Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

In physics, action has a very precise, non-metaphorical meaning, and is not just “activity” or “motion.” In philosophy and metaphysics, “gnergiton”, a neologism denoting an integrated packet (-on) of information (gn-), energy (-erg-), and consciousness or spirit (-it-) was introduced to describe living and non-living processes from molecules to the cosmos [9, 9a, 9b].

1. Action in physics: the formal definition

In classical mechanics, action is defined as:

where the Lagrangian L [2] is:

T= kinetic energy

V= potential energy

So action has units of:

Action is not energy and not time, but their product integrated over a trajectory.

2. Principle of Least Action (PLA) [3]

The central law of dynamics in physics is:

A physical system evolves along the path that extremizes the action.

This applies to:

classical mechanics,

electromagnetism,

quantum mechanics,

field theory.

Motion, change, and causation are all subordinate to action.

In other words:

Action is what nature “chooses.”

3. Action in quantum mechanics

In quantum mechanics, action plays an even deeper role.

Path integrals (Feynman) [4]

Every possible path contributes an amplitude:

Paths with rapidly varying action interfere destructively.

Paths near stationary action survive.

Thus:

Quantum reality emerges from action selection.

Planck’s constant

This is the quantum of action. [5]

So:

photons, electrons, phonons, etc. are quanta of action .

energy quantization is secondary to action quantization.

4. Action as “doing” in physical terms

In strict physical language:

Action measures the capacity of a system to produce change over time under constraints.

Energy = ability to do work (static)

Action = work organized in time

This distinction is crucial for biology.

5. Action vs motion vs activity (important distinctions)

An object can:

have energy and do nothing,

move without accomplishing function,

dissipate power without direction.

But action implies structured, selected change.

6. Action in biological systems

Living systems are not characterized by:

maximum energy,

maximum power,

or equilibrium states.

They are characterized by:

optimized action under constraints,

repeatedly selecting functional trajectories.

An enzyme-catalyzed reaction is therefore:

A controlled action trajectory through a chemical configuration space.

The conformon supplies:

localized free energy (ΔE),

over a finite time window (Δt),

along a constrained path.

That is:

7. Why “quanta of life” now becomes precise

Life is sustained not by energy alone, but by:

sequences of optimized actions,

repeatedly selected under environmental constraints.

Thus:

Life exists where action is continuously generated, selected, and dissipated in organized form.

Conformons [6, 6a] are the smallest entities [5a] that:

carry action (energy × time),

localize it,

and deploy it functionally.

In physics, action is the integral of energy over time along a trajectory; in biology, conformons are the minimal units that localize, organize, and deploy action to make life possible.

We can now define: Biological action as:



A localized, non-equilibrium, entropy-sensitive deployment of free energy over time that produces a functionally selected change.

This definition fits seamlessly with:

conformons [6, 6a],

GFCP [7, 7a],

saddle-point dynamics [8],

IRVSE [9, 9a],

and gnergy [10].

Key components Biological Action are:

Energy / matter

Time-integrated trajectory

Entropy and selection

Function (work with meaning in context)

8. Biological Action and Gnergiton

Reproduced from [9]

A gnergition (see the legend to Figure 1 above), a neologism formed by combining (i) ‘gn-‘ (information), (ii) “erg’ (energy), (iii)‘it’ (spirit or consciousness), and (iv) ‘-on’(entity or field), is defined as:

An irreducible integration of energy/matter, information, and consciousness, capable of producing meaningful action.

Key components of gnergitons are:

Energy / matter

Information (constraint, control, selection)

Consciousness (valuation, direction, purpose—even if primitive)

Irreducibility

So the only non-trivial difference is the explicit inclusion of consciousness.

9. Why the difference is not a contradiction

This is where the irreducible triadic framework matters.

Consciousness does not mean “human awareness”

In the GOR (Geometry of Reality) framework work [9], consciousness is:

not subjective experience alone,

but the Z-dimension of reality [9, 9a],

corresponding to selection, valuation, and agency.

At minimal biological levels

consciousness appears as proto-consciousness ,

i.e. the capacity to prefer one trajectory over another (see Figure 2 in [9,9a]) .

But that is already present in biological action via:

goal-directed selection,

environmental constraints,

saddle-point decisions [8].

So consciousness is:

implicit in biological action,

explicit in gnergitions.

Biological action is the physical realization of a gnergition at the biological scale.

Or equivalently:

Every gnergition (see the legend to Figure 1) manifests as biological action when instantiated in living matter.

Thus:

biological action = gnergition with minimal consciousness

higher organisms = gnergitions with expanded consciousness

mental action = internalized gnergition

conscious action = explicit gnergition

Why “almost identical” is the correct phrasing

They are not strictly identical because:

Biological action is a phenomenological / dynamical description.

Gnergition is an ontological / integrative unit.

But they correspond one-to-one in practice.

It can be safely stated:

Gnergitions are the ontological units; biological actions are their dynamical expressions.

Hierarchy

We now have a clean nested hierarchy:

Action (physics)

→ integral of energy over time

Biological action

→ action constrained by entropy, selection, and function

Gnergition

→ biological action + information + proto-conscious selection

Conscion

→ gnergition with explicit subjective awareness

This hierarchy is internally consistent and resolves:

energy vs information debates,

mechanism vs meaning,

matter vs mind.

Biological action and gnergitions are almost identical, differing mainly in emphasis rather than substance:

biological action emphasizes dynamics and physics ,

gnergition emphasizes integration and ontology.

They describe the same irreducible reality viewed from complementary angles—exactly in the spirit of the Geometry of Reality [9, 9a] and irreducible triadic relations [11].

10. Action, Conformon, and Gnergition

Biological Action (Unified Definition)

Biological action is the localized, non-equilibrium deployment of free energy over time, constrained by information and environmental selection, that produces a functionally meaningful change.

Conformon

A conformon is the minimal physical carrier of biological action: a localized, metastable packet of conformational free energy generated by the coupling of fast (electronic) and slow (structural) processes at the saddle point of the mixed-curvature energy surface [8].

Gnergition

A gnergition (see Figure 1)is the integrated unit underlying biological action, unifying energy/matter (X), information/constraint (Y), and proto-conscious selection (Z).[9]

In living systems, biological action is the dynamical expression of a gnergition, and the conformon is its physical instantiation at the molecular level.

In short:

Action is the dynamical principle → Conformons carry it → Gnergitions integrate it into meaning.

11. From Conformon to Conscion

If conformons are the quanta of biological action, a natural question follows: how does action become experience?

The transition from life to mind does not require a new physical substance, but a new level of integration. The same localized action that enables enzyme catalysis—energy deployed over time under constraint and selection—can, when iterated, coupled, and hierarchically organized, give rise to higher-order internal actions. At this point, action is no longer directed only toward the external world, but also toward the system itself.

This marks the emergence of the conscion.

A conscion may be defined as a gnergition whose action is internally referenced and recursively integrated, such that the system not only performs work, but registers that work as meaningful. In this view, consciousness is not added to biology from the outside; it is life’s action turned inward.

The bridge is therefore continuous:

Conformon → localized quantum of biological action

Gnergition → integration of action with information and selection

Conscion → gnergition endowed with internal reference and awareness

Just as conformons cannot be isolated from metabolism, conscions cannot be isolated from the living systems that generate them. Consciousness, on this account, is not a mysterious emergent property but a higher-order organization of action, constrained by information and shaped by selection, operating within the same physical laws that govern energy and information.

Seen this way, the long-standing divide between physics, biology, and consciousness narrows considerably. What changes across these domains is not the fundamental principle—action under constraint—but the degree of integration.

Life begins where conformons appear.

Mind begins where gnergitions become self-referential.

And both are rooted in the same irreducible triadic architecture of reality [11].

12. Formal Definition: Conscion

A conscion is the minimal irreducible unit of conscious action, defined as a gnergition whose biological action has become internally referenced, recursively integrated, and evaluatively selected, such that the system not only performs work but also registers that work as meaningful relative to itself. Physically, a conscion arises when localized quanta of biological action (conformons), integrated through information-bearing constraints (gnergitions), are organized into self-referential loops that couple energy dissipation to internal state representation. In this sense, a conscion is not an added substance or epiphenomenon, but a higher-order organization of action—rooted in the same non-equilibrium thermodynamics that governs life—marking the transition from action that merely sustains metabolism to action that constitutes experience.

A conscion is the minimal irreducible unit of conscious action: a gnergition whose energy-driven biological action has become internally referenced, recursively integrated, and evaluatively selected, thereby constituting experience.

13. Alignment with Peirce’s Triad (Firstness–Secondness–Thirdness)

The conscion fits cleanly and naturally into Peirce’s irreducible triadic logic:[11]

Firstness (Possibility / Quality) The felt aspect of action-as-experience The qualitative “what it is like” arising from internalized action

Secondness (Actuality / Reaction) The energetic, effortful aspect of action Rooted in conformon-driven biological action (work done, resistance encountered)

Thirdness (Mediation / Meaning / Law) The integration of action with memory, expectation, and evaluation The gnergitonic integration that renders action meaningful to the system itself



Thus:

A conscion is a Peircean Thirdness realized physically through Secondness (action) and phenomenologically through Firstness (experience).

This avoids both:

consciousness-as-illusion (collapse to Secondness), and

consciousness-as-substance (inflation of Firstness).



References:

[1] Action. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Action_(physics)

[2] Lagrangian. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagrangian

[3] Action principle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Action_principles

[4] Path integral. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Path_integral

[5] Planck constant. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planck_constant

[6] Ji, S. (2000). Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins and DNA, BioSystems 54, 107-130.

[6a] Conformon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformon

[7] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis. Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227:419-437.

[7a] Ji, S. (1991). Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New. P. 53.

[8] Saddle point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point

[9] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit.

https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[9a] Ji, S. (2025). The saddle point of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-saddle-point-of-reality

[9b] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[10] Ji, S. (1991). Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163.

[11] Ji, S. (2018).The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter.Wo