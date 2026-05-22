Humanity today appears trapped in a paradox.

Never before have we possessed:

such scientific knowledge,

such technological power,

such economic productivity,

and such global interconnection.

Yet simultaneously:

geopolitical conflict intensifies,

economic inequality widens,

environmental instability accelerates,

AI threatens social dislocation,

and psychological fragmentation spreads across societies.

The modern world increasingly resembles a civilization that has mastered external power while losing internal coherence.

Why?

One possibility is that modern civilization is attempting to solve a three-layered problem using only one layer of reality.

I would like to propose a speculative framework called the:

Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [1, 2, 3]

According to this hypothesis, reality may possess three irreducibly connected domains:

These layers may correspond respectively to:

rational/scientific reality,

ordinary human historical existence,

and transcendent reality.

The central claim of this article is simple:

Humanity’s current geopolitical and economic crises may arise because civilization has become trapped within Layer II while denying the existence of Layer III.

1. The Civilization Trap

Modern civilization operates primarily within:

economics,

technology,

military competition,

resource acquisition,

and information warfare.

These belong largely to:

Layer I (visible structures),

and Layer II (ordinary historical existence).

But civilization increasingly lacks:

shared meaning,

transcendence,

symbolic unity,

spiritual depth,

and long-term civilizational purpose.

As a result:

intelligence becomes instrumental,

economics becomes extractive,

politics becomes tribal,

and technology becomes destabilizing.

The problem may therefore not be merely political.

It may be ontological.

2. Layer I: The Visible Scientific World

Layer I corresponds to:

measurable structures,

science,

engineering,

rationality,

and objective systems.

Geometrically, it is represented by the tetrahedron:

stable,

visible,

fully representable in 3-dimensional space.

Modern civilization has become extraordinarily successful at this level.

Examples include:

quantum physics,

AI,

biotechnology,

space exploration,

global communication systems.

But Layer I alone cannot answer:

Why should humanity survive?

What is civilization for?

What constitutes meaning?

Why should sacrifice or compassion matter?

Science describes mechanisms.

It does not generate civilizational purpose.

3. Layer II: The Partially Visible Historical World

Layer II is the world of:

nations,

cultures,

religions,

economies,

ideologies,

and personal identity.

It is represented geometrically as:

the 3-dimensional projection of a higher-dimensional hypertetrahedron.

This layer is:

partially visible,

partially rational,

partially symbolic.

Human beings do not live by rationality alone.

They live through:

myths,

collective memory,

symbolic systems,

and emotional structures.

This is why geopolitics often appears irrational.

Nations frequently act:

symbolically,

emotionally,

tribally,

archetypally.

Modern economic theory often assumes humans are rational agents.

History repeatedly demonstrates otherwise.

Layer II therefore behaves like:

a projection,

unstable,

distorted,

incomplete.

When disconnected from higher integration, Layer II fragments into:

nationalism,

ideological extremism,

economic predation,

and civilizational polarization.

4. Layer III: The Invisible World

Layer III corresponds to:

transcendence,

spiritual unity,

nondual awareness,

deep consciousness,

and what many traditions call ultimate reality.

Geometrically, it is represented by:

the hypertetrahedron (5-cell).

This structure cannot be fully visualized within ordinary 3-dimensional space.

We can only perceive:

projections,

symbols,

intuitions,

synchronicities,

mystical experiences,

and transformative moments.

Layer III is therefore:

invisible but not unreal.

Historically, civilizations remained stable partly because they maintained symbolic connection to this invisible layer through:

religion,

philosophy,

ritual,

art,

and shared cosmologies.

Modern civilization increasingly dismisses Layer III as:

irrational,

subjective,

or irrelevant.

The result may be catastrophic.

5. Why Civilization Is Destabilizing

If TLRH is valid, then modern civilization suffers from:

dimensional imbalance.

Humanity has amplified Layer I power while severing connection to Layer III meaning.

The consequences include:

This imbalance creates:

technological acceleration without ethical evolution,

intelligence without transcendence,

and power without civilizational coherence.

6. The Geopolitical Crisis as a Spiritual Crisis

Most geopolitical analyses focus on:

economics,

military alliances,

trade systems,

demographics,

or energy competition.

These explanations are valid but incomplete.

They describe:

surface mechanics,

not deep structure.

The deeper crisis may be:

collapse of shared metaphysical orientation.

Humanity increasingly lacks:

a unifying symbolic framework,

a coherent understanding of consciousness,

and a shared sense of participation in a larger reality.

As transcendence disappears:

politics becomes absolutized,

economics becomes existential,

and identity becomes weaponized.

Civilization then enters chronic instability.

7. Jung and the Loss of the Symbolic Layer

Carl Gustav Jung warned repeatedly that modern humanity was becoming psychologically dangerous because it had lost connection with:

archetypes,

myth,

symbolic meaning,

and the unconscious.

Jung believed:

civilizations collapse psychologically before collapsing materially.

The TLRH may provide a geometric interpretation of Jung’s insight.

Layer II civilizations become unstable when severed from Layer III symbolic integration.

8. A Possible Solution: Reintegrating the Layers

If humanity is to survive,

the solution may not be merely:

economic reform,

military deterrence,

or technological regulation.

These remain necessary.

But they may be insufficient.

What may ultimately be required is:

reintegration of all three layers of reality.

This does not mean abandoning science.

On the contrary:

Layer I remains indispensable.

But science alone cannot sustain civilization.

Humanity may need:

a new cosmology,

a new philosophy of consciousness,

and a new understanding of meaning compatible with both science and transcendence.

9. The Geometry of Hope

One unexpected implication of the TLRH is profoundly hopeful.

If Layer II civilization becomes unstable—or even collapses—

this may not represent annihilation of reality itself.

Why?

Because Layer II may only be:

a projection layer.

The deeper organizing structure may reside in Layer III.

This idea appears repeatedly across traditions:

Plato’s world of forms,

Jung’s unus mundus,

Buddhist emptiness,

mystical Christianity,

Vedantic Brahman,

and modern higher-dimensional physics.

Perhaps what humanity truly needs is not merely:

better technology,

but deeper dimensional orientation.

10. Final Reflection

Modern civilization may be approaching a bifurcation point.

One path leads toward:

fragmentation,

technocratic tribalism,

AI-amplified conflict,

ecological instability,

and spiritual exhaustion.

The other path may require:

reconnecting science with meaning,

rationality with transcendence,

and visible reality with invisible depth.

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) suggests that:

Civilization survives only when all three layers remain connected. (5/22/2026/1)

If humanity confines itself entirely to the visible world,. (5/22/2026/2)

it may ultimately destroy itself through its own intelligence.

But if consciousness itself extends beyond ordinary historical existence, then. (5/22/2026/3)

perhaps the future of humanity depends not merely on political or economic

evolution, but on learning once again how

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