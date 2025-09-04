Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

9/3/2025

On September 3, 2025, Florida became the first U.S. state to announce a ban on all school vaccine mandates, including those for measles, polio, hepatitis B, and chickenpox. If implemented, this decision could affect roughly 3 million K–12 schoolchildren across the state. Parents will soon face the responsibility of deciding whether to vaccinate their children—without reliable scientific guidance tailored to individual risk.

This moment underscores an urgent need: moving beyond one-size-fits-all vaccination toward personalized vaccinology.

1. The Problem with Blanket Policies

Vaccine mandates historically protected public health, but they operate on population averages, not individual biology. Some children tolerate vaccines well, while others may experience adverse effects. When mandates are removed, decisions shift to parents—often guided more by ideology, fear, or misinformation than by personalized biological evidence.

What if parents had a scientific way to know in advance whether their child was at risk of vaccine-related toxicity? That’s the promise of personalized vaccinology.

2. Learning the Language of Our Cells

The Human Genome Project [1] taught us what genes we carry. The Human Transcriptome Project (HTP) [2], now underway, goes further: it deciphers the real-time messages our cells use to function. These messages—mRNAs—can be grouped into metabolons, and larger supermetabolons, which act like hidden algorithms of survival.

For example, in cancer studies, certain supermetabolons can predict whether a patient survives months or weeks after chemotherapy. They encode cellular “if–then” rules:

If treated with drug A and the transcriptome shows pattern X → then outcome is survival.

If treated with drug A and transcriptome shows pattern Y → then outcome is toxicity or failure.

3. RNA QR Codes: Snapshots of Risk

To make this complex biology accessible, researchers developed the RNA QR code—a visual representation of which metabolons are active at a given moment. Just like scanning a QR code reveals hidden information, an RNA QR code can instantly show whether a child’s transcriptome indicates tolerance or risk in response to a vaccine.

In other words:

A child with a “safe” QR code would receive the vaccine.

A child with a “risky” QR code would avoid it, sparing them potential harm.

4. Personalized Vaccinology: A Path Forward

Florida’s move to abolish mandates could be destabilizing—or it could catalyze a revolution in medicine. Without a personalized approach, parents are left to choose blindly. With tools like RNA QR codes, we can provide scientific guidance tailored to each child’s biology.

This approach balances public health goals with individual safety, reducing controversy and mistrust. It transforms vaccination from a political battleground into a precision medical decision.

5. Conclusion: Choice With Science

The debate over mandates is not just about freedom versus safety. It is about whether we can evolve our medical tools to respect both. Personalized vaccinology offers a future where:

Children are protected against preventable diseases.

Parents have scientific confidence in their choices.

Society moves beyond divisive, one-size-fits-all policies.

The Human Transcriptome Project and RNA QR codes provide the scientific foundation for this future. Now is the time to invest in making them part of everyday medicine.

References:

[1] Human Genome Project. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_Genome_Project

[2] Ji, S. (2025). Announcing the Human Transcriptome Project.

https://622622.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/157108185?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fpublished

Call to Action

As policymakers, physicians, and parents confront the fallout of Florida’s decision, we must push for a national initiative to test and implement RNA QR codes in vaccinology. Only then can we ensure that vaccination is both safe and trusted in the 21st century.

📌 Stay tuned for updates on the Human Transcriptome Project and new developments in RNA QR code technology for precision medicine.