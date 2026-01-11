Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

Abstract

In 1974 [5], I introduced the concept of the conformon—defined as localized conformational strains in biopolymers that carry mechanical energy to perform work and genetic information to control that work—and extended the Franck–Condon principle of quantum mechanics into biology as the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP), or the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes [15].

This article revisits a four-panel summary of theoretical and experimental evidence showing how these ideas anticipated, by nearly half a century, the now-established rotary mechanism and subunit organization of the F 0 F 1 ATP synthase [7, 20].

I argue that Panel (b)—a free-energy vs information diagram drawn in 1974—already contained the essential logic of conformon generation, selection, and utilization that modern structural biology finally made visible in the early 21st century [7, 20].

1. Why conformons were needed

Classical biochemistry (e.g., the proton gradient) explains what molecules do, but not how biological systems convert delocalized free energy into directed molecular motion (e.g., rotary catalysis [20]) with precision and control.

The conformon concept was introduced to fill this gap.

A conformon [8, 8a, 9] is:

a packet of conformational strain stored in a biopolymer,

carrying mechanical energy (to do work),

and information (to determine which work is done, where, and when).

Without conformons, biology would reduce to chemistry plus noise. With conformons, noise becomes organized motion [10].

Conformons are embodied eigenstates [11]. A conformon is an eigenstate that has: (i) spatial localization, (ii) stored free energy, and (iii) functional persistence. In this sense:

“A conformon is an embodied eigenstate.” (1)

There are two fundamental types of conformons:

1. Translational conformons (2D) [12]

– muscle contraction, cytoskeletal motion 2. Torsional conformons (3D) [12]

– ATP synthase, rotary motors, flagella

“Conformons are born at saddle points [13, 23] via (2)

nonadiabatic transitions governed by GFCP.” [6]

2. Panel (a): A mechanical model of conformon generation

Panel (a) in Table 1 proposes a simple but radical idea:

free energy does not directly cause work—it must first be stored transiently as conformational strains.(see the cocked spring in State c)

In this view:

Fast electronic or chemical events inject energy. That energy is captured as a strained conformation in a macromolecule. (see the cocked spring in State c) The strain relaxes slowly, performing mechanical work along a defined pathway. (see State d)

This separation of time scales is essential—and it leads directly to the GFCP.

3. Panel (b): The conceptual heart of the theory (1974)

Panel (b) is the most important panel in the entire table.

Here, the Conformon theory and the GFCP (Generalized Franck-Condon Principle) are diagrammatically represented decades before structural confirmation was possible.

The axes matter:

Y-axis : Free energy

X-axis: Information (selection among alternatives)

The diagram shows that:

conformon generation raises free energy locally,

while reducing informational uncertainty by constraining motion into specific pathways.

thways.

This is the first explicit biological statement that:

Energy dissipation and information generation are inseparable.

The saddle-like geometry [13] (see Figure 100 below) implicit in the diagram anticipates modern transition-state landscapes [13a] and mixed-curvature energy surfaces [13] now widely discussed in enzymology and molecular motors.

4. The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

The classical Franck–Condon principle [14] states that:

electronic transitions are fast, nuclear motions are slow.

The GFCP generalizes this into biology [6, 18]:

Fast processes : electronic transitions, charge separation, bond rearrangements

Slow processes: conformational changes, protein motions, mechanical work

Key postulate:

Fast processes can only occur when slow variables are already properly configured.

In biology, this means:

thermal fluctuations prepare conformations[17],

energetic events select among them,

and conformons store the selected energy-information pair.[18]

5. Panel (c): A testable postulate about F 1 ATPase

Panel (c) makes a set of explicit, experimentally testable assumptions—rare in theoretical biology.

The five core assumptions

The functional unit of F 1 is the α–β heterodimer, not just the β subunit alone as usually assumed Both α and β subunits exist in two energy states: ground state (real energy),

excited state (#), derived from thermal fluctuations. The excited state is virtual and not isolable, because its energy is borrowed from the thermal background. The excited α subunit, denoted as α#, stabilizes the transition-state hybrid [13a]

(ADP# ↔ P#), which can evolve backward to (ADP + Pi) or forward to (ATP). Conformons themselves have ground and virtual states, mirroring quantum transition states.

This is a direct application of the GFCP to enzyme catalysis.[18]

6. Panel (d): Structural confirmation in the 21st century

Panel (d) shows the mature structural and functional understanding of the F 0 F 1 ATP synthase [19, 20]:

defined α and β subunit composition, α and β subunit

rotary catalysis [20] effectuated by conformational cycling of the α and β subunits, driven by the rotating γ subunit

mechanical energy stored and released through torsional strain [20a] stored in α and β subunits

What was hypothetical in 1974 becomes visually obvious:

ATP synthesis is conformon-driven rotary catalysis.

7. A 50-year convergence

The historical arc is striking:

1974 :

Conformons and GFCP proposed and diagrammed (Panel b) [5, 6].

1980s–1990s :

Rotary catalysis inferred, but mechanisms unclear.[20b]

2000s–2020s :

High-resolution structures reveal conformational strain, subunit cooperation, and directionality [21, 22].

2025:

Conformon and GFCP explicitly applied to F 0 F 1 ATP synthase:structure and function [23].

The theory did not change.

The experimental resolution caught up.

8. Why this matters beyond ATP synthase

The conformon–GFCP framework applies wherever biology:

converts delocalized free energy into directed motion,

couples fast quantum or chemical events to slow mechanical processes,

generates information by selecting among possible trajectories.

This includes:

muscle contraction,

ion pumps,

molecular motors,

neural signaling,

and potentially cognition itself.

9. The deeper lesson

The deepest message of Panel (b) is this:

Biology does not run on energy alone, nor on information alone—but on energy-information (also called ‘gnergy’ [17]) packets embodied as conformons [8, 9], selected at saddle points of mixed-curvature energy landscapes.[13]

Seen this way, life is neither a machine nor a computation—but a gnergic process [24], where energy and information are inseparable aspects of organized motion [10].

10. Closing reflection

When a theoretical diagram survives intact for half a century and later reappears embodied in atomic-resolution structures, it tells us something profound:

The geometry of life was already there.

We just didn’t yet know how to see it.

