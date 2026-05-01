Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

Modern science has largely been built on causality—the idea that interactions are driven by forces, energy, and direct contact. Marcello Barbieri’s biosemiotic theory introduced a crucial expansion: life is also governed by codes, rule-based mappings that generate biological meaning. In this article, I argue that Barbieri’s discovery of organic codes leads naturally to a deeper and more universal principle: the duality of causality and codality. While causality governs energy-dependent interactions, codality governs information- and code-mediated correlations that are inherently triadic. This framework extends beyond biology into physics, consciousness studies, and cosmology, revealing that reality itself is structured by the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) and operates through IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment).

1. The Limits of a Causal Worldview

From Newtonian mechanics to molecular biology, science has traditionally relied on a single explanatory principle:

Causality: A → B

In this view:

Forces produce motion

Energy drives change

Interactions are local and direct

This framework has been extraordinarily successful—but incomplete.

It struggles to explain:

the meaning of genetic information

the nonlocal correlations of quantum entanglement

the coherence of consciousness

the emergence of organized complexity

Something is missing.

2. Barbieri’s Breakthrough: Life as a System of Codes

Marcello Barbieri [1] proposed a radical idea:

Life is not just chemistry and information—it is code-based.

A biological code has three components:

Two independent domains A mapping between them A system that implements the mapping

Example:

DNA codons

Amino acids

Translation machinery

This structure is not dyadic—it is triadic.

Barbieri further proposed that life contains many such organic codes:

genetic codes [2]

signaling codes [3]

epigenetic codes [4]

developmental codes [5]

Life, therefore, is a hierarchy of codes.

3. From Codes to Codality

Barbieri’s insight leads to a deeper realization.

A code implies not just mapping—but a new type of relation:

Two entities are connected not by direct causation,

but by a shared system of rules.

This led to the formulation of:

Codality [6]

Codality: A ← C → B

Where:

A and B are correlated entities

C is the mediating code or common origin

This contrasts with:

Causality [7]

A → B

4. The Duality of Correlations

We can now distinguish two fundamental types of correlation in the universe:

This duality is not restricted to biology.

It is universal.

5. Codality in Biology: Evolution Reinterpreted

Classically, evolution was seen as:

mutation + natural selection

But evolutionary relationships are not causal.

Humans do not arise from chimpanzees.

Instead:

chimpanzees and humans both arise from a common ancestor (hominini) [8]

This is:

codality, not causality

Evolution becomes:

Copying (causal, molecular)

Coding (codal, relational)

And its driving mechanism can be expressed as:

IRVSE: Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment [9]

Codes are stabilized outcomes of IRVSE processes.

6. Codality in Physics: Rethinking Quantum Entanglement

Quantum entanglement presents a famous puzzle:

Two particles remain correlated across vast distances

No signal passes between them

This appears to violate causality.

But in the codality framework:

Source (S) prepares a pair

Detectors A and B receive correlated information

Thus:

A ← S → B

The correlation is:

local in relation to S

nonlocal between A and B

Entanglement is therefore not “spooky action” but:

codality in physics [10, 11]

7. Codality and Consciousness

Codality also provides a new lens for understanding consciousness.

Consider:

brain states (EEG patterns)

external physical structures (e.g., cymatic patterns)

If correlations arise without direct interaction, they may reflect:

a shared underlying structure or field

This has been hypothesized as:

spiritual resonance [12]

In this view:

mind and matter are not causally linked (4/22/2026/1)





they are codally correlated (4/22/2026/2)

8. From Biosemiotics to Gnergetics

Barbieri introduced codes.

But codes require:

energy (to operate)

information (to specify)

meaning (to interpret)

This leads naturally to:

Gnergy = Information + Energy

And further:

Gnergiton = Information + Energy + Spirit

Thus:

Causality operates in the energy domain

Codality operates in the information/meaning domain

Together, they form a triadic structure:

9. The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)

The structure of codality is identical to the ITR: [14]

A – C – B

Where:

C mediates and gives meaning to the relation between A and B

This triadic structure appears across domains:

genetic coding [2]

evolutionary relationships [15]

quantum entanglement [16]

cognitive processes [17]

Thus:

Reality is irreducibly triadic (4/22/2026/3)

10. A New Scientific Synthesis

We can now outline three stages in the evolution of scientific thought:

Stage 1: Classical Science

Matter and energy

Causality

Stage 2: Molecular Biology

Matter, energy, information

Genetic coding

Stage 3: Triadic Science (Emerging)

Matter/Energy + Information + Meaning

Causality + Codality

IRVSE + ITR

This new framework unifies:

biology

physics

consciousness

cosmology

11. Final Insight: From Codes to Reality

Barbieri discovered that:

Life is built on codes

The concept of codality reveals that:

Codes are instances of a deeper principle—triadic relations

And the broader conclusion is:

The universe is not governed by causality alone, but by the interplay (4/22/2026/4)

of causality and codality within a triadic architecture of reality.

References:

[1] Barbieri, M. (2008). Biosemiotics: A new understanding of life. Naturwissenschaften DOI 10.1007/s00114-008-0368-x

[2] Genetic code. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_code

[3] Signal transduction. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signal_transduction

[4] Epigenetics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epigenetics

[5] Morphogenesis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morphogenesis

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. P. 93. Codality.

[6a] Ji, S. and Davis, J. J. (2025). Causality vs.Codality: Information encoded in space-time. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research 16 (1): 16-25.

[7] Causality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Causality

[8] Hominini. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hominini

[9] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[10] Ji, S. and Davis, J. J. J. (2023). A codality-based mechanism of quantum entanglement could explain violations of Bell’s Inequality. Poster #23-L-3700-BPS presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society, San Diego, February 18-22, 2023.

[11] Ji, S. and Davis, J.J. (2023). A novel interpretation of quantum entanglement based on the biology-derived concept of codality. Proceedings of The 11th International Conference on Biological Physics, August 14-18, Seoul, Korea.

[12] Ji, S. (2024). Measuring piriutality.

Fwd: Measuring Spirituality

Sungchul Ji <sji.conformon@gmail.com>

Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 4:02 PM

To: Biological-Physics-and-Meaning@googlegroups.com, “cc: Scientific Forum” <sboc-forum@googlegroups.com>

Bcc: Abby Ji <sayerji@gmail.com>, Dr Tia Kansara <tia@replenish.earth>, Mia Ji <miakji@yahoo.com>, coreymchase@gmail.com



[13] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[14]Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR

[15] Phylogenetics.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phylogenetics

[16] Quantum entanglement.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_entanglement

[17] Cognition.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognition