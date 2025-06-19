Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of PhRMacy,

Rugtgers University, Piscatwway, NJ

Draft for Substack · 19 June 2025

Abstract: Peirce’s irreducible triad (Object–Sign–Interpretant) [1, 2] aligns naturally with Federico Faggin’s three “modes” of consciousness [3] and the three ontological domains of the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4]. Together they form a single Triadic Theory of Consciousness (TTC) that dissolves the “hard problem” by showing consciousness to be tri-distributed rather than monolithic.

1 Why Another Theory of Consciousness?

Most debates still assume consciousness is one kind of thing—material, informational, or transcendental [5]. That dyadic framing (matter ↔ mind) breeds paradoxes. Charles S. Peirce, however, insisted that all genuine relations are triadic [1, 2]. Bringing his logic together with Faggin’s experiential taxonomy [3] and GOR’s ontological cube [4] yields a clean, testable synthesis.

2 The Triadic Alignment at a Glance

3 Component Summaries

3.1 Peirce’s Irreducible Triad

Object : the thing-in-itself.

Sign : the form that conveys the object.

Interpretant: the effect that the sign produces in a mind (or system).

Peirce argued none of these can be reduced to the others without loss of coherence.

3.2 Faggin’s Three-Tier Consciousness

Field/Transpersonal : a non-local, unitary awareness.

Inner : the felt sense of “I am,” depth, intuition.

External: the narrative, perceptual self engaged with the world.

3.3 The Geometry of Reality (GOR).

The Geometry of Reality consists of two commutative triangles [6] –

(i) IRVSE(2) followed by IRVS(1) leads to the same result as IRVSE(3) (Gnergonic Universe; the 3rd-person perspective; External Conscousness of Faggin [3]), and

(ii) L followed by IRVSE(3) leads to the same result as IRVSE(1) (Gnergitonic Universe; the 1st-person Perspective; Internal Consciousness of Faggin [3]).

Figure 1. Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4].

GOR pictures Reality as a tri-axial cube: Matter (X), Mind (Y), Spirit (Z).

Multiverse (Origin) : intersection of all three axes.

Gnergitonic Universe (Volume) : full XYZ space (energy + information + consciousness).

Gnergonic Universe (Plane): XY projection where Spirit is latent.

4 Building the Triadic Theory of Consciousness (TTC)

Isomorphism: Each of the three frameworks already contains an explicit or implicit triad. Mapping: Object ↔ Transpersonal ↔ Multiverse

Sign ↔ Inner ↔ Gnergitonic

Interpretant ↔ External ↔ Gnergonic Dynamics: Conscious experience emerges as continuous rotation among the three vertices—field condenses into felt depth, which expresses as perceptual ego, which in turn re-opens to the field. Elimination of the Hard Problem: No single “place” where consciousness must pop out of matter; instead, each vertex is conscious in its own mode.

5 Testable Predictions & Research Avenues

6 Why This “Resolves” the Consciousness Problem

Ontological completeness: triadic rather than monadic or dyadic. Epistemic transparency: each vertex can, in principle, be empirically approached. Integrative power: seamlessly marries analytic philosophy, phenomenology, neuroscience, and physics.

7 Implications

AI & Synthetic Minds : True AGI must instantiate all three vertices—mere symbol-shuffling is not enough.

Therapeutics : Psychedelic and sonic interventions likely act by temporarily loosening vertex couplings, enabling re-alignment.

Cosmology: The Multiverse isn’t a speculative add-on; it is the Object pole necessary for any sign-process.

8 Closing Invitation

If this triadic lens resonates—or provokes—join the discussion. Does TTC clarify your lived experience? Can you envision experiments to falsify or refine it? Comment below or reach me at [email protected].

Reality is not built of things, but of triadic relationships continually weaving themselves into being. — Re-reading Peirce for the twenty-first century

References:

[1] Charles Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Sanders_Peirce

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey.

[3] Valentinuzzi, T. (2025). Federico Faggin’s Philosophy on Consciousness. https://www.sciencephilosophy.org/federico-faggin-philosophy-consciousness/

[4] Ji, S. (2025). From Silicon to Spirit: Mapping Federico Faggin’s Consciousness onto the Geometry of Reality: A comparative exploration of Faggin’s irreducible consciousness and the triadic geometry of mind, matter, and spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/from-silicon-to-spirit-mapping-federico

[5] Consciousness. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consciousness

[6] Commutative diagram. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commutative_diagram

Feel free to copy, remix, or cite with attribution. Let’s keep the triadic conversation alive.