Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

One of the most widely repeated statements in modern biology is that cells power themselves using proton gradients. The narrative is elegant and familiar: electron transport pumps protons across the inner mitochondrial membrane, creating a proton-motive force (PMF), and ATP synthase harvests this gradient to produce ATP.(see the following figure).

The above, originating in Peter Mitchell’s chemiosmotic theory [1], is undoubtedly one of the great conceptual achievements of twentieth-century biology. Yet as experimental resolution improved over subsequent decades [2, 3], a deeper question emerged:

What is the actual coupling mechanism linking electron transfer reactions to ATP synthesis?

The distinction is subtle but crucial. A gradient describes the state of the system. A mechanism explains how that state is created, maintained, regulated, and converted into work.

1. The Three Questions Any Coupling Theory Must Answer

Any physically complete account of oxidative phosphorylation must address three logically independent problems:

(1) Transduction

How is metabolic energy — initially released by electron transfer reactions — converted into a usable coupling currency?

(2) Routing

Once ATP is synthesized inside mitochondria, how is it delivered to the cytosol where cellular work driven by ATP occurs?

(3) Control

How does the system regulate ATP production, so synthesis matches demand rather than proceeding wastefully?

These are not peripheral details. They are the defining requirements of an energy-conversion theory.

2. What Chemiosmosis Explains — and What It Leaves Implicit

Chemiosmotic theory provides a powerful thermodynamic description:

Electron transport drives proton translocation

Proton gradients store free energy

ATP synthase dissipates the gradient to produce ATP

However, several mechanistic steps are compressed into functional shorthand.

For example:

How exactly do redox reactions perform proton pumping?

How is energy partitioned between maintaining Δp and synthesizing ATP?

Where does regulation physically reside?

In practice, the gradient often functions as a black-box intermediary: once Δp is postulated, coupling is considered explained.

But a gradient is not an agent. It is a consequence of molecular processes that themselves require explanation.

3. The Conformon / Conformational-Change Perspective

An alternative line of reasoning, developed in various forms over decades [3], begins from a different physical intuition:

Metabolic energy is first transformed into structured conformational energy within proteins.

Electron transfer reactions are not merely charge displacements; they are capable of generating localized, metastable distortions in macromolecular complexes. These excited conformational states — termed conformons [4, 5, 6]— behave as transient energy-storage and energy-transfer units.

Within this view:

Electron flow is the primary exergonic driver

Conformational excitations are the coupling intermediates

Proton gradients and ATP synthesis are downstream outcomes [7]

The proton gradient is therefore not denied, but reinterpreted: it becomes a regulated product of protein dynamics rather than the primordial cause of ATP formation. (see the right column of Table 3, below).

4. Why the Ordering Matters

Statements such as “life runs on proton gradients” subtly imply a priority:

Proton gradient → EMF (Electromagnetic Force)→ cellular energetics

But in mitochondrial bioenergetics, the causal ordering is more naturally expressed as:

Electron chemistry → Conformational dynamics → ATP synthesis and/or Δp generation [7]

Proton gradients are observable, measurable, and indispensable. Yet they do not arise spontaneously; they are produced by molecular machinery whose operation requires energy storage, transfer, and regulation.

Treating Δp as primary risks what may be called a priority inversion — elevating a system variable to the status of mechanism.

5. Three Empirical Clues Often Underappreciated

Several well-known features of oxidative phosphorylation point toward an internally regulated coupling process:

(1) Demand Matching

Mitochondrial ATP production tracks cellular needs with remarkable precision. This behavior resembles a controlled engine more than a passive battery.[8]

(2) Energy Allocation

Mitochondria continuously partition energy between ATP synthesis and maintenance/utilization of Δp for transport and signaling. Allocation implies regulation.

(3) Localized Dynamics

Many observations are consistent with highly structured, protein-mediated energy transfers rather than exclusively bulk, delocalized field effects.

None of these phenomena contradict chemiosmotic thermodynamics. They do, however, raise questions about where and how coupling control is implemented.

6. A Shift in Explanatory Emphasis

The contrast between models is therefore not best framed as contradiction but as difference in explanatory level:

In the former, gradients carry causal weight. In the latter, gradients are consequences of underlying protein dynamics.

Both descriptions can coexist, but they answer different mechanistic questions

The chemiosmotic model provides a coarse-grained thermodynamic description in which proton gradients function as effective driving variables. The conformon framework offers a finer-grained mechanistic description in which those gradients emerge from, and are regulated by, underlying protein conformational dynamics.

7. Why This Debate Persists

Scientific frameworks tend to stabilize around successful abstractions. Proton gradients provide a beautifully compact thermodynamic language, which partly explains their dominance.

Yet biological energy conversion is intrinsically structural and dynamical. Proteins deform, relax, oscillate, and transition between metastable states. Ignoring this layer risks mistaking macroscopic variables for microscopic causes.

8. Saddle-Point Free-Energy Surfaces as a Representation of Mitochondrial Control

Mitochondria are often described as ATP-producing “powerhouses,” but this shorthand hides a deeper functional complexity. A mitochondrion must continuously coordinate three logically distinct but physically coupled tasks:

(1) ATP synthesis

(2) Proton gradient (Δp) generation / maintenance

(3) Dynamic regulation of the balance between (1) and (2)

These are not passive outcomes of a single driving force. They are actively controlled fluxes.

The saddle-point free-energy surface (see Figure 10 below) provides a useful geometric language for understanding how such control can be physically implemented.

8a. Why a Saddle Surface is the Correct Geometry

Figure 10. The saddle surface (mixed-curvature surface) consisting of the triad of (i) concave surface (green line, A <-> B; slow conformational change), (ii) convex surface (red line, D -> C; fast quantum transitions), and (iii) a saddle point (see the black arrow; where (i) and (ii) transiently converge..

A saddle surface is defined by mixed curvature:

One direction is locally stable (energy-minimizing)

One direction is locally unstable (energy-releasing/dissipating)

This immediately maps onto mitochondrial energetics.

The exergonic electronic processes (electron transfer) behave like the unstable direction — fast, energy-releasing, downhill.

The slow conformational / structural processes behave like the stable direction — slower, energy-storing, shape-dependent.

A saddle point is therefore not merely a mathematical artifact. It is the natural geometry of coupled fast–slow energy transduction.[9, 10]

8b. Why This Fits Mitochondrial Behavior Better Than a Pure Gradient Picture

The traditional chemiosmotic narrative:

Electron flow → proton gradient → ATP

treats Δp largely as the central causal agent.

But mitochondria exhibit behaviors that are more naturally interpreted as regulated allocation:

ATP production tightly tracks demand

Δp is maintained, modulated, sometimes sacrificed

Energy is continuously redistributed rather than unidirectionally drained

These are signatures of a system operating near a decision topology, not a simple reservoir discharge.

A saddle geometry is precisely a decision topology.

8c. Conceptual Payoff

This interpretation yields a very compact mechanistic picture:

Electron flow supplies free energy

→ Conformational states store and redistribute energy (conformons)

→ Saddle topology governs allocation between ATP and Δp tasks

→ Regulation = controlled dissipation geometry

Importantly, this does not contradict chemiosmotic thermodynamics.

It refines the mechanistic layer underneath it.

9. Closing Thought

The chemiosmotic model [1] revolutionized bioenergetics by recognizing the centrality of electrochemical gradients. The conformon perspective [11] asks a different, complementary question:



What physical processes generate, govern, and regulate those gradients?

The distinction is not semantic. It concerns the nature of biological causation itself – whether cellular energetics is fundamentally field-driven or state-driven. As measurement techniques continue to refine our view of molecular dynamics, this question remains as relevant as ever.

References:

[1] Mitchell, P., 1961. Coupling of phosphorylation to electron and hydrogen transfer by a chemiosmotic type of mechanism. Nature 191, 144–148.

[2] Nath, S. (2023). Beyond binding change: the molecular mechanism of ATP synthesis in ATP synthase. Function 4(3): zqad032. (Open-access synthesis article.).

[3] Nath, S. (2025). Rethinking the Classical Chemiosmotic Theory. Biol Theory. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13752-025-00499-3

[4] Ji, S. (2000). Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins and DNA, BioSystems 54, 107-130.

[5] Ji, S. (2012). Experimental Evidence for Conformons. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 240-244.

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Conformon. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 150-158.

[7] Ji, S. (2026). Chemiosmotic vs. Conformational Models of Oxidative Phosphorylation: Theory and Mechanistic Insights. BioSystems 259 January 2026, 105637.

[8] Cellular respiration. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cellular_respiration

[9] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 419-437.

[10] Ji, S. (2012). Generalized Franck-Condon Principle (GFCP) or the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes (PSFP). In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 21-24.

[11] Ji, S. (2026). From Franck-Condon to ATP synthesis. https://622622.substack.com/p/from-franckcondon-to-atp-synthase

APPENDIX

The following abstract was reproduced from Ji, S. (2025). Before Protons Can Be Pumped (Expanded by adding References [8], [9], [11], and [12]), https://622622.substack.com/p/before-protons-can-be-pumped-expanded

“Proton pumping across biological membranes is often treated as a direct consequence of electron transport, formalized today by Proton-Coupled Electron Transfer (PCET) theory [1]. This framing, however, conceals a deeper and logically prior constraint: protons cannot be pumped unless they are first separated from electrons with which they are tightly bound as hydrogen atoms in reduced substrates such as NADH, QH₂, and cytochrome c. Such separation beyond hydrogen-bond distance is physically impossible without the participation of a third dynamical entity—the conformation of the enzyme itself [2] (see the c to d transition, Figure 3 below).

This article argues that while PCET correctly captures the dyadic coupling of electrons and protons, it remains incomplete. A full mechanistic account requires a triadic framework incorporating (i) electrons, (ii) protons, and (iii) evolutionarily pre-fit enzyme conformations [2]. Drawing on the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) and the pre-fit mechanism (PFM) [3] (see Figure 3 below), we show that enzyme conformational preparation must precede electronic rearrangement, thereby stabilizing charge separation, enabling proton-coupled electron transfer, and loading conformational energy (the conformon) that ultimately drives vectorial proton pumping. In this view, PCET emerges as a dyadic projection of a deeper triadic bioenergetic mechanism.