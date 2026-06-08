Human RNA Project

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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Mathematics can only cover material reality and there are other realities going on simultaneously for example emotional reality but more that we can't even fathom yet. It's hard to find analogies but mathematics is like sheet music, it describes the music but it does not play the music. It is only for the initiates and it needs to be something that anyone can understand probably is. But man is too allured by complication, associating it to intelligence when actually the opposite is true. Though the movement of the cosmos may be explained by mathematics, the movement of microbes cannot. Man looks to the outside but cannot explain presence.

In our well-intentioned grasping to define reality, we must understand that we cannot know it entirely, only in phases. To pretend to know anything at this stage is folly because we can only see 1% of the light spectrum so there are most likely unseeable factors all around us, in very small, undetectable scales. I think you are closer to the mark than either Greene or Tegmark but the truth is even further than your postulation of three ingredients. There are probably many more factors involved but as I mentioned, we are not able to fathom them yet as we are still pretty primitive on the spectrum.

I think one thing that we fail to acknowledge is that yes we have a collective reality such as trees, soil, air, clouds, etc., or in other words "matter", however we ignore what makes it all up, what are the smaller units that make up matter. And we also fail to recognize that all is consciousness.

Indeed, matter may only look solid to us because we fail to acknowledge the smaller elementals. Perhaps if we recognized them and acknowledged them, things would look different to us. We haven't tried this because we remain too bogged down in trying to figure things out by looking at "the above" instead of at the below.

Another aspect I observe is randomness. It seems to inhabit a small percentage of everything so that nothing is absolute. And yet as I put it that way I am saying that some things are absolute. The booby trap is the language we use. It is very narrow and keeps our minds constrained like the bound feet of ancient Japanese women.

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