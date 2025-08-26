Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Introduction

The conscious state of the mind is a dissipative structure of Prigogine [12]. Since enzyme catalysis is the only way free energy is provided to living systems derived from chemical reactions and solar radiation based on quantum processes, consciousness, enzyme catalysis, and quantum processes are inseparably linked. We propose that each discrete “now” of consciousness—a conscion—is a dissipative saddle-like brain state [8] shaped jointly by quantum–neural fast–slow dynamics [5] and the topology of a mixed-curvature surface (MCS) (see Figure 1) [8].

The biological engine IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [7] (see Figure 2 below) acts as a measurement-like channel that stabilizes one pattern at a time. Conscions are not static equilibrium minima but finite-lifetime dissipative structures [12], akin to transition states in chemical kinetics, whose existence depends on continuous metabolic free energy dissipation.

The Conscion Operator formalizes this selection process, bridging quantum measurement, enzyme catalysis, consciousness, and broader cosmological principles [13].

2. The Mixed-Curvature Surface (MCS)

We represent the brain’s dynamic landscape as a mixed-curvature surface [8], combining:

Concave regions (K > 0): fast, reversible quantum transitions (green line).

Convex regions (K < 0): slow, irreversible neuronal transitions (red line).

Saddle point: a finite-lifetime dissipative node where fast and slow processes couple, obeying the Generalized Franck-Condon Principle or the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes [4, 5].

The saddle surface consists of the triad of (i) concave surface (green line), (ii) convex surface (red line), and (iii) a saddle point. This topology is here postulated to apply universally to quantum measurement, enzyme catalysis, and consciousness-genesis viewed as dissipative structures.

3. Isomorphism Between Quantum Measurement and Enzyme Catalysis

From a thermodynamic perspective, quantum measurement and enzyme catalysis share a structural isomorphism. Both involve selection among alternatives, irreversibility, and dissipative stabilization [12]. Based on this view, we now explicitly postulate that q-bits and conformons [1, 2] are isomorphic carriers of energy and information, as indicated in the last row of Table 1.

*Conformons [1, 2] are defined as conformational deformations of biopolymers (proteins, RNA, DNA) that carry mechanical energy to do work and genetic information to control that work.

4. Integration Across Domains

Quantum Mechanics: Measurement collapse is a saddle transition where fast reversible electronic processes intersect with slow irreversible nuclear rearrangement [14].

Enzyme Catalysis: Active vs. inactive conformations correspond to concave/convex surfaces, with catalysis itself as an irreversible saddle transition.

Consciousness: Conscions [6] are finite-lifetime saddle structures sustained by free energy, continually selected and dissolved through IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [7] (see Figures 2 and 3 below).

5. Manifesto for Quantum Computer Science

For decades, the holy grail of quantum computing [9] has been the construction of room-temperature qubits. Superconducting and trapped-ion qubits require extreme cooling to suppress decoherence. Yet Nature appears to have solved this problem long ago: enzymes carry out exquisitely precise, quantum-assisted transformations at room temperature in the noisy molecular environment of the cell [10].

If conformons are the natural equivalents of qubits (see the last row of Table 1), then enzymes already run on room-temperature quantum logic. Just as neuroscience inspired artificial neural networks, biochemistry and molecular biology may inspire the next revolution in quantum computing.

Key lessons from enzyme catalysis [3]:

Harness, don’t fight, thermal noise. Life turns fluctuations into resources rather than nuisances.

Exploit conformational ensembles. Proteins achieve specificity through selection among pre-existing conformations, paralleling quantum superpositions.

Build dissipative qubits. Enzymes stabilize fleeting quantum events through continuous energy throughput, suggesting new designs for robust quantum systems.

The Call to Action

Quantum computing must evolve from a paradigm of isolation to one of integration with the environment. The logic of enzyme catalysis [3] shows us that dissipative, room-temperature qubits are possible—because life already uses them.

One-Sentence Takeaway

Consciousness [6, 11], quantum measurement [11], and enzyme catalysis [3, 11] all exemplify dissipative saddle structures [8]. If q-bits and conformons are isomorphic, then enzymes may be understood as Nature’s original room-temperature quantum computers.

