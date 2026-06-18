Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

For most of my scientific career, spanning more than five decades from 1970 to 2026, I regarded death in much the same way as many scientists do today.

When the body ceases to function, consciousness disappears.

The end of biological organization marks the end of personal existence.

Whatever else may be true, death appeared to be either the termination of everything or the beginning of nothingness.

I never regarded this conclusion as depressing. Rather, it seemed to follow naturally from the scientific worldview within which I had been trained and worked as a theoretical cell biologist.

Recently, however, a geometric model of reality has caused me to reconsider.

Not because it proves the existence of an afterlife.

It does not.

But because it suggests a different way of thinking about the relationship between the visible and the invisible.

The model is summarized in what I call the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH).(see Table 300 above).

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1. Three Layers of Reality

The TLRH proposes that reality can be viewed as consisting of three interconnected layers.

Layer I: Visible Reality

The first layer corresponds to ordinary experience and conventional science.

Its geometric symbol is the tetrahedron.

This is the world of:

matter,

energy,

biological organisms,

measurement,

rational thought,

scientific investigation.

Everything in Layer I is directly observable or experimentally accessible.

For most of my professional life, I assumed that this layer constituted the whole of reality.

Layer II: The Psychophysical Lifeworld

The second layer is represented by the body-centered tetrahedron (BCT).

This layer is only partially visible.

It includes many phenomena that seem to bridge mind and matter:

consciousness,

meaning,

values,

creativity,

synchronicity,

subjective experience.

The BCT occupies a curious position.

It is neither fully visible nor fully invisible.

It is an intermediate structure.

A threshold.

A transition zone.

Layer III: Invisible Reality

The third layer is represented by the 4-dimensional tetrahedron, also known as the 5-cell or hypertetrahedron.

Unlike the tetrahedron and the BCT, this structure cannot be directly visualized in ordinary three-dimensional space.

Its existence must be inferred.

Layer III therefore represents an invisible but potentially real domain underlying the visible world.

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2. Learning from Geometry

The key insight came from considering the relationship between the body-centered tetrahedron and the 5-cell.

A dynamic body-centered tetrahedron can be interpreted as a three-dimensional projection of a higher-dimensional object.

In mathematics, projections are commonplace.

A shadow on a wall is not the object itself.

Yet the shadow provides evidence that the object exists.

A two-dimensional shadow implies a three-dimensional source.

Likewise, a three-dimensional projection may imply a four-dimensional source.

This observation led me to a simple but profound question:

“If a visible projection can provide evidence for an invisible geometric (6/18/2026/1)

source, might the visible world itself be a projection of a deeper reality?”

This is not proof. It is an inference. But it is an inference grounded in mathematics rather than mythology.

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3. Rethinking Death

Once this possibility is entertained, a new interpretation of death begins to emerge.

Within the TLRH framework:

Layer I corresponds to ordinary embodied life.

Layer II corresponds to the psychophysical lifeworld.

Layer III corresponds to the invisible source from which the lower layers arise.

The simplicial symmetries [1] associated with these layers can be represented as:

S4 → S4~S5 → S5

where:

S4 corresponds to the tetrahedral world,

S4~S5 corresponds to the transitional state represented by the BCT [2],

S5 corresponds to the hypertetrahedral source [3].

This sequence suggests a striking possibility.

What if dying is not:

Life → Nothingness

but instead:

S4 → S4~S5 → S5

In other words, what if death is not termination but transformation?

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4. The Shadow Analogy

Imagine a shadow moving across a wall.

The shadow gradually shrinks and eventually disappears.

From the perspective of the wall, the shadow has ceased to exist.

But from a broader perspective, nothing has disappeared.

Only the projection has vanished.

The source remains.

The TLRH invites us to consider whether something similar might apply to life itself.

The body may be analogous to the visible projection.

Death may be analogous to the disappearance of the projection.

The underlying reality may persist.

Whether this interpretation is physically correct remains unknown.

Yet the analogy is difficult to dismiss once one recognizes how routinely mathematics allows us to infer invisible realities from visible manifestations [4].

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5. Carl Sagan and the Self-Knowing Universe

An unexpected influence on this line of thinking came from Carl Sagan’s famous observation [5]:

“We are a way for the cosmos to know itself.” (6/18/2026/2)



I have long admired the beauty of this statement.

It also resonates strongly with an earlier model I proposed in 1991, known as the Shillongator [6].

The Shillongator portrays the Universe as evolving through successive stages:

Matter → Life → Mind → Knowledge → Self-Knowledge (6/18/2026/3)

In this framework, the Universe is not merely expanding.

It is becoming aware of itself.

Human beings are one expression of this cosmic self-reflective process.

The TLRH extends this idea one step further.

If the visible Universe can generate beings capable of knowing it, perhaps the visible Universe itself is a manifestation of a deeper reality capable of knowing itself through us [6].

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6. A Change of Perspective

I cannot claim that the TLRH proves survival after death.

Science demands evidence, and such evidence remains elusive.

What the model has changed is not my certainty but my imagination.

For much of my life, I viewed death as the absolute end.

Today, I view it differently.

The geometric relation between the visible body-centered tetrahedron and the invisible 5-cell suggests that visible phenomena may point beyond themselves.

If that principle applies not only to geometry but also to existence, then death may not represent annihilation.

It may represent transition.

The end of a projection.

The return to a source.

Whether this vision is ultimately correct remains to be seen.

But for the first time in more than fifty years of scientific inquiry, I find myself open to a possibility I once dismissed:

“Death may not be terminal. It may be transformative.” (6/18/2026/4)

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References:

[1] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[2] Ji, S. (2026). The Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT): The Missing Link in an Emerging Geometry of Unified Cosmology

https://622622.substack.com/p/the-body-centered-tetrahedron-bct

[3] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[4] Penrose, R. Why does the Universe Obey Mathematics?

https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video;_ylt=AwrEJ1n8AjRqLAIAOSNXNyoA;_

ylu=Y29sbwNiZjEEcG9zAzEEdnRpZAMEc2VjA3BpdnM-?p=Penrose%2C+mathematgics

&fr2=pivweb&type=E210US1079G0&fr=mcafee&rurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.

com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DYT22rmG7NbM

[5] Sagan, Carl. Cosmos. New York: Random House, 1980.

[6] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.