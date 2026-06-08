Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

A recent debate between physicists Brian Greene and Max Tegmark [1] raised one of the oldest and deepest questions in science and philosophy:

What is the relationship between mathematics and reality?

At first glance, the question may seem abstract. Yet it lies at the heart of modern physics, cosmology, artificial intelligence, and even consciousness studies.

The debate can be stated simply:

Brian Greene: Mathematics describes reality.

Max Tegmark: Reality is mathematics.

My proposal: Reality requires an irreducible triad consisting of ontology, epistemology, and mathematics [2].

These three positions represent increasingly ambitious attempts to answer the same question: Why is mathematics so successful in describing the universe?

1. The Miracle of Mathematics

For centuries, scientists have marveled at what physicist Eugene Wigner [3] famously called

“The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences.”

The motions of planets, the behavior of atoms, the propagation of light, and the evolution of galaxies can all be captured by mathematical equations.

This astonishing success naturally invites a question:

Is mathematics merely a tool we use to describe reality, or is it somehow built into reality itself?

Greene and Tegmark give very different answers [1].

2. Brian Greene: Reality Comes First

Brian Greene represents what might be called the traditional scientific position.

According to Greene [3]:

Reality exists independently of us. We observe reality. We construct mathematical models to describe what we observe.

In this view,

Reality → Observation → Mathematics

Mathematics is extraordinarily powerful because nature possesses regularities that can be captured mathematically.

However, Greene insists that we should not confuse the map with the territory.

An equation describing an electron is not itself the electron.

A mathematical model describing spacetime is not spacetime itself.

The distinction may seem obvious, but it becomes crucial when discussing the ultimate nature of reality.

For Greene, mathematics is a language—a remarkably effective language—but still a language.

Reality remains primary.

3. Max Tegmark: Mathematics Comes First

Max Tegmark [5] takes a far more radical position.

According to his Mathematical Universe Hypothesis (MUH) [5], mathematics is not merely a description of reality.

Reality literally is a mathematical structure.

In this view,

Mathematics → Reality → Observers

The universe is not described by equations.

The universe is an equation.

Every physical object, every observer, every galaxy, and every thought is ultimately a manifestation of mathematical relationships.

Tegmark’s position extends a philosophical tradition dating back to Pythagoras and Plato.

The world appears mathematical because mathematics is all there is.

The distinction between map and territory disappears.

The map becomes the territory.

4. The Missing Question

Although Greene and Tegmark disagree strongly, they share an assumption that often goes unnoticed.

Both focus primarily on two terms:

Reality

Mathematics

Yet a third term silently lurks in the background:

The knower.

Who is observing?

Who is constructing mathematical descriptions?

Who is asking these questions?

The moment this question is raised, the discussion changes fundamentally.

5. A Third Possibility: Reality Requires Three

My own view has gradually evolved into what I call the Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triad (OEMT) [2].

The central claim is simple:

Reality cannot be adequately understood through ontology alone.

Nor through mathematics alone.

Nor through epistemology alone.

Instead, all three are necessary.

Ontology

What exists?

Epistemology

How is it known?

Mathematics

How is it represented?

These three dimensions form an irreducible triad [6].

Rather than

Ontology → Mathematics

or

Mathematics → Ontology,

we have

Ontology ↔ Epistemology ↔ Mathematics

Each depends upon the others.

Remove any one vertex, and the structure collapses.

6. Why Mathematics Alone Is Not Enough

The Mathematical Universe Hypothesis [5] faces a profound challenge.

Mathematics excels at describing structure.

But structure is not obviously identical with experience.

A mathematical equation may describe the neural activity associated with seeing a sunset.

Yet the equation itself does not appear to explain the redness of red, the beauty of the sunset, or the fact that the experience is experienced at all.

In other words:

Mathematics describes relations.

Experience introduces meaning.

The gap between structure and experience remains one of the deepest unresolved problems in contemporary thought.

7. Why Ontology Alone Is Not Enough

Traditional realism faces its own difficulty.

Suppose we say:

“Reality exists independently of observers.”

Fair enough.

But every statement about reality already presupposes:

observation,

measurement,

interpretation,

conceptualization.

In other words, epistemology is not something added afterward.

It is part of the process through which reality becomes knowable.

Science itself depends upon this fact.

The observer cannot simply be removed from the picture.

8. The Triangle versus the Line

The difference among these three worldviews can be visualized geometrically.

Greene’s worldview is largely linear:

Reality → Mathematics

Tegmark reverses the arrow:

Mathematics → Reality

OEMT replaces the line with a triangle:

Ontology

/ \

/ \

/ \

Epistemology ---—- Mathematics

The significance of this change should not be underestimated.

Lines encourage reductionism.

Triangles encourage complementarity.

The question is no longer:

“Which is fundamental?”

Instead it becomes:

“How do these three aspects co-generate our understanding of reality?”

9. From Physics to a Geometry of Reality

My recent work on the Geometry of Reality [7] has increasingly suggested that irreducible triads [6, 8] may be a fundamental feature of nature.

Examples appear repeatedly:

Matter, energy, and information.

Object, sign, and interpretant.

Observer, observed, and observation.

Ontology, epistemology, and mathematics.

These triads resist reduction to dyads.

Their meaning emerges only through the whole structure.

If this perspective is correct, then the success of mathematics is neither mysterious nor absolute.

Mathematics succeeds because reality possesses structure.

But reality may also contain aspects that transcend structure alone, including meaning, consciousness, agency, and value.

Mathematics remains indispensable.

Yet it is not the whole story.

10. A Possible Synthesis

Perhaps Greene and Tegmark are each seeing part of a larger picture.

Greene reminds us that reality cannot be reduced to our descriptions.

Tegmark reminds us that mathematics penetrates reality far more deeply than ordinary language ever could.

Both insights are valuable.

Yet perhaps neither is complete.

The deepest lesson may be that reality requires three inseparable questions:

What exists? How do we know it? How do we represent it?

Ontology answers the first.

Epistemology answers the second.

Mathematics answers the third.

A complete worldview may require all three.

Not a line.

Not a point.

But a triangle.

And perhaps, as geometry repeatedly teaches us, the triangle is the simplest structure capable of supporting a stable reality.

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References:

[1] Our Mathematical Universe: Brian Greene & Max Tegmark | World Science Festival

[2] Ji, S. (2026). Reality Requires Three: Why Ontology, Epistemology, and Mathematics Form an Irreducible Triad.

https://622622.substack.com/p/reality-requires-three-why-ontology

[3] Wigner, E. P. (1960). The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences. Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 13(1), 1–14.

[4] Greene, B. (2004). The Fabric of the Cosmos: Space, Time, and the Texture of Reality.

Alfred A. Knopf.

[5] Tegmark, M. (2008). The Mathematical Universe.

Foundations of Physics, 38, 101–150.

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR

[7] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[8] Ji, S. (2026). The Periodic Table of Ontology: A proposed classification of multi-layered theories of reality https://622622.substack.com/p/the-periodic-table-of-ontology