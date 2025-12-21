Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

(with conceptual assistance from ChatGPT)

12/21/2025

1. The enduring problem: where does consciousness come from?

Despite enormous progress in neuroscience, consciousness remains unexplained. Neural correlates abound, but correlation is not mechanism. How subjective experience arises from physical processes continues to defy reduction to classical computation, synaptic signaling, or information processing alone.

One of the most ambitious attempts to go beyond classical models is the Orchestrated Objective Reduction (Orch-OR) theory of Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff. Orch-OR proposes that consciousness arises from quantum processes inside neuronal microtubules, culminating in discrete collapse events tied to spacetime geometry.

Orch-OR is bold, physically grounded, and conceptually serious. Yet, I will argue here that it is incomplete in a crucial way:

it lacks an explicit, necessary step of energy dissipation, without which no biological or mental process can occur.

To complete Orch-OR, I propose viewing consciousness as a Prigoginian dissipative structure, generated by the coupling of fast quantum electronic transitions and slow neurodynamical processes, constrained by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) at the saddle point of a mixed-curvature topological energy surface.

2. What Orch-OR gets right

Orch-OR rests on three important insights:

Consciousness is not classical computation

Penrose’s Gödel-based arguments suggest that human understanding involves non-algorithmic processes. Quantum coherence matters

Hameroff identifies microtubules as biological structures capable of supporting coherent quantum states. Consciousness occurs in discrete moments

Objective Reduction (OR) events correspond to temporally discrete conscious “frames,” consistent with gamma-band neural dynamics.

These ideas move consciousness research decisively beyond synapses and spikes.

3. What Orch-OR is missing: dissipation

Despite its strengths, Orch-OR has a fundamental omission:

It does not explicitly include irreversible energy dissipation as a constitutive step of consciousness.

Penrose’s OR is treated primarily as:

a gravitationally induced quantum collapse

a selection among superposed states

a non-computable physical event

What it is not clearly formulated as is:

an energetically dissipative process

This is problematic because all biological processes—without exception—require energy dissipation.

4. Prigogine’s lesson: no dissipation, no life

According to Ilya Prigogine, living systems are:

Dissipative structures maintained far from thermodynamic equilibrium by continuous energy flow.

Key implications:

Dissipation creates irreversibility

Irreversibility creates the arrow of time

The arrow of time enables memory, learning, and meaning

A consciousness theory without dissipation is therefore incomplete, because:

Mental processes are time-directed

Thoughts leave traces

Experiences stabilize into memories

Without dissipation, consciousness would be reversible, ephemeral, and biologically inert.

5. Consciousness as fast–slow coupling, not collapse alone

I propose that consciousness arises from the coupling of processes operating on radically different timescales:

This fast–slow coupling is a hallmark of:

enzyme catalysis [1] (see Figure 7.6).

photoreception (rhodopsin) [2]

ATP synthesis (conformons) [3]

There is no reason consciousness should be different.

6. The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle states that:

Fast transitions can occur only when slow degrees of freedom are pre-configured.

This principle generalizes the original Franck–Condon principle from spectroscopy to all biological energy transduction processes.

Applied to consciousness:

Slow neurodynamical conformations prepare the system

Fast electronic transitions occur only at specific configurations

The transition is exergonic

Energy must be dissipated

GFCP enforces triadic causation:

fast process

slow process

environmental constraint

7. Mixed-curvature topology and the saddle point

Geometrically, the coupling occurs on a mixed-curvature energy surface:

Negative curvature: fast quantum degrees of freedom

Positive curvature: slow biological conformational degrees of freedom

Intersection: a saddle point

At the saddle point:

Quantum transitions become allowed

Conformational change is triggered

Energy dissipation stabilizes the outcome

This saddle point is where possibility becomes actuality.

8. Consciousness as a dissipative structure

Putting these elements together, consciousness can be understood as:

A dissipative structure arising from GFCP-constrained coupling between fast exergonic electronic transitions and slow neurodynamical conformational changes at the saddle point of a mixed-curvature topological energy landscape.

In this view:

Orch-OR’s “collapse” becomes a selection event

Selection is thermodynamically irreversible

Dissipation converts quantum potential into biological fact

Conscious moments are not merely collapses—they are energetically paid-for events.

9. Completing Orch-OR rather than rejecting it

This formulation does not discard Orch-OR; it completes it.

What is added is not speculation, but thermodynamic necessity.

10. Why dissipation matters for mind

Including dissipation explains why consciousness has:

Directionality

Persistence

Memory

Learning

Meaning

In short:

Dissipation gives consciousness a metabolism.

Without it, consciousness would be physically weightless and biologically implausible.

11. Final synthesis

Consciousness is not merely quantum, not merely neural, and not merely informational.

It is a Prigoginian dissipative structure, emerging from triadic coupling across scales, governed by geometry, thermodynamics, and biology.

Orch-OR opened the door.

The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle and dissipative structure theory show how the door actually works.

One-sentence takeaway

Consciousness is a dissipative structure generated at the saddle point of a mixed-curvature energy landscape, where GFCP-constrained coupling between fast quantum electronic transitions and slow neurodynamical processes produces irreversible, energetically stabilized moments of experience.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp.217-220.

[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Saddle Point of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-saddle-point-of-reality

[3] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 128-136.