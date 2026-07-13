Human RNA Project

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Mark Paine's avatar
Mark Paine
2h

Still practicing Homeopathy here in the Uk.

Jung later in his life explored and created Mandalas, the most beautiful geometric images, that he saw as a reflection of the collective conscious or the self.

I feel the same about the dynamised homeopathic remedy, how In its proving it reveals the hidden unconscious dynamics of the individual through observable symptoms that manifest as an attempt to heal.

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