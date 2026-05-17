Near-death experiences (NDEs) [1] are among the most mysterious and controversial phenomena in human experience. People who have clinically approached death often report remarkably similar experiences:

leaving the body,

moving through tunnels,

encountering overwhelming light,

experiencing timelessness,

feeling unity with all things,

reviewing their lives instantaneously,

or entering a realm described as “more real than ordinary reality.”

For decades, attempts to explain NDEs have oscillated between two extremes:

Reductionism

(“NDEs are merely hallucinations caused by a dying brain”) Naive supernaturalism

(“NDEs prove the existence of heaven or an afterlife”)

But perhaps both approaches are incomplete.

What if near-death experiences are neither simple hallucinations nor direct proofs of metaphysical doctrines, but rather partial projections of a higher-dimensional mode of consciousness into ordinary human cognition?

This possibility emerged in my recent reflections on geometry, semiotics, and consciousness, especially through the distinction between the tetrahedron and the hypertetrahedron. [2]

1. From Tetrahedron to Hypertetrahedron

In earlier writings, I associated two geometric structures with two modes of reality [2]:

The tetrahedron represents ordinary embodied existence:

spacetime-bound,

biologically constrained,

linguistically representable,

and governed by ordinary logic.

The hypertetrahedron, by contrast, symbolizes a reality that exceeds ordinary representation:

higher-dimensional,

trans-spatiotemporal,

experiential rather than merely conceptual,

and not fully expressible in language.

This distinction parallels a recurring philosophical insight:

Reality may exceed the structures used to describe it. (5/17/2026/1)

2. Death (BD), Near-Death Experience (NDE), and After Death (AD)

This led me to consider the following triadic possibility:

In this framework, the NDE is not identical to “after death” itself.

Rather, it is a projection or partial glimpse of a higher-dimensional experiential domain into the representational structures available to embodied consciousness.

This distinction may explain why so many NDE reports are described as:

ineffable,

paradoxical,

beyond language,

or “more real than reality.”

3. Why NDEs May Be Explainable but Not Fully Representable

One of the strangest aspects of NDE reports is their persistent resistance to ordinary logic.

Experiencers often report:

timelessness and sequence simultaneously,

individuality and unity coexisting,

infinite meaning compressed into an instant,

panoramic knowledge,

or impossible spatial perspectives.

These descriptions sound contradictory because ordinary human cognition evolved within the constraints of embodied spacetime.

If NDEs involve partial access to a higher-dimensional experiential structure, then ordinary representational logic may simply be inadequate.

This idea can be stated geometrically:

A lower-dimensional projection cannot fully encode a higher-dimensional structure.

A two-dimensional shadow cannot completely represent a three-dimensional object.

Likewise, a three-dimensional representational mind may be unable to fully represent a higher-dimensional experiential reality.

Under this interpretation:

AD may be experienced,

NDE may be partially describable,

but neither may be fully representable within BD logic.

4.The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)

The relation among BD, NDE, and AD may itself form an irreducible triadic relation (ITR):

This triad resembles many classical philosophical structures:

In this interpretation,



“NDE becomes neither illusion nor proof, but mediation. It is (5/17/2026/2)

the interpretive boundary between two modes of existence.”

5. Causality Versus Codality

Ordinary neuroscience typically interprets NDEs causally:

dying brain → hallucination

But this may be too restrictive.

In earlier work, I distinguished between:

causality : direct production,

and codality: correlation arising from a deeper common origin.

This distinction opens another possibility:

BD and AD may share a deeper underlying structure,

while NDE reflects partial simultaneous access to both.

“In that case,



“NDEs would not “prove” AD causally. Rather, they (5/17/2026/3)

be codally related to a deeper level of reality.”

6. The James Webb Telescope and the Crisis of Representation

This asymmetry between representation and reality is not limited to consciousness studies.

A similar phenomenon may now be unfolding in cosmology itself.

Before the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), standard cosmological models predicted that the early universe would contain relatively primitive and slowly developing galactic structures. Yet JWST observations revealed unexpectedly massive, mature, and highly organized galaxies appearing far earlier than many theoretical expectations anticipated.

Whether current cosmology ultimately absorbs these observations or not, the philosophical significance is already profound:

the observable universe appeared more structured than expected,

organization emerged earlier than predicted,

and existing theoretical representations suddenly appeared incomplete.

This pattern resembles a recurring asymmetry found throughout philosophy, mathematics, and physics:

Gödel showed that truth exceeds formal proof.

Quantum mechanics exceeds classical intuition.

Conscious experience exceeds symbolic description.

Post-JWST cosmology appears to exceed important aspects of pre-JWST representational expectations.

And perhaps NDEs exceed the representational geometry of ordinary embodied life.

In each case, reality appears larger, richer, or more structurally profound than the conceptual systems originally constructed to describe it.

This does not invalidate science.

Rather, it suggests that



“Scientific representation itself evolves through successive (5/17/2026/4)

encounters with realities that overflow earlier conceptual geometries.”

7. The Boundary of Representation

Perhaps the deepest implication is this:

Near-death experiences may expose the limits of representation itself.

Human language, logic, and scientific models evolved within the tetrahedral geometry of embodied existence.

But if reality itself possesses higher-dimensional structure, then some experiences may transcend representability while remaining experientially real.

This asymmetry appears repeatedly throughout philosophy, mathematics, physics, and cosmology:

Gödel showed that truth exceeds formal proof.

Quantum mechanics exceeds classical intuition.

Conscious experience exceeds symbolic description.

Post-James Webb cosmology appears to exceed earlier cosmological expectations.

And perhaps NDEs exceed the representational geometry of ordinary life.

Representation, in other words, may systematically lag behind reality.

This does not invalidate science.

It merely reminds us that:

representation is not identical to reality.

Gödel showed that truth can exceed formal proof.

Quantum mechanics showed that reality can exceed classical intuition.

And perhaps near-death experiences suggest that



“Consciousness itself may exceed the representational (5/17/2026/5)

geometry of ordinary embodied existence.”

8. A Tentative Principle

The central idea may be summarized as follows:

NDE Projection Principle

Near-death experiences may represent partial lower-dimensional projections of higher-dimensional experiential structures, analogous to the projection of a hypertetrahedron

(S₅ symmetry) into tetrahedral representational space (S₄ symmetry). Consequently,

NDEs may be partially explainable within ordinary cognition while remaining

fundamentally unrepresentable by the logic governing ordinary

embodied consciousness.” (5/17/2026/6)

This is not a proof of life after death.

Nor is it an argument against neuroscience.

“It is a geometric and semiotic hypothesis about the relationship …………..(5/17/2026/7)

between consciousness, representation, and dimensionality.”

9. Reflection

Perhaps the greatest mistake in discussions of consciousness is the assumption that what cannot be fully represented cannot be real.

But much of reality already exceeds direct representation:

spacetime curvature,

quantum states,

subjective experience,

mathematical infinity,

the unexpectedly early organization revealed by JWST,

and even meaning itself.

Near-death experiences may belong to this category.

Not because they are irrational,

but because they may arise at the boundary where ordinary representation encounters a deeper geometry of reality.