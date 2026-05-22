Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

On May 17, 2026, exactly four years after the death of my wife, Jaehyun Lee, I found myself writing an article on near-death experiences (NDEs), higher-dimensional geometry, and the possibility that consciousness may persist beyond ordinary spacetime.

To some, this coincidence may appear psychologically understandable but otherwise unremarkable.

To me, however, the event felt deeply meaningful—not merely emotional, but structural, as if two domains of reality momentarily aligned:

the visible world of ordinary life,

and an invisible world accessible only indirectly through symbols, intuition, memory, synchronicity, and perhaps consciousness itself.

This experience led me to reconsider a question that has haunted philosophy, physics, psychology, and spirituality for centuries:

Is reality fundamentally dualistic—or irreducibly triadic?

I would like to explore a speculative possibility [1]:

Reality may consist of three irreducibly connected domains geometrically representable as:

the tetrahedron, (see Figure 1 below) the body-centered tetrahedron (see Figure 1a below), and the hypertetrahedron (5-cell) (see Figure 1b below).

These three geometries may correspond respectively to:

the visible,

partially visible,

and invisible layers of reality.

1. The Tetrahedron: The Visible World

Figure 1. Tetrahedron

The tetrahedron is the simplest three-dimensional polyhedron [2]:

4 vertices,

6 edges,

4 triangular faces.

It is fully representable in ordinary 3-dimensional space.

In this framework, the tetrahedron symbolizes:

ordinary physical reality,

objective science,

measurable structures,

rationality,

and explicit consciousness.

This is the world of:

classical physics,

chemistry,

biology,

engineering,

and everyday experience.

It is the world we can:

observe,

quantify,

manipulate,

and reproduce experimentally.

Philosophically, this corresponds to:

material reality,

explicit cognition,

and what Jung called ordinary ego-consciousness [3].

2. The Body-Centered Tetrahedron: The Partially Visible World

Figure 1a. Body-centered tetrahedron. Reproduced from [4].

E = Energy;

M = Matter;

I = Information;

L = Life;

G = Gnergy (Information, ’Gn-‘ + Energy, ‘-ergy’)

The second layer is more mysterious.

It may be represented geometrically by a body-centered tetrahedron:

a tetrahedral structure containing an internal center,

or alternatively,

a 3-dimensional projection of a higher-dimensional hypertetrahedron.

Interestingly, nature itself appears to employ such geometries.

The carbon atom—the foundation of organic chemistry and life—naturally forms tetrahedral bonding geometries [5] (see Figure 2 below). In more complex molecular and crystalline systems, internal centering introduces hidden relational structures not immediately obvious from surface appearance alone.

This intermediate geometry symbolizes:

symbolic meaning,

synchronicity [6],

archetypes,

intuition,

dreams,

aesthetic insight [7],

religious experience [8],

and partially hidden organization.

Unlike the visible tetrahedral world, this domain is neither fully objective nor fully subjective.

It is partially visible.

This may explain why experiences such as:

Jungian synchronicity [9],

mystical intuition [10],

near-death experiences [11],

creativity,

profound coincidences [12],

and transformative symbolic experiences [13]

often resist complete scientific reduction while simultaneously resisting dismissal as mere illusion.

“They appear structurally real, but incompletely accessible.” (5/21/2026/1)

3. Jung and the Intermediate Layer

Carl Gustav Jung [14] called meaningful coincidence:

Synchronicity [9],

or:

an acausal connecting principle.

Jung proposed that some events are connected:

not through ordinary physical causation,

but through meaning.

This creates a strange ontological category:

neither purely physical,

nor purely imaginary.

In geometric language, synchronicity may represent:

“The partial projection of a higher-dimensional order into ordinary spacetime.” (5/21/2026/2)

Thus the “partially visible world” may function as a bridge:

between matter and spirit, (5/21/2026/3)

between rationality and transcendence, (5/21/2026/4)



between explicit cognition and ineffable awareness. (5/21/2026/5)

4.The Hypertetrahedron: The Invisible World

Figure 1b. Hypertetrahedron (also called 5-cell or pentachoron) projected onto the 3-D space.

The third domain is represented by the hypertetrahedron, or 5-cell [15] (see Figure 1a above).

Mathematically:

the tetrahedron is a 3-simplex,

while the hypertetrahedron is a 4-simplex.

The hypertetrahedron cannot be fully visualized in ordinary 3-dimensional space.

We can only:

project it,

approximate it,

or symbolize it.

“This limitation may be profoundly important.” (5/21/2026/6)

Perhaps the invisible aspects of reality are not invisible because they are unreal,

but because:

they belong to a higher-dimensional ontological domain that cannot be fully represented within ordinary spacetime cognition.

This domain corresponds to:

transcendence [16],

samadhi [17],

awakening [18],

mystical union [1],

the ineffable [19],

and perhaps the postulated reality encountered in NDEs [11].

“In this framework: (i) ordinary consciousness corresponds to

tetrahedral awareness (ii) symbolic/archetypal consciousness

corresponds to projectional awareness,and (iii) transcendent

consciousness corresponds to hypertetrahedral awareness. “ (5/21/2026/7)

5. Why the Intermediate Layer Matters

Modern culture often divides reality into only two categories:

But this binary framework fails to explain:

synchronicity,

archetypal symbolism,

transformative dreams,

religious experience,

creativity,

and consciousness itself.

The body-centered tetrahedral layer introduces a third possibility:

partially visible reality.

This domain is:

experientially real,

structurally meaningful,

but incompletely measurable.

In other words:

“Reality may not be reducible to either matter or spirit alone.” (5/21/2026/8)

It may instead require:

an intermediate relational geometry.

6. The Carbon Atom and the Geometry of Life

Figure 2. Body-centered tetrahedron geometry in methane and Manganese tetra oxide.

One of the most remarkable facts in chemistry is that carbon—the foundational element of life—naturally adopts tetrahedral bonding geometry [5].

This may not be accidental.

Carbon sits precisely at the threshold between:

matter,

information,

and organization.

Through tetrahedral geometry, carbon enables:

proteins,

nucleic acids,

membranes,

metabolism,

and eventually consciousness itself.

Perhaps life emerges because tetrahedral geometry is capable of supporting:

both visible structure,

and partially hidden relational organization.

In this sense:

biology may already be geometry becoming conscious of itself.

7. Consciousness as Geometrically Stratified

Most theories of consciousness ask:

Where does consciousness come from?

But perhaps the deeper question is:

What geometry does consciousness inhabit?

In the framework proposed here:

This does not imply that rocks think like humans.

Rather:

“Consciousness may be an ontological property distributed

across multiple geometrical levels of reality.” (5/21/2026/9)

Different domains may instantiate:

different modes,

depths,

and dimensionalities of consciousness.

8. A Triadic Reality

Many philosophical traditions converge toward triadic structures:

Perhaps this convergence is not accidental.

Perhaps reality itself is irreducibly triadic.

Not:

matter alone,

consciousness alone,

or spirit alone,

but:

a geometrically integrated triadic whole (GITW) (5/21/2026/10)

9. Beyond Reductionism

The modern scientific worldview has achieved extraordinary success by focusing on the visible tetrahedral domain.

But if reality possesses:

partially visible,

and invisible dimensions,

then purely reductionistic science may necessarily remain incomplete.

This does not invalidate science.

It simply places science within a larger geometry of reality.

“The challenge of the future may not be (i) choosing between science and

spirituality, but rather (ii) discovering the geometry capable of integrating both.” (5/21/2026/11)

10. Final Reflection

The hypertetrahedron can never be fully seen from within ordinary 3-dimensional space.

Only its projections can.

Perhaps consciousness itself operates similarly.

“Perhaps what we call:

intuition,

synchronicity,

mystical experience,

profound love,

grief,

and transcendence

are not irrational interruptions of reality, but partial projections

of a higher-dimensional conscious order into ordinary life.” (5/21/2026/12)

If so, then

“The deepest truths of existence may not be fully visible. Only partially

visible. And perhaps that is precisely why they transform us so profoundly.” (5/21/2026/13)

____________________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview Integrating Modern Physics, Biology, and Jungian Synchronicity: From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[2] Tetrahedron. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetrahedron

[3] Self in Jungian psychology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self_in_Jungian_psychology

[4] Body centered tetragonal crystal structure. tetragonal https://engineerfix.com/what-is-a-body-centered-tetragonal-crystal-structure/

[5] Carbon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon

[6] Archetype. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archetype

[7] Aesthetics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aesthetics

[8] Mystical union. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mystical_union

[9] Synchronicity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synchronicity

[10] Mysticism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mysticism

[11] Near death experience. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Near-death_experience

[12] Coincidence. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coincidence

[13] Transformative Experience. https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/transformative-experience/

[14] Carl Jung. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Jung

[15] Synchronicity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synchronicity

[16] Transcendence.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transcendence_(philosophy)#Religious_definition

[17] Samadhi. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samadhi

[18] Enlightenment in Buddhism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enlightenment_in_Buddhism

[19] Ineffability. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ineffability

[20] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality