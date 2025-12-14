Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Stunning reframing of a foundational issue in bioenergetics. The triadic causation model flips the usual narrative becuase it puts conformational pre-fit ahead of electronic rearrangement, which makes way more sense when you consider Coulomb attraction at angstrom scales. I remeber learning PCET as the complete picture in grad biochem, but this exposes the missing layer that textbooks gloss over. The conformon concept elegantly bridges the timescale gap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sungchul Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture