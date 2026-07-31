Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

with conceptual assistance from ChatGPT

Consciousness and spirit are often treated as interchangeable words. In religious discourse, philosophical speculation, and ordinary conversation, both may refer to an invisible aspect of human existence that cannot easily be reduced to matter.

Yet the two concepts may not be identical.

A possible way to distinguish them emerges from an unexpected source: the geometric relationship between a Dynamic Body-Centered Tetrahedron, or Dynamic BCT, and the 5-cell, also known as the 4-simplex or hypertetrahedron.

The proposal is not that geometry proves the existence of spirit. Rather, geometry may provide a disciplined metaphor—and perhaps eventually a mathematical model—for expressing a distinction that is otherwise difficult to formulate:

Consciousness may be the finite, embodied, and dynamically observable manifestation of a deeper reality that we call spirit.

In this interpretation, consciousness and spirit are related, but they belong to different levels of reality.

1. From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell

A tetrahedron is the simplest three-dimensional simplex. It consists of four vertices joined by six edges and four triangular faces.

The corresponding simplex in four dimensions is the 5-cell. It has five vertices, ten edges, ten triangular faces, and five tetrahedral cells.

The transition

can therefore be understood as a transition from the four-vertex tetrahedron to the five-vertex 5-cell.

Here, S4 and S5 refer to configurations containing four and five mutually related vertices, respectively, rather than to permutation groups.

The 5-cell cannot be seen directly in ordinary three-dimensional space. It can only be represented through projections, sections, diagrams, or mathematical relations.

This limitation is important. A three-dimensional projection of a 5-cell is not the complete 5-cell, just as a two-dimensional shadow of a human body is not the complete person.

A projection reveals something real about its source, but it also loses information.

2. The Body-Centered Tetrahedron as an Intermediate Form

A body-centered tetrahedron consists of the four vertices of a tetrahedron together with a fifth point located within, or dynamically related to, the tetrahedral structure.

Strictly speaking, it is not itself a simplex. Five points in three-dimensional space cannot form a genuine 4-simplex, because a true 5-cell requires four spatial dimensions.

The BCT is therefore better described as simplex-like.

This suggests an extended geometrical hierarchy:



The tetrahedron belongs fully to three-dimensional visible geometry.

The 5-cell belongs to an inaccessible four-dimensional geometry.

The Dynamic BCT occupies an intermediate position. It can be seen in three dimensions, yet its fifth point hints at a structure that cannot be fully realized there.

This makes the Dynamic BCT a natural geometric symbol of mediation.

3. The Moving Vertex as a Relational State

In a Dynamic BCT, the fifth point is not fixed permanently at the center. It can move through the tetrahedral space.

Every position of this mobile point can be represented by four barycentric coordinates:

where

These coordinates describe how the mobile point is related to the four fixed vertices.

If the point approaches one vertex, the corresponding coordinate approaches 1. If it is located at the center, all four coordinates are equal:

The moving point can therefore be interpreted not merely as an object changing location, but as a continuously changing relational configuration.

This leads to an important formulation:

Every position of the moving vertex corresponds to a unique relational weight vector. The Dynamic BCT therefore defines not merely a geometric figure but a continuous manifold of relational configurations.

This relational interpretation becomes particularly relevant when the four vertices are assigned conceptual meanings such as:

Energy Matter Information Consciousness

A position of the mobile vertex would then represent a particular organization of these four domains.

Consciousness, in this model, belongs to the dynamic psychophysical world. It participates in changing relations among matter, energy, and information.

4. Why Consciousness Should Not Simply Be Called Spirit

If consciousness and spirit were identical, no additional distinction would be needed. But lived experience and philosophical reflection suggest that consciousness has properties that spirit, as traditionally understood, may not share.

Consciousness appears to be:

embodied,

variable,

temporally structured,

dependent on biological conditions,

associated with perception, memory, emotion, and thought,

and at least partly correlated with neural activity.

Consciousness changes during waking, dreaming, anesthesia, injury, disease, meditation, and sleep. It has content. It can become focused, fragmented, expanded, confused, or diminished.

Spirit, by contrast, is often conceived as:

nonlocal or transpersonal,

not fully reducible to biological activity,

more fundamental than particular mental contents,

and possibly independent of the ordinary limitations of embodied consciousness.

Whether spirit exists in this stronger ontological sense remains a philosophical and metaphysical question. Yet the distinction itself is intelligible:

Consciousness is experienced as a changing state; spirit is hypothesized as a deeper ground or source.

The Dynamic BCT–5-cell relationship offers a geometric language for expressing that difference.

5. Consciousness as the Projection of Spirit

Suppose one vertex of the higher-dimensional 5-cell is assigned the meaning Spirit.

Under projection into three-dimensional space, that spirit vertex may appear as a Consciousness vertex within the Dynamic BCT.

We may write schematically:

This does not mean that spirit literally changes into consciousness.

Nor does it mean that consciousness contains everything belonging to spirit.

It means that consciousness may be interpreted as the form in which spirit becomes partially manifest within embodied, relational, and observable existence.

The distinction is analogous to that between an object and its shadow:

Yet the projection is not unrelated to the source. It preserves selected relations while concealing others.

Thus:

Consciousness may be the projected manifestation of spirit in the psychophysical lifeworld.

This wording is preferable to saying simply that consciousness “is” spirit. It preserves both their relation and their difference.

6. Static Source, Dynamic Manifestation

The distinction between the 5-cell and the Dynamic BCT may suggest another subtle contrast.

The 5-cell is a complete geometric object in four-dimensional space. Its internal relations are defined by the total structure.

The Dynamic BCT, by contrast, is observed as a changing three-dimensional configuration. Its mobile vertex can occupy continuously varying relational positions.

Metaphorically, this suggests:

Spirit as the deeper, more comprehensive source;

Consciousness as its dynamic, situated manifestation.

Spirit, in this model, need not be imagined as a changing mental state. Consciousness changes because it is expressed through biological organisms, environments, histories, and relationships.

One might therefore distinguish:

whereas

The dynamism of consciousness would then arise not necessarily because spirit itself is unstable, but because every projection depends on the orientation, condition, and relational context of the receiving system.

7. The Role of the Brain

This framework need not deny the indispensable role of the brain.

The brain may be understood as a biological system that enables, constrains, shapes, and transmits conscious experience.

A possible three-level sequence is:

Geometrically, this may be represented as:

Such a model does not imply that neuroscience is mistaken. Neural events remain essential to the measurable form of human consciousness.

The proposal is instead that neural mechanisms may describe the conditions and dynamics of conscious manifestation without necessarily exhausting the deeper ontological question of why consciousness exists at all.

In this sense, the framework seeks neither to reduce spirit to brain activity nor to disregard the brain in favor of an immaterial explanation.

It places the brain, consciousness, and spirit at distinguishable but related levels.

8. A Three-Layer Interpretation

The distinction can also be expressed through the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis.

Layer I: Observable psychophysical reality

This includes:

the body,

the brain,

neural activity,

behavior,

reportable experiences,

and measurable physical processes.

Layer II: Dynamic relational mediation

This is represented by the Dynamic BCT.

Here consciousness appears as a continually changing integration of:

matter,

energy,

information,

memory,

environment,

and subjective experience.

Layer III: Deeper reality

This is represented by the 5-cell.

Spirit belongs to this hypothesized domain—not as another measurable object among physical objects, but as a deeper source whose full structure cannot be contained in its three-dimensional manifestations.

The resulting relationship is:





.

This layered model avoids a simple opposition between materialism and spiritualism

Consciousness is neither reduced completely to matter nor detached completely from embodiment. It becomes the mediating domain in which deeper possibilities acquire finite biological form.

9. Projection Is Not Causation

An important caution is necessary.

The language of projection does not by itself specify a causal mechanism.

To say that consciousness is the projection of spirit does not yet explain:

how the projection occurs,

what mathematical transformation performs it,

whether it involves physical fields,

how it relates to neural processes,

or how the proposal could be experimentally tested.

The concept therefore begins as a geometric and philosophical model, not a completed scientific theory.

Its value lies in making several distinctions precise:

consciousness and spirit are related but not identical; embodied consciousness may preserve only part of a deeper structure; higher-dimensional completeness may appear as lower-dimensional dynamism; the observable manifestation should not be mistaken for the whole source.

A scientific development of the idea would require explicit mappings, dynamical laws, and testable consequences.

10. Death as a Change in Projection

The distinction may also illuminate the question of death.

If consciousness is identical with the biological brain, then the cessation of brain function would appear to terminate consciousness entirely.

But if embodied consciousness is a projected manifestation of a deeper spiritual domain, death might be interpreted differently.

It could represent the ending of one biological projection rather than necessarily the annihilation of its deeper source.

This does not prove personal survival after death. Geometry alone cannot settle that question.

Yet it provides a coherent way to formulate the possibility:

A shadow disappears when the conditions producing it disappear, but that does not imply that the object casting the shadow has ceased to exist.

Applied cautiously, this analogy supports the idea that death may be a transformation in the relation between consciousness and spirit rather than simply the termination of all reality associated with the person.

11. From Dualism to Dimensional Relation

Traditional dualism separates mind and matter into fundamentally different substances.

The Dynamic BCT–5-cell interpretation suggests another approach.

Consciousness and spirit need not be treated as two independent substances. They may instead be understood as two dimensional expressions of a related structure:

are not identical,

but neither are they entirely separate.

They are connected through projection, manifestation, and mediation.

This is a dimensional relation, not merely a dualistic opposition.

The same underlying reality may appear differently depending on the dimensional level at which it is encountered.

From the lower-dimensional perspective, we experience dynamic consciousness.

From the hypothesized higher-dimensional perspective, what we call consciousness may be only a partial expression of spirit.

12. Conclusion: The Shadow Is Real, but It Is Not the Whole

The geometric difference between the Dynamic BCT and the 5-cell suggests a subtle but potentially useful distinction.

The Dynamic BCT is visible, relational, mobile, and incomplete. It belongs to a three-dimensional world in which biological and psychological processes unfold.

The 5-cell is higher-dimensional, structurally complete, and inaccessible to direct three-dimensional observation.

By analogy:

Consciousness is dynamic, embodied, and relational. Spirit is the hypothesized deeper source that consciousness expresses but does not exhaust.

Consciousness may therefore be viewed as the three-dimensional projected manifestation of spirit, just as the Dynamic BCT may be viewed as a three-dimensional manifestation or shadow of the 5-cell.

The proposal does not prove a spiritual ontology. It does, however, provide a disciplined language for avoiding two opposite reductions:

reducing spirit to ordinary mental activity, and

separating consciousness completely from biological reality.

The geometric metaphor preserves relation without identity.

The shadow is real.

It carries information about its source.

But the shadow is not the whole object.

And perhaps consciousness, however luminous and mysterious it appears from within, is likewise not the whole of spirit.