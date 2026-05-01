Beyond Causality: From Biological Codes to Codality and the Triadic Architecture of Reality
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
Modern science has largely been built on causality—the idea that interactions are driven by forces, energy, and direct contact. Marcello Barbieri’s biosemiotic theory introduced a crucial expansion: life is also governed by codes, rule-based mappings that generate biological meaning. In this article, I argue that Barbieri’s discovery of organic codes leads naturally to a deeper and more universal principle: the duality of causality and codality. While causality governs energy-dependent interactions, codality governs information- and code-mediated correlations that are inherently triadic. This framework extends beyond biology into physics, consciousness studies, and cosmology, revealing that reality itself is structured by the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) and operates through IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment).
1. The Limits of a Causal Worldview
From Newtonian mechanics to molecular biology, science has traditionally relied on a single explanatory principle:
Causality: A → B
In this view:
Forces produce motion
Energy drives change
Interactions are local and direct
This framework has been extraordinarily successful—but incomplete.
It struggles to explain:
the meaning of genetic information
the nonlocal correlations of quantum entanglement
the coherence of consciousness
the emergence of organized complexity
Something is missing.
2. Barbieri’s Breakthrough: Life as a System of Codes
Marcello Barbieri [1] proposed a radical idea:
Life is not just chemistry and information—it is code-based.
A biological code has three components:
Two independent domains
A mapping between them
A system that implements the mapping
Example:
DNA codons
Amino acids
Translation machinery
This structure is not dyadic—it is triadic.
Barbieri further proposed that life contains many such organic codes:
genetic codes [2]
signaling codes [3]
epigenetic codes [4]
developmental codes [5]
Life, therefore, is a hierarchy of codes.
3. From Codes to Codality
Barbieri’s insight leads to a deeper realization.
A code implies not just mapping—but a new type of relation:
Two entities are connected not by direct causation,
but by a shared system of rules.
This led to the formulation of:
Codality [6]
Codality: A ← C → B
Where:
A and B are correlated entities
C is the mediating code or common origin
This contrasts with:
Causality [7]
A → B
4. The Duality of Correlations
We can now distinguish two fundamental types of correlation in the universe:
This duality is not restricted to biology.
It is universal.
5. Codality in Biology: Evolution Reinterpreted
Classically, evolution was seen as:
mutation + natural selection
But evolutionary relationships are not causal.
Humans do not arise from chimpanzees.
Instead:
chimpanzees and humans both arise from a common ancestor (hominini) [8]
This is:
codality, not causality
Evolution becomes:
Copying (causal, molecular)
Coding (codal, relational)
And its driving mechanism can be expressed as:
IRVSE: Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment [9]
Codes are stabilized outcomes of IRVSE processes.
6. Codality in Physics: Rethinking Quantum Entanglement
Quantum entanglement presents a famous puzzle:
Two particles remain correlated across vast distances
No signal passes between them
This appears to violate causality.
But in the codality framework:
Source (S) prepares a pair
Detectors A and B receive correlated information
Thus:
A ← S → B
The correlation is:
local in relation to S
nonlocal between A and B
Entanglement is therefore not “spooky action” but:
codality in physics [10, 11]
7. Codality and Consciousness
Codality also provides a new lens for understanding consciousness.
Consider:
brain states (EEG patterns)
external physical structures (e.g., cymatic patterns)
If correlations arise without direct interaction, they may reflect:
a shared underlying structure or field
This has been hypothesized as:
spiritual resonance [12]
In this view:
mind and matter are not causally linked (4/22/2026/1)
they are codally correlated (4/22/2026/2)
8. From Biosemiotics to Gnergetics
Barbieri introduced codes.
But codes require:
energy (to operate)
information (to specify)
meaning (to interpret)
This leads naturally to:
Gnergy = Information + Energy
And further:
Gnergiton = Information + Energy + Spirit
Thus:
Causality operates in the energy domain
Codality operates in the information/meaning domain
Together, they form a triadic structure:
9. The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)
The structure of codality is identical to the ITR: [14]
A – C – B
Where:
C mediates and gives meaning to the relation between A and B
This triadic structure appears across domains:
genetic coding [2]
evolutionary relationships [15]
quantum entanglement [16]
cognitive processes [17]
Thus:
Reality is irreducibly triadic (4/22/2026/3)
10. A New Scientific Synthesis
We can now outline three stages in the evolution of scientific thought:
Stage 1: Classical Science
Matter and energy
Causality
Stage 2: Molecular Biology
Matter, energy, information
Genetic coding
Stage 3: Triadic Science (Emerging)
Matter/Energy + Information + Meaning
Causality + Codality
IRVSE + ITR
This new framework unifies:
biology
physics
consciousness
cosmology
11. Final Insight: From Codes to Reality
Barbieri discovered that:
Life is built on codes
The concept of codality reveals that:
Codes are instances of a deeper principle—triadic relations
And the broader conclusion is:
The universe is not governed by causality alone, but by the interplay (4/22/2026/4)
of causality and codality within a triadic architecture of reality.
References:
[1] Barbieri, M. (2008). Biosemiotics: A new understanding of life. Naturwissenschaften DOI 10.1007/s00114-008-0368-x
[2] Genetic code. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_code
[3] Signal transduction. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signal_transduction
[4] Epigenetics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epigenetics
[5] Morphogenesis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morphogenesis
[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. P. 93. Codality.
[6a] Ji, S. and Davis, J. J. (2025). Causality vs.Codality: Information encoded in space-time. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research 16 (1): 16-25.
[7] Causality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Causality
[8] Hominini. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hominini
[9] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[10] Ji, S. and Davis, J. J. J. (2023). A codality-based mechanism of quantum entanglement could explain violations of Bell’s Inequality. Poster #23-L-3700-BPS presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society, San Diego, February 18-22, 2023.
[11] Ji, S. and Davis, J.J. (2023). A novel interpretation of quantum entanglement based on the biology-derived concept of codality. Proceedings of The 11th International Conference on Biological Physics, August 14-18, Seoul, Korea.
[12] Ji, S. (2024). Measuring piriutality.
Fwd: Measuring Spirituality
Sungchul Ji <sji.conformon@gmail.com>
Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 4:02 PM
To: Biological-Physics-and-Meaning@googlegroups.com, “cc: Scientific Forum” <sboc-forum@googlegroups.com>
Bcc: Abby Ji <sayerji@gmail.com>, Dr Tia Kansara <tia@replenish.earth>, Mia Ji <miakji@yahoo.com>, coreymchase@gmail.com
[13] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[14]Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR
[15] Phylogenetics.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phylogenetics
[16] Quantum entanglement.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_entanglement
[17] Cognition.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognition