduction Is Mandatory

Separating an electron from a proton is only half the problem.

The separation must be maintained long enough to do work.

Without mediation:

Electron moves Proton follows or recombines Energy is dissipated as heat No proton pumping occurs

Therefore:

Some form of conduction is unavoidable.

Not metallic conduction, but biological conduction:

electron tunneling through redox centers,

proton conduction through hydrogen-bonded chains,

conformational energy propagation through proteins [11].

This mediation stabilizes charge separation beyond hydrogen-bond distance (see the a to c transition in Figure 3 above, and Steps 1 and 2 in Figure 1 below).

Figure 1. Respiration-coupled processes in mitochondria, including oxphos (Steps 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7), and active transport of protons (Steps 1, 2 and 3) and ATP from the matrix space to the cytosol (Steps 1, 2, 3, and 8). ETC (Electron Transfer Complex) with substrate AH 2 bound on its intracristal side and substrate B bound on its matrix side undergoes thermal fluctuations, leading to AH2++ and B-- (see Step 1 which is inhibited by rotenone). In the charge-separated state of ETC, specific regions of ETC are thought to “trap” conformational strains (i.e., conformons) indicated with the symbol *. The electrically polarized ETC undergoes Brownian motions within the inner membrane and collides with PTC (Proton Transfer Complex) to exchange protons asymmetrically, resulting in the depolarization of ETC and polarization of PTC (see Step 2, which is inhibited by DNP). The conformons stored in polarized PTC can drive either the active transport of protons and metal ions to generate the electrochemical gradients of these ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane (see Step 3) or the energization of MAS (Mitochondrial ATP synthase) (see the curved arrows in Step 4), both by exchanging the bound AMP to ADP protons asymmetrically. The conformons stored in MAS are thought to be partially utilized to phosphorylate (see Step 5). A part of the remaining conformons in MAS drive the second transphosphorylation reaction from ADP to another bound ADP, generating ATP and AMP (see Step 6). Steps 5 and 6 are necessary to account for the differential inhibitory actions of oligomycin and aurovertin on ATP synthesis. The newly synthesized ATP still bound to MAS is displaced by ADP from the matrix space (see Step 7). Finally, the ATP in the matrix space is actively transported out into the cytosol in exchange for P i and ADP driven by the electrochemical gradient generated in Step 2 (see Step 8 which is inhibited by atractyloside, etc.).

7. The Conformon: Stored Separation Work

The act of separating an electron from its proton loads elastic energy into the protein matrix.

This stored energy—the conformon—is:

generated by fast electronic events,

stored in slow conformational degrees of freedom,

later released to drive vectorial proton motion.

Thus:

Protons are not pumped by electrons directly, but by conformational energy generated during electron–proton separation at the saddle point of the mixed curvature surface [12] (see Figure 10 below and Steps 2 and 3 above).

8. Only After Separation Can Proton Pumping Occur

Once protons are:

liberated chemically (scalar protons),

stabilized conformationally,

coupled to gated conduction pathways,

they can then be:

translocated vectorially (see Steps 2 in Figure 1 above),

accumulated as a proton-motive force (see Step 3 in Figure 1 above).

used by ATP synthase (see Steps 4, 5, 6, and 7 in Figure 1 above).

Proton pumping is therefore secondary, not primary.

9. Why Chemiosmosis and Proton-Coupled Electron Transfer (PCET) are Incomplete (but Not Wrong)

Chemiosmosis and PCET correctly describe:

the destination of energy (ΔμH⁺),

the thermodynamic bookkeeping.

But it does not explain:

how protons are first created,

how charge separation is stabilized,

how electrostatic collapse is avoided.

These questions are answered only by:

· GFCP, · PSFP, · and conformon-mediated conduction [9] (see Steps 4, 5 ,6 and 7 n Figure 1).

10. Conclusion: From Dyadic Coupling to Triadic Causation

Proton pumping [1] is often portrayed as a straightforward outcome of electron transport, and modern PCET theory [1] has greatly clarified how electrons and protons are energetically coupled during redox reactions. Yet, by focusing exclusively on these two entities, PCET and he chemiosmotic model implicitly treat the enzyme as a passive stage on which electron–proton dynamics unfold. This article has argued that such a dyadic description, while useful, is mechanistically (i.e., thermodynamically and quantum mechanically) incomplete.

In living systems, electrons and protons move within a thermally active, evolutionarily programmed protein architecture [3], whose conformational state determines whether charge separation can occur at all. The pre-fit mechanism [3], grounded in the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle, makes explicit what PCET and the chemiosmotic model leave implicit: enzyme conformation is not a consequence of electron transfer but its prerequisite. Only when the protein has reached a Franck–Condon-compatible conformation—one that stabilizes charge separation and suppresses recombination—can electrons outrun protons, protons be displaced beyond hydrogen-bond distance, and conformational energy be stored as a conformon.

From this triadic perspective, PCET and the chemiosmotic model are best understood not as fundamental mechanisms, but as dyadic projections of a deeper triadic process involving electrons, protons, and protein conformations (i.e., conformons). Proton pumping, in turn, is not driven directly by electron flow but by conformational energy generated during electron–proton separation and released through gated conduction pathways.

Recognizing this triadic architecture resolves long-standing ambiguities in bioenergetics, clarifies the physical basis of proton pumping, and reveals enzyme catalysis itself as a temporally ordered, evolutionarily pre-encoded process—one in which structure prepares function before function can occur.

Epilogue: A Historical Note

What is now called PCET did not discover this logic—it rediscovered it in new mathematical language. The physical constraints governing electron–proton separation were already implicit in the pre-fit, GFCP-based theory of enzyme catalysis articulated decades earlier [2, 3].

References:

