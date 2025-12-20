Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

12/19/2025

1. The problem chemiosmosis solved — and the one it could not

Peter Mitchell’s chemiosmotic theory [1] solved a central paradox of mid-20th-century bioenergetics:

How can redox free energy be conserved without invoking unstable chemical intermediates?

His answer — the proton-motive force (PMF) — remains one of the great conceptual advances in biology (see the left panel of Table 8 above). As reaffirmed in the recent BioSystems special issue revisiting chemiosmosis (Vol. 259, 2026) [4], three pillars of Mitchell’s framework remain correct:

Electron transport is vectorial and membrane-embedded. Electrochemical gradients store usable free energy. ATP synthase is a transducer, not a high-energy chemical intermediate.

These points are not in dispute.

Yet the same reassessment makes clear that chemiosmosis, as originally formulated, is incomplete as a mechanistic theory. The missing element is not thermodynamics — it is mechanism.

II. What must be revised: the “PMF-only” assumption

Classical chemiosmosis [1] implicitly assumed:

A delocalized, bulk-phase proton gradient is both necessary and sufficient to drive ATP synthesis.

This assumption is now widely recognized as too strong.

The key limitations

Gradients do not execute chemistry

A PMF can bias proton flow, but it does not: enforce catalytic timing,

store energy transiently,

or determine bond-formation geometry. Proteins are not passive conduits

ATP synthase, like all molecular machines, operates through large, directed conformational changes — including torsional and elastic modes [2] — that temporarily store and release free energy. Energy transduction is spatially and temporally structured

Increasing evidence supports localized proton pathways, surface proton populations, and enzyme-specific coupling (see Steps 2, 3, and 4 in Figure 1 below), rather than a single homogeneous bulk Δp acting alone.

In short, chemiosmosis explains where the free energy comes from — but not how it is executed.

III. The missing intermediary: conformational energy

The BioSystems reassessment [4] implicitly converges on a conclusion long emphasized by the conformon model [3, 5]:

Biological work is performed by stored conformational energy in biopolymers.

A conformon [5] is not an alternative to chemiosmosis.

It is the necessary intermediate between electrochemical free energy and chemical bond formation.

This leads directly to a general law.

IV. A General Law of Biological Energy Transduction

The Law:

All biological energy transduction proceeds through an irreducible triadic sequence:

(1) Charge separation — electrons and protons are separated in electron-transfer complexes through fast electronic transitions gated by slow protein conformational dynamics, obeying the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle [6, 7] (see Step 1, Figure 1 below).

(2) Conformational energy storage — the resulting electrochemical imbalance is captured as structured conformational energy (conformons) within biopolymers [5]

(3) Controlled energy release — conformational energy is selectively discharged to perform chemical or mechanical work

No biological work is performed directly by gradients alone.

Biological energy transduction = GFCP-gated charge separation → conformons → work

V. ATP synthesis as the canonical example

In oxidative phosphorylation:

PMF provides non-rotary, delocalized free energy

Generated by vectorial proton translocation. That free energy is captured as torsional conformons

In the F₀ c-ring, γ-subunit, and β-subunits of ATP synthase (see Figure 30 below).. ATP synthesis occurs via conformational gating

ADP + Pi → ATP occurs only when the enzyme is prepared in the correct conformation — consistent with the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle and pre-fit mechanisms [6, 7, 8].

Thus:

PMF → torsional conformon → ATP

not

PMF → ATP

VI. Why this law generalizes beyond mitochondria

The same triadic logic applies to:

Muscle contraction

ATP hydrolysis → translational conformons → force generation (see Row 4, Table 4 in [5])

Rhodopsin and phototransduction [9]

Photon absorption → retinal conformon → proton pumping / signaling

Enzyme catalysis (see Figure 10 in [10]) .

Thermal fluctuations → pre-organized conformational states → bond rearrangement

Molecular motors

Chemical gradients → elastic/torsional strain → directed motion

In every case, conformation is the working currency.

VII. Chemiosmosis reinterpreted — not rejected

From this perspective, Mitchell’s model occupies a precise and honored place:

Chemiosmosis explains energy conservation

Conformons explain energy utilization

The mistake of late-20th-century bioenergetics was not chemiosmosis —

it was treating chemiosmosis as complete rather than foundational.

VIII. Why this matters now

This clarification has implications for:

anaerobic and ischemic ATP synthesis,

proton leak and slippage,

enzyme efficiency limits,

systems biology and dissipative structure theory,

and the integration of bioenergetics with general principles of self-organization.

Chemiosmosis was the first half of the story.

The conformon completes it.

IX. The GFCP Axiom of Biological Energy Transduction

(Formal statement)

Axiom (GFCP–BET):

In all biological systems, productive energy transduction requires that fast energetic transitions (electronic, ionic, or chemical) occur only at conformationally prepared saddle points of the molecular energy landscape, in accordance with the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle.

Equivalently:

No biological free energy is captured, stored, or utilized unless slow conformational degrees of freedom have first prepared the system for fast transitions.

This axiom applies equally to:

electron transfer in ETC complexes,

proton translocation,

torsional rotation in ATP synthase,

enzyme catalysis,

photochemical isomerization (e.g., retinal),

and molecular motors.

X. The Triadic Energy-Transduction Surface (Geometric Representation)

1. The mixed-curvature saddle surface

Biological energy transduction can be visualized as motion on a mixed-curvature energy surface [9]:

Fast coordinates (x):

electrons, protons, photons, bond rearrangements

Slow coordinates (y):

protein conformations, elastic strain, torsional deformation

The surface has:

negative curvature along fast coordinates (downhill once allowed),

positive curvature along slow coordinates (requiring preparation).

The saddle point corresponds to the GFCP-prepared state:

fast transitions are forbidden before it,

fast transitions are spontaneous after it.

2. Mapping the triad onto the surface

Thus:

ETC does not “pump protons” directly —

it prepares conformations that allow charge separation, which then biases proton motion and conformon formation.

XI. ATP Synthase Rewritten on the GFCP Surface

Classical wording (to be revised)

“The proton gradient drives ATP synthesis.”

GFCP-corrected wording

Charge separation in the ETC creates a proton-electrochemical bias;

that bias is converted into torsional conformons in ATP synthase;

ATP is synthesized only when the enzyme reaches the GFCP-prepared catalytic conformation.

Symbolically:

This restores causal order and removes the illusion that gradients “do work” by themselves.

XII. Why this resolves long-standing confusions

This GFCP-triadic formulation:

explains why PMF is necessary but not sufficient ,

reconciles chemiosmosis with conformon theory without contradiction,

clarifies why PCET (Proton-Coupled Electron Transfer) [10 ] alone is incomplete (dyadic),

embeds Prigogine’s dissipative structures [11] naturally,

and generalizes across photochemistry, bioenergetics, and catalysis.

Most importantly, it replaces the implicit dyad

gradient → work

with the correct irreducible triad [12]

GFCP-gated charge separation → conformons → work

Life does not run on gradients alone.

It runs on gradients that have been translated into form.

