Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. Introduction: Can the Invisible Be Studied Scientifically?

One of humanity’s oldest questions is deceptively simple:

Can we know what cannot be seen?

For most of the history of science, the invisible has been regarded with suspicion. Science has traditionally limited itself to observable phenomena, while religion and mysticism have explored realities beyond direct observation.

Yet during the twentieth century, two remarkably different thinkers challenged this boundary.

Swiss psychiatrist Carl Gustav Jung approached the invisible through the inner landscape of the human psyche.

Half a century later, my own work has approached the invisible from the opposite direction—through mathematics, molecular biology, and geometry.

Although these two approaches differ profoundly in method, they converge on an intriguing possibility:

Observable reality may not be the deepest layer of reality.

2. Jung’s Journey Into the Invisible

Between 1913 and 1930, following his separation from Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung undertook an extraordinary personal investigation that eventually became The Red Book.

Rather than suppressing his dreams and visions, Jung carefully explored them through what he later called active imagination.

This investigation led him to conclude that beneath ordinary consciousness lies a deeper psychological reality populated by archetypes, symbols, and what he called the collective unconscious.

For Jung, these were not mere fantasies.

They were genuine components of reality encountered through psychological experience.

His lifelong work became an attempt to understand this invisible dimension.

3. The Geometry of Reality

My own scientific journey began in a very different place.

Rather than studying dreams, I studied proteins.

Rather than interpreting symbols, I investigated molecular organization.

This research eventually led to the discovery of the conformon, a localized conformational strain carrying mechanical energy and genetic information that helps explain how living cells perform purposeful work.

Over five decades, this work gradually expanded beyond biology into information theory, thermodynamics, geometry, quantum physics, and cosmology.

The result has been what I call the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH).

According to TLRH,

Reality consists of three irreducible layers.

Layer I

Observable physical reality.

Layer II

The mathematical and organizational structures that mediate between observation and deeper reality.

Layer III

An invisible but real domain inferred through mathematics rather than directly observed.

4. Two Different Roads

At first glance, Jung’s worldview and the Geometry of Reality appear completely unrelated.

One begins with psychology.

The other begins with molecular biology.

Yet they exhibit a remarkably similar architecture.

Carl Jung

Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis

Conscious experience

Layer I (Observable Reality)

Symbols and archetypes

Layer II (Mathematical mediation)

Collective unconscious / Self

Layer III (Deeper Reality)

The difference lies not in the destination but in the path.

5. Jung’s Path: From Within

Jung’s method may be summarized as

Conscious experience

↓

Dreams

↓

Symbols

↓

Archetypes

↓

Collective unconscious

↓

The Self

His investigation proceeds from subjective experience toward increasingly universal structures.

Psychology becomes a pathway toward ontology.

6. The Geometric Path: From Without

The Geometry of Reality proceeds in the opposite direction.

Observable biology

↓

Mathematics

↓

Geometry

↓

Projection Invariance Principle

↓

Higher-dimensional organization

↓

Layer III

Rather than beginning with inner experience,

this path begins with experimental observations.

The invisible is inferred mathematically from the visible.

7. Layer II: The Great Mediator

Perhaps the most striking convergence concerns the middle layer.

For Jung,

symbols mediate between

consciousness

and

the unconscious.

For TLRH,

mathematics mediates between

observation

and

deeper reality.

Although symbols and mathematics appear very different,

both perform the same logical function.

They connect what is seen

with what cannot be directly seen.

Layer II therefore becomes

the realm of mediation.

8. Symbols and Mathematics

Jung regarded symbols as living realities.

A genuine symbol does not merely represent something.

It transforms consciousness.

Similarly,

mathematics does more than describe nature.

It reveals relationships that are invisible to direct observation.

Roger Penrose has frequently emphasized this mysterious power of mathematics.

Eugene Wigner called it

“the unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in the natural sciences.”

The Geometry of Reality proposes a possible explanation.

Mathematics is effective because it belongs to Layer II.

It is the language through which deeper organization becomes partially visible.

9. The Projection Invariance Principle

Recent work has led me to formulate what I call the Projection Invariance Principle (PIP).

PIP proposes that

higher-dimensional organization may project into many different physical domains while preserving certain mathematical invariants.

This principle helps explain why similar mathematical structures appear in

protein folding,

enzyme catalysis,

language,

economics,

neuroscience,

and even cosmology.

Jung discovered recurring symbolic patterns.

PIP suggests that nature itself may exhibit recurring mathematical patterns.

One concerns symbols.

The other concerns geometry.

Both point toward underlying unity.

10. Two Languages Describing One Reality?

One intriguing possibility is that Jung and modern mathematical science are describing the same deep reality in different languages.

Jung’s language was

symbols,

archetypes,

myths,

dreams.

The Geometry of Reality speaks instead of

geometry,

information,

simplicial structures,

projection invariance,

and higher-dimensional organization.

Whether these two vocabularies refer to the same underlying reality remains unknown.

Nevertheless,

their structural similarity is striking.

11. Complementary Rather Than Competing

These two approaches need not compete.

Jung explored

the invisible from the inside.

The Geometry of Reality explores

the invisible from the outside.

One begins with subjective experience.

The other begins with objective measurement.

Together they resemble two climbers ascending the same mountain from opposite sides.

Whether they ultimately meet at the summit remains an open scientific and philosophical question.

12. Toward a New Scientific Ontology

Perhaps the greatest lesson from comparing Jung with modern geometry is methodological.

Neither psychology nor physics alone appears sufficient to understand reality completely.

The observable world, the symbolic world, and the mathematical world may each reveal different aspects of a deeper whole.

The Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis therefore suggests that science itself may eventually expand beyond a purely material description of nature.

Not by abandoning scientific rigor,

but by recognizing that mathematics, symbols, and organization may all serve as legitimate pathways toward deeper reality.

13. Conclusion

Carl Jung spent his life exploring the invisible through the human psyche.

My own scientific journey has attempted to approach the invisible through molecular biology, mathematics, and geometry.

The methods could scarcely be more different.

Yet both lead to a remarkably similar conclusion:

The visible world is not the whole of reality.

Jung reached this conclusion through dreams, symbols, and the collective unconscious.

The Geometry of Reality reaches it through conformons, information, geometry, and the Projection Invariance Principle.

Whether these two paths ultimately converge cannot yet be answered.

But their convergence upon a three-layered architecture of reality is difficult to dismiss as mere coincidence.

Perhaps the invisible domain is not beyond science after all.

Perhaps it simply requires more than one language.

Psychology speaks one language.

Mathematics speaks another.

Together, they may be describing the same hidden landscape.

Epilogue: A Vertical Helix Toward Reality

During the development of the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis, I came to appreciate that the relationship between Jung’s psychology and the Geometry of Reality may not be adequately represented as two parallel paths. A more fitting image is a vertical helix.

Jung’s path ascends:

Experience → Symbol → Self

The geometric path descends:

Higher-dimensional organization → Mathematics → Observation

These two movements are complementary. One reconstructs the invisible from within; the other infers it from without. Like the two strands of a DNA molecule, they spiral around a common axis—the search for reality itself.

If this image is correct, then science and psychology are not rivals competing for the truth. They are complementary trajectories participating in the same unfolding process of discovery. The invisible, if it exists, may require both the inward journey of Jung and the outward journey of geometry before it can be understood.

In that sense, the geometry of reality may ultimately prove to be not only a geometry of space and matter, but also a geometry of meaning.

References:

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