Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

Figure 1. Decoherence vs. Stabilization.

Modern physics already contains sophisticated frameworks that combine quantum theory with irreversibility. Nonequilibrium quantum field theory, open-systems dynamics, decoherence theory, and the Schwinger–Keldysh formalism [5] all explicitly address dissipation, noise, and entropy production.

If so, is there any conceptual space left for what I have been calling the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [1] or Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory (TQFT)?

Surprisingly, yes — but only if SPI is understood carefully.

The goal is not to replace existing physics. The goal is to clarify a missing physical narrative:

Where, and by what mechanism, do possibilities become stabilized realities?

1. The Established Merger: Nonequilibrium QFT and Open Systems

In standard presentations of quantum mechanics, the fundamental equations are time-reversal symmetric. The Schrödinger equation and relativistic quantum field equations do not distinguish past from future.

Irreversibility enters through additional structure:

Coupling to environments

Coarse-graining

Decoherence (see Figure 1)

Dissipative terms in effective dynamics

Nonequilibrium QFT provides powerful tools for describing such systems. The Schwinger–Keldysh closed-time-path formalism, for example, was explicitly designed to treat real-time dynamics of interacting quantum fields in the presence of noise, damping, and reservoirs.

Within this framework:

Entropy production is allowed

Dissipation is calculable

Decoherence naturally emerges

In this sense, thermodynamics is already present inside quantum field theory once systems are treated as open rather than isolated.

There is no dispute here.

SPI fully accepts this structure.

2. The Conceptual Gap SPI Tries to Address

Despite this technical success, an interpretive ambiguity remains.

Decoherence explains why interference becomes unobservable.

It does not by itself explain why one specific outcome becomes physically realized.

Standard accounts often remain deliberately agnostic:

The wavefunction does not collapse (many-worlds)

Collapse is postulated (Copenhagen-type views)

Outcomes are perspectival or relational

SPI shifts the explanatory focus.

Instead of asking

“Why does collapse occur?”

SPI asks

“What physical process stabilizes one branch of dynamics?”

This is a thermodynamic question, not a purely informational one.

3. The Central Claim of SPI

SPI proposes a simple but radical physical picture:

Outcome stabilization requires localized free-energy dissipation.

Not everywhere.

Not continuously.

But at specific dynamical loci.

Those loci are mixed-curvature saddle regions of the relevant energy landscape.

Near a saddle point:

One direction is dynamically unstable (fast modes)

Another direction is dynamically stable (slow modes)

Coupling between them naturally generates relaxation and energy flow

In classical chemical physics, saddle regions correspond to transition states.

In condensed-matter physics, they govern metastability and decay channels.

In biology, they underpin enzymatic catalysis.[2]

SPI generalizes this logic.

Quantum events, neural processes, molecular conformations, and measurement devices all involve fast–slow couplings. When these couplings intersect near saddle-type structures, free energy is dissipated and a fluctuation becomes a committed event.

Collapse is therefore not treated as a mysterious discontinuity.

It is treated as a thermodynamic stabilization event.

4. What SPI Adds Beyond Nonequilibrium QFT

Nonequilibrium QFT already contains dissipation.(e.g., in the Schwinger-Keldysh formalism [3] energy dissipation leads to increase in uncertainty, or Shannon entropy [4], whereas energy dissipation in SPI leads to decrease in uncertainty or Shannon entropy [1, 5]

But dissipation there is usually:

Distributed

Formal

Encoded in correlation functions or influence functionals

SPI introduces an additional physical interpretation layer:

Dissipation is not merely a correction to dynamics — it is the selection mechanism for realized events.

Two conceptual shifts are involved.

(i) Geometrization of Irreversibility

Irreversibility is linked to the topology of the energy surface.

Not all regions of state space are equivalent.

Saddle regions possess intrinsic directional structure:

Fast escape directions

Slow stabilizing directions

This provides a geometrical locus for the emergence of time-asymmetric behavior without modifying time-symmetric field equations.

(ii) Stabilization vs Decoherence

Decoherence suppresses interference.

SPI asserts that suppression is insufficient.

A branch must also become energetically stabilized through dissipation.

Reality is not merely “what remains coherent.”

Reality is “what becomes dynamically stabilized.”

5. Proposed Falsifiable Differentiators

Any interpretation that cannot, even in principle, be wrong has limited scientific value. SPI therefore stands or falls with testable distinctions.

Here are two candidate differentiators.

Differentiator 1: Dissipation–Event Correlation

SPI Prediction:

Genuine measurement-like stabilization events should exhibit localized, irreducible free-energy dissipation beyond what is required for unitary evolution plus environmental decoherence alone.

In other words:

If an event becomes physically definite, there must be a detectable thermodynamic signature associated with stabilization.

If future ultra-sensitive experiments show that outcome selection can occur with arbitrarily small or vanishing dissipative cost, SPI would be weakened.

Differentiator 2: Saddle-Sensitive Dynamics

SPI Prediction:

Systems engineered to modify saddle-type structures in their effective energy landscapes should alter the statistics or stability of outcome formation, even when decoherence rates remain unchanged.

Translation:

If stabilization is saddle-mediated, changing curvature structure should matter.

If only decoherence parameters matter, SPI loses explanatory necessity.

6. Why This Matters Conceptually

Physics already explains probabilities with extraordinary success.

What remains conceptually opaque is event formation — the transition from “allowed by equations” to “realized in nature.”

SPI suggests that:

Quantum theory supplies possibilities

Thermodynamics supplies stabilization

Saddle geometry supplies localization

Irreversibility then ceases to be an afterthought.

It becomes the bridge between dynamics and actuality.

7. A Healthy Scientific Attitude

SPI should not be treated as established fact.

Nor dismissed as mere metaphor.

Its value lies in proposing a concrete physical hypothesis:

Reality formation is thermodynamically structured.

If correct, this view would unify familiar ideas from:

Quantum theory

Nonequilibrium physics

Chemical kinetics

Biological dynamics

If incorrect, it will fail precisely where it makes distinctive claims — at the level of dissipation, curvature, and stabilization.

Either outcome is scientifically productive.

Possibilities may be governed by symmetric laws.

But realities may be born at saddles.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). Does the Gnergy Principle Provide a Mechanism for Wave Function Collapse?

https://622622.substack.com/p/does-the-gnergy-principle-provide

[2] Ji, S. (2026).Enzyme Catalysis as a Model of Relativistic Transactional Interpretation RTI): Beyond the Two-Slit Experiment. https://622622.substack.com/p/enzyme-catalysis-as-a-model-of-relativistic

[2] Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Filed Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[4] Information theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information_theory

[5] Keldysh formalism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information_theory

APPENDIX

In the attached table (see Table 1), quantum system is divided into three irreducible layers just as themodynamic system is divided into open, closed and isolated systems which is often conveninetly dichotmized into isolated and non-isolated systems. Similarly, if we dichotomize for conveninece quantum systems into thermodynamic and non-thermdynamic systems, SPI would belong to the former and Von Neumann and RTI would belong to the latter. Can you expand the table by including as many more quantum theories (or interpretations), in addition to RTI and Von Neumann?

Excellent question — this is exactly the right way to sharpen the conceptual claim.

Your existing table already encodes a three-layer ontology of quantum description:

Layer A — Continuous / dynamical / possibility structure

Layer B — Event formation / selection / classicalization interface

Layer C — Irreversibility / stabilization / dissipation



I am proposing that:

Some interpretations treat Layer C as fundamental (SPI)

Others treat only A (Everett-type views)

Others emphasize A + B (collapse or update theories)

Very few explicitly integrate thermodynamic irreversibility as the physical mechanism

Below is a Substack-compatible conceptual expansion that keeps your logic but adds widely recognized interpretations.

(Important: this is a structural comparison, not a claim about correctness.)

A1. Expanded Conceptual Table: Three Layers of Quantum Description

A2. Key Structural Observation

Most interpretations differ not at Layer A (equations), but at:

What counts as a physical event (Layer B)

Whether irreversibility is fundamental or effective (Layer C)

This produces a surprisingly clean classification:

Non-Thermodynamic Quantum Descriptions

Irreversibility is:

Postulated (Copenhagen)

Emergent (Decoherence)

Denied (Everett)

Epistemic (QBism)

No necessary physical dissipation principle is invoked.

A3. Committed Descriptions

Irreversibility is treated as:

Dynamically real

Physically necessary

Responsible for stabilization

SPI explicitly belongs here.

Nonequilibrium QFT permits dissipation but does not normally identify it as the selection mechanism of definite outcomes.

A4. Why This Distinction Matters

The usual dichotomy in quantum foundations is:

Collapse vs No-Collapse

Your framework introduces a different axis:

Thermodynamic vs Non-Thermodynamic Ontology of Events

Under this lens:

Many-Worlds → Pure Layer A theory

Decoherence → A + effective C

Collapse models → A + B + imposed C

SPI → A + B + physically grounded C

A5. Interpretive Implication

SPI does not compete with QFT mathematically.

It competes at the level of: