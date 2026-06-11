Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

One of Carl Sagan’s most memorable statements is:

“We are a way for the cosmos to know itself.”

Few sentences better capture the wonder of modern science. Sagan saw humanity as the product of a 13.8-billion-year cosmic evolution that began with elementary particles and culminated in beings capable of contemplating the star from which they arose.

More than three decades earlier, however, a similar idea had already appeared in a very different context. In 1991, I proposed the Shillongator Model of the Universe, a cybernetic model suggesting that the Universe evolves through successive stages of increasing organization—from matter to life, from life to mind, and from mind to self-knowledge.

At first glance, Sagan’s worldview and the Shillongator appear nearly identical. Both envision a universe that gives rise to observers capable of understanding it. Yet upon closer examination, profound differences emerge concerning the Anthropic Principle, the meaning of death, and the ultimate purpose of reality.

The Shared Vision: A Self-Knowing Universe

The Shillongator traces a developmental sequence:

Atoms → Molecules → Cells → Multicellular Organisms → Societies → Self-Knowledge

Likewise, Sagan frequently emphasized that the atoms forged in ancient stars eventually became living organisms capable of reflecting upon their cosmic origins.

In both worldviews, humanity is not separate from nature.

We are nature becoming conscious of itself.

The difference is that Sagan expressed this insight poetically and scientifically, whereas the Shillongator attempted to formulate it as a cybernetic principle governing cosmic evolution.

The Universe is not merely a collection of objects.

It is a process capable of generating representations of itself.

The Anthropic Principle Revisited

The Anthropic Principle is often interpreted modestly:

The Universe must possess properties compatible with the existence of observers because otherwise there would be nobody here to observe it.

Sagan generally regarded the Anthropic Principle as a useful explanatory framework but not evidence of cosmic purpose.

The Shillongator adopts a stronger position.

As stated in the original formulation:

“...since the self-knowing universe needs Homo abstractus to achieve self-knowledge, and since the Anthropic Principle is the necessary condition for the existence of Homo abstractus in the Universe, the Shillongator postulates that the Anthropic Principle is necessary and sufficient for the Universe to know itself.”

The key concept here is Homo abstractus—human beings capable not merely of perception but of abstract thought, mathematics, science, philosophy, and self-reflection.

From this perspective, the Anthropic Principle is not simply a selection effect.

It is the observable signature of a deeper tendency of the Universe toward self-knowledge.

The Universe must be anthropic because a self-knowing universe requires beings capable of knowing.

In this interpretation, humanity is not the purpose of the Universe.

Rather, humanity is one mechanism through which the Universe fulfills its deeper purpose.

Dying: An Ending or a Transition?

Here Sagan and the Shillongator diverge sharply.

Sagan remained a scientific skeptic regarding life after death. While open to evidence wherever it might lead, he saw no compelling empirical basis for believing that personal consciousness survives bodily death.

Consequently, death was generally understood as the termination of individual consciousness.

The Shillongator, especially when viewed through the lens of the later Geometry of Reality and the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH), suggests a different possibility.

The TLRH distinguishes three layers of reality:

Layer I : Tetrahedral Reality (visible, empirical, scientific)

Layer II : Body-Centered Tetrahedral Reality (psychophysical lifeworld)

Layer III: Hypertetrahedral Reality (invisible but inferred)

In this framework, the body-centered tetrahedron (BCT) may be interpreted as a three-dimensional projection of a higher-dimensional geometric entity—the 5-cell or hypertetrahedron.

This leads to a provocative hypothesis:

Just as the body-centered tetrahedron is a projection of the hypertetrahedron, ordinary life may itself be a projection of a deeper reality.

Under this interpretation, dying is not annihilation but transition.

Symbolically:

S4 → (S4~S5) → S5

where:

S4 (the permutation symmetry group to which a tetrahedron belongs) represents ordinary embodied existence,

(S4~S5) represents the transitional state,

S5 (the permutation symmetry group to which a hypertetrahedron belongs) represents the higher-dimensional source geometry.

Near-death experiences, mystical states, and other liminal phenomena may then be viewed not as proofs of survival, but as possible glimpses of a reality whose full structure cannot be represented within ordinary three-dimensional experience.

Whether this interpretation is true remains unknown.

Yet it offers a geometric metaphor radically different from conventional materialism.

The Purpose of the Universe

The deepest difference between Sagan and the Shillongator concerns purpose.

Sagan was cautious about teleology.

For him, meaning arose through human experience, scientific discovery, and the awe inspired by the cosmos.

The Shillongator proposes something stronger.

It suggests that the Universe possesses an intrinsic directionality.

Matter gives rise to life.

Life gives rise to mind.

Mind gives rise to self-reflection.

Self-reflection gives rise to self-knowledge.

The culmination of this process is not humanity itself but the realization of a Self-Knowing Universe.

The sequence can be summarized as:

Energy → Matter → Life → Mind → Civilization → Self-Knowledge

or, in later terminology,

Energy ↔ Information → Gnergy → Life → Consciousness → Spirit

In this view, the purpose of the Universe is not merely existence.

Nor is it merely complexity.

Its deepest purpose may be self-understanding.

Two Visions, One Mystery

Carl Sagan and the Shillongator share a common intuition:

The Universe becomes aware of itself through us.

Sagan stopped at the threshold of empirical science.

The Shillongator continues beyond that threshold, proposing that the observable world may be only a projection of a deeper geometric reality.

Sagan’s cosmos is a self-knowing universe.

The Shillongator’s cosmos is a self-knowing universe whose visible structures point toward a higher-dimensional source.

The difference may ultimately come down to a single question:

Does consciousness emerge solely within the Universe, or is consciousness one manifestation of a deeper reality from which the Universe itself emerges?

Neither science nor philosophy has yet provided a definitive answer.

But perhaps the continuing search for that answer is itself evidence that the Universe is still learning about itself through us.

_____________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[2] Sagan, Carl. Cosmos. New York: Random House, 1980.

[3] Brier, S. (2008). Cybersemiotics: Why Information Is Not Enough!

Toronto: University of Toronto Press.

[4] Barrow, J. D., & Tipler, F. J. (1986). The Anthropic Cosmological Principle.

Oxford: Oxford University Press

[5] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[6] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview integrating modern physics, biology, and Jungian Synchronicity https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[7] Ji, S. (2026). Toward a Geometrization of Consciousness: From Plotinus to the 5-Cell (With a revised and updated References) https://622622.substack.com/p/toward-a-geometrization-of-consciousness