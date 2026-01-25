Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. The riddle of similarity without interaction

After rainfall, one often observes countless circular ripples spreading across a calm water surface. Each raindrop generates a wave pattern that looks almost indistinguishable from the others. Yet no raindrop influences another; each event is local and independent.

A parallel puzzle appears in biology. Humans and chimpanzees share striking similarities in anatomy, physiology, and genetic organization. Yet neither species causes the other, nor do they interact in ways that could explain these similarities.

So we are faced with a basic but unsettling question:

How can independent entities look so similar without influencing one another?

This question exposes a deep limitation in how we habitually explain correlations in nature.

2. The limits of causality

Modern science is deeply shaped by causality:

A causes B.

Energy or matter is transferred.

Effects follow causes in time.

Causality is indispensable—but it is not universal.

In both examples above—raindrop waves and human–chimpanzee similarity—there is no causal chain linking the similar entities themselves. If we insist on a causal explanation anyway, we are forced into one of two errors:

inventing a nonexistent interaction, or dismissing the similarity as coincidence.

Both are symptoms of a deeper conceptual mistake.

3. Codality: correlation by shared material origin

To resolve this, I introduced the concept of codality. [1]

Codality refers to a correlation between entities that arises from a shared material origin, not from direct interaction.

In codality:

A does not cause B,

B does not cause A,

both A and B arise from a common source C.

This explains why humans and chimpanzees resemble one another: they share a common evolutionary ancestor, Hominini [2], embodied materially in DNA and developmental pathways.

Codality is familiar in biology under names such as homology or common descent, but its logical structure is more general than biology alone.

4. A deeper realization: not all common sources are material

At this point, a crucial refinement becomes unavoidable.

The raindrop waves do not share material ancestry.

Each wave involves different water molecules and different droplets. Yet the similarity is real and systematic.

This means that common source itself comes in more than one ontological type.

Once this is recognized, a third kind of correlation must be acknowledged.

5. Origin law (formality): correlation by shared generative form

The circular ripples generated by raindrops arise because:

the water surface is isotropic,

surface tension is uniform,

gravity and viscosity impose fixed constraints.

Every wave is a fresh event, but each is shaped by the same generative law.

This is neither:

causality (no interaction), nor

codality in the material sense (no shared substance).

It is correlation by origin law, or formality.

An origin law is a formal or lawful source that:

constrains how forms are generated,

produces similar outcomes whenever conditions permit,

operates independently of material inheritance.

Examples abound:

circular waves on water,

vortices in fluids [3],

spiral galaxies [4],

Fibonacci phyllotaxis [5],

reaction–diffusion patterns [6],

evolutionary branching itself [7].

Here, form recurs because the universe knows how to generate it, not because it is copied or transmitted.

6. The triadic correlation: an irreducible structure

We are now in a position to state the full picture.

There are three irreducible kinds of correlation in nature, each grounded in a different type of source:

This triadic correlation cannot be reduced without loss of explanatory power.

7. The “two-to-one collapse” error

Most conceptual confusions in science arise from what I call the two-to-one collapse error—the reduction of multiple distinct relations into a single explanatory category.

Common collapses include:

reducing codality to causality,

reducing origin law to causality,

or treating non-causal correlations as mere coincidence.

Symbolically, the error looks like this:

(Causality + Codality + Origin Law) → Causality

Once this collapse occurs, science begins to:

search for nonexistent mechanisms,

polarize debates unnecessarily,

and misinterpret the nature of explanation itself.

8. Why triadic correlation matters

Recognizing the triadic structure of correlation:

clarifies why similarity does not imply interaction,

unifies explanations across physics and biology,

prevents false dichotomies such as “cause vs chance,”

and restores a missing dimension of scientific reasoning.

This triadic view resonates with:

Aristotle’s efficient, material, and formal causes [8],

Peirce’s irreducible triadic relation [9],

and my broader work on triadic logic and the geometry of reality [10, 11].

Nature is not organized solely by chains of causes.

It is also organized by descent and by form-generating laws.

9. Closing thought

Causality explains interaction.

Codality explains resemblance by descent.

Origin laws explain the recurrence of form.

To confuse these is not a minor semantic slip—it is a structural error in reasoning.

Distinguishing causality, codality, and origin law allows us to see nature as it is: not a flat web of causes, but a triadically structured reality in which interaction, inheritance, and form each play irreducible roles.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 92-95. Codality

[2] Hominini. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hominini

[3] Votex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vortex

[4] Spiral galaxies. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiral_galaxy

[5] Sharma, N. (2025). Phyllotaxy and Fibonacci Sequence: Fascinating Leaf Patterns

https://microbenotes.com/phyllotaxy-and-fibonacci-sequence/

[6] Reaction-diffusion system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reaction%E2%80%93diffusion_system

[7] Phylogenetic tree. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phylogenetic_tree

[8] Four causes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_causes

[9] Semiotic theory of Charles Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotic_theory_of_Charles_Sanders_Peirce

[10] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. PP. 377-393.

[11] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality