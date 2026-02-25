Decoding Cell Language (Cellese) through the Human Transcriptome
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey
For decades, biology has treated gene expression data as measurements — numbers to be analyzed, clustered, and compared. But what if transcriptomic patterns are not merely quantities, but structured messages generated by living systems? What if the human transcriptome is not just data, but a bridge between two descriptive worlds:
Cellese — the relational molecular organization of cells
Humanese — the experiential and clinical language of human observers
This possibility is not mystical, nor metaphorical. It emerges naturally once we examine how biological organization, information, and interpretation interact.
1. The Puzzle of Cellular Meaning
Cells do not “speak” in words. They operate through:
Coordinated gene expression
Regulatory dependencies
Dynamical constraints among molecular components
Transcriptomes [1], therefore, are not simple inventories of mRNA abundance. They are snapshots of relational structure — patterns of coordination among genes.
The key shift is conceptual:
Expression levels → Relational organization
Meaning, in this framework, is not attached to individual molecules but to stable patterns of constraint.
2. The Human Transcriptome as a Translation Device
The human body occupies a unique epistemic position.
Why?
Because it is simultaneously:
(1) A molecular system — composed of cells generating mRNA patterns
(2) An experiencing system — capable of reporting symptoms, sensations, outcomes
No external instrument possesses this dual role. Sequencers measure molecules; clinicians record narratives. Only the living organism instantiates both layers at once.
Thus the human transcriptome becomes something remarkable:
A physical interface between molecular organization and human meaning
It is not merely observed — it is generated by the same system that produces the lived disease experience.
3. From Molecular Variability to Symbolic Structure
Modern transcriptomics reveals an overwhelming complexity:
Thousands of genes
Continuous expression values
Vast combinatorial possibilities
Yet biological interpretation requires stability. The RNA QR code framework illustrates how such stability can arise.
Starting from raw transcriptomic space:
(1) Compute pairwise gene correlations
(2) Detect coordinated modules (metabolons)
(3) Apply selection thresholds
(4) Encode active/inactive patterns
What emerges is a discrete symbolic object: the RNA QR code.[2].
This transformation is mathematically profound:
High-dimensional continuous variability → Low-dimensional relational invariants
The code does not preserve raw quantities. It preserves selected constraints.
4. Meaning as Selection
In information theory[3] and semiotics [4] as alike, meaning is inseparable from selection.
A system confronted with many possible states becomes meaningful when:
Alternatives are constrained
Some relations are preserved
Others are eliminated
RNA QR codes operationalize this principle.
They encode:
✔ Which relational structures survive selection
✔ Which metabolons remain coherent
✔ Which organizational patterns stabilize
Meaning is therefore not “inside” the genes. Meaning arises from which possibilities are excluded.
5. Supermetabolons as Units of Cellular Syntax
Supermetabolons — modules of coordinated gene expression — behave like rule-governed structures:
They are compositional
They are context-dependent
They correlate with system-level (e.g., clinical) outcomes
Their function resembles algorithms, not vocabularies.
A supermetabolon does not “name” something.
It constrains what the system can do.
This is the hallmark of syntax across many domains:
Neural networks
Dynamical attractors
Linguistic grammar
Cells, too, exhibit syntax — but in relational biochemical space.
6. Translation: From Cellese to Humanese
Clinical interpretation completes the triad.
When RNA QR patterns are linked with outcomes, they yield statements such as:
If this molecular organization (A) is present and this intervention (B) is applied, this clinical trajectory (C) is likely. In other words, If A and B, then C.
This is neither arbitrary nor purely statistical.
It represents a lawful mapping:
Cellular relational structure → Human decision semantics
In Peircean terms:
Object → Cellular organization
Sign → RNA QR code
Interpretant → Clinical meaning
Remove any element, and meaning collapses.
7. Why the Human Transcriptome Matters Philosophically
The human transcriptome is not just large-scale molecular data.
It is the only known system where:
✔ Molecular constraints generate lived experience
✔ Lived experience motivates interpretation
✔ Interpretation feeds back into intervention
In this sense, the human organism is not merely studied.
It is a semiotic machine.
Cells generate structured variability.
RNA QR codes stabilize symbolic form.
Clinical reasoning generates meaning.
8. Decoding Without Anthropomorphism
To speak of “cell language” [5] is not to attribute intention or cognition to cells.
Language, in a structural sense, requires only:
Possibility spaces
Constraint rules
Stable relational patterns
Interpretable effects
Cells satisfy all four conditions.
Transcriptomic organization is therefore not analogous to language — it instantiates the same informational architecture.
9. (e.g., clinical) A Broader Implication
If meaning arises wherever selection stabilizes relational structure, then:
Measurement in physics
Regulation in biology
Interpretation in cognition
may share a common logical skeleton.
RNA QR codes reveal this skeleton in a particularly vivid way:
They convert invisible molecular coordination into portable symbols capable of guiding human decisions.
10. Closing Reflection
The central question is not whether cells “truly” possess language.
The deeper question is:
Can relational molecular organization function as a sign system once selection and interpretation are formally specified?
The human transcriptome suggests that the answer may be yes.
Not because humans project meaning onto cells,
but because biological organization already operates through selection-stabilized constraints — the universal substrate of information and meaning.
The human transcriptome may therefore be more than a dataset. It may be the first readable interface between Cellese and Humanese — between molecular organization and lived reality.
