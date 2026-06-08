Beyond the Mathematical Universe: Greene, Tegmark, and the Case for an Irreducible Triad
Does Mathematics Create Reality, Describe Reality, or Represent Only Part of Reality?
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
A recent debate between physicists Brian Greene and Max Tegmark [1] raised one of the oldest and deepest questions in science and philosophy:
What is the relationship between mathematics and reality?
At first glance, the question may seem abstract. Yet it lies at the heart of modern physics, cosmology, artificial intelligence, and even consciousness studies.
The debate can be stated simply:
Brian Greene: Mathematics describes reality.
Max Tegmark: Reality is mathematics.
My proposal: Reality requires an irreducible triad consisting of ontology, epistemology, and mathematics [2].
These three positions represent increasingly ambitious attempts to answer the same question: Why is mathematics so successful in describing the universe?
1. The Miracle of Mathematics
For centuries, scientists have marveled at what physicist Eugene Wigner [3] famously called
“The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences.”
The motions of planets, the behavior of atoms, the propagation of light, and the evolution of galaxies can all be captured by mathematical equations.
This astonishing success naturally invites a question:
Is mathematics merely a tool we use to describe reality, or is it somehow built into reality itself?
Greene and Tegmark give very different answers [1].
2. Brian Greene: Reality Comes First
Brian Greene represents what might be called the traditional scientific position.
According to Greene [3]:
Reality exists independently of us.
We observe reality.
We construct mathematical models to describe what we observe.
In this view,
Reality → Observation → Mathematics
Mathematics is extraordinarily powerful because nature possesses regularities that can be captured mathematically.
However, Greene insists that we should not confuse the map with the territory.
An equation describing an electron is not itself the electron.
A mathematical model describing spacetime is not spacetime itself.
The distinction may seem obvious, but it becomes crucial when discussing the ultimate nature of reality.
For Greene, mathematics is a language—a remarkably effective language—but still a language.
Reality remains primary.
3. Max Tegmark: Mathematics Comes First
Max Tegmark [5] takes a far more radical position.
According to his Mathematical Universe Hypothesis (MUH) [5], mathematics is not merely a description of reality.
Reality literally is a mathematical structure.
In this view,
Mathematics → Reality → Observers
The universe is not described by equations.
The universe is an equation.
Every physical object, every observer, every galaxy, and every thought is ultimately a manifestation of mathematical relationships.
Tegmark’s position extends a philosophical tradition dating back to Pythagoras and Plato.
The world appears mathematical because mathematics is all there is.
The distinction between map and territory disappears.
The map becomes the territory.
4. The Missing Question
Although Greene and Tegmark disagree strongly, they share an assumption that often goes unnoticed.
Both focus primarily on two terms:
Reality
Mathematics
Yet a third term silently lurks in the background:
The knower.
Who is observing?
Who is constructing mathematical descriptions?
Who is asking these questions?
The moment this question is raised, the discussion changes fundamentally.
5. A Third Possibility: Reality Requires Three
My own view has gradually evolved into what I call the Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triad (OEMT) [2].
The central claim is simple:
Reality cannot be adequately understood through ontology alone.
Nor through mathematics alone.
Nor through epistemology alone.
Instead, all three are necessary.
Ontology
What exists?
Epistemology
How is it known?
Mathematics
How is it represented?
These three dimensions form an irreducible triad [6].
Rather than
Ontology → Mathematics
or
Mathematics → Ontology,
we have
Ontology ↔ Epistemology ↔ Mathematics
Each depends upon the others.
Remove any one vertex, and the structure collapses.
6. Why Mathematics Alone Is Not Enough
The Mathematical Universe Hypothesis [5] faces a profound challenge.
Mathematics excels at describing structure.
But structure is not obviously identical with experience.
A mathematical equation may describe the neural activity associated with seeing a sunset.
Yet the equation itself does not appear to explain the redness of red, the beauty of the sunset, or the fact that the experience is experienced at all.
In other words:
Mathematics describes relations.
Experience introduces meaning.
The gap between structure and experience remains one of the deepest unresolved problems in contemporary thought.
7. Why Ontology Alone Is Not Enough
Traditional realism faces its own difficulty.
Suppose we say:
“Reality exists independently of observers.”
Fair enough.
But every statement about reality already presupposes:
observation,
measurement,
interpretation,
conceptualization.
In other words, epistemology is not something added afterward.
It is part of the process through which reality becomes knowable.
Science itself depends upon this fact.
The observer cannot simply be removed from the picture.
8. The Triangle versus the Line
The difference among these three worldviews can be visualized geometrically.
Greene’s worldview is largely linear:
Reality → Mathematics
Tegmark reverses the arrow:
Mathematics → Reality
OEMT replaces the line with a triangle:
Ontology
/ \
/ \
/ \
Epistemology ---—- Mathematics
The significance of this change should not be underestimated.
Lines encourage reductionism.
Triangles encourage complementarity.
The question is no longer:
“Which is fundamental?”
Instead it becomes:
“How do these three aspects co-generate our understanding of reality?”
9. From Physics to a Geometry of Reality
My recent work on the Geometry of Reality [7] has increasingly suggested that irreducible triads [6, 8] may be a fundamental feature of nature.
Examples appear repeatedly:
Matter, energy, and information.
Object, sign, and interpretant.
Observer, observed, and observation.
Ontology, epistemology, and mathematics.
These triads resist reduction to dyads.
Their meaning emerges only through the whole structure.
If this perspective is correct, then the success of mathematics is neither mysterious nor absolute.
Mathematics succeeds because reality possesses structure.
But reality may also contain aspects that transcend structure alone, including meaning, consciousness, agency, and value.
Mathematics remains indispensable.
Yet it is not the whole story.
10. A Possible Synthesis
Perhaps Greene and Tegmark are each seeing part of a larger picture.
Greene reminds us that reality cannot be reduced to our descriptions.
Tegmark reminds us that mathematics penetrates reality far more deeply than ordinary language ever could.
Both insights are valuable.
Yet perhaps neither is complete.
The deepest lesson may be that reality requires three inseparable questions:
What exists?
How do we know it?
How do we represent it?
Ontology answers the first.
Epistemology answers the second.
Mathematics answers the third.
A complete worldview may require all three.
Not a line.
Not a point.
But a triangle.
And perhaps, as geometry repeatedly teaches us, the triangle is the simplest structure capable of supporting a stable reality.
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References:
[1] Our Mathematical Universe: Brian Greene & Max Tegmark | World Science Festival
[2] Ji, S. (2026). Reality Requires Three: Why Ontology, Epistemology, and Mathematics Form an Irreducible Triad.
https://622622.substack.com/p/reality-requires-three-why-ontology
[3] Wigner, E. P. (1960). The unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences. Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 13(1), 1–14.
[4] Greene, B. (2004). The Fabric of the Cosmos: Space, Time, and the Texture of Reality.
Alfred A. Knopf.
[5] Tegmark, M. (2008). The Mathematical Universe.
Foundations of Physics, 38, 101–150.
[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR
[7] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[8] Ji, S. (2026). The Periodic Table of Ontology: A proposed classification of multi-layered theories of reality https://622622.substack.com/p/the-periodic-table-of-ontology
Mathematics can only cover material reality and there are other realities going on simultaneously for example emotional reality but more that we can't even fathom yet. It's hard to find analogies but mathematics is like sheet music, it describes the music but it does not play the music. It is only for the initiates and it needs to be something that anyone can understand probably is. But man is too allured by complication, associating it to intelligence when actually the opposite is true. Though the movement of the cosmos may be explained by mathematics, the movement of microbes cannot. Man looks to the outside but cannot explain presence.
In our well-intentioned grasping to define reality, we must understand that we cannot know it entirely, only in phases. To pretend to know anything at this stage is folly because we can only see 1% of the light spectrum so there are most likely unseeable factors all around us, in very small, undetectable scales. I think you are closer to the mark than either Greene or Tegmark but the truth is even further than your postulation of three ingredients. There are probably many more factors involved but as I mentioned, we are not able to fathom them yet as we are still pretty primitive on the spectrum.
I think one thing that we fail to acknowledge is that yes we have a collective reality such as trees, soil, air, clouds, etc., or in other words "matter", however we ignore what makes it all up, what are the smaller units that make up matter. And we also fail to recognize that all is consciousness.
Indeed, matter may only look solid to us because we fail to acknowledge the smaller elementals. Perhaps if we recognized them and acknowledged them, things would look different to us. We haven't tried this because we remain too bogged down in trying to figure things out by looking at "the above" instead of at the below.
Another aspect I observe is randomness. It seems to inhabit a small percentage of everything so that nothing is absolute. And yet as I put it that way I am saying that some things are absolute. The booby trap is the language we use. It is very narrow and keeps our minds constrained like the bound feet of ancient Japanese women.