Sungchul Ji, Ph.D

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

For decades, biology has treated gene expression data as measurements — numbers to be analyzed, clustered, and compared. But what if transcriptomic patterns are not merely quantities, but structured messages generated by living systems? What if the human transcriptome is not just data, but a bridge between two descriptive worlds:

Cellese — the relational molecular organization of cells

Humanese — the experiential and clinical language of human observers

This possibility is not mystical, nor metaphorical. It emerges naturally once we examine how biological organization, information, and interpretation interact.

1. The Puzzle of Cellular Meaning

Cells do not “speak” in words. They operate through:

Coordinated gene expression

Regulatory dependencies

Dynamical constraints among molecular components

Transcriptomes [1], therefore, are not simple inventories of mRNA abundance. They are snapshots of relational structure — patterns of coordination among genes.

The key shift is conceptual:

Expression levels → Relational organization

Meaning, in this framework, is not attached to individual molecules but to stable patterns of constraint.

2. The Human Transcriptome as a Translation Device

The human body occupies a unique epistemic position.

Why?

Because it is simultaneously:

(1) A molecular system — composed of cells generating mRNA patterns

(2) An experiencing system — capable of reporting symptoms, sensations, outcomes

No external instrument possesses this dual role. Sequencers measure molecules; clinicians record narratives. Only the living organism instantiates both layers at once.

Thus the human transcriptome becomes something remarkable:

A physical interface between molecular organization and human meaning

It is not merely observed — it is generated by the same system that produces the lived disease experience.

3. From Molecular Variability to Symbolic Structure

Modern transcriptomics reveals an overwhelming complexity:

Thousands of genes

Continuous expression values

Vast combinatorial possibilities

Yet biological interpretation requires stability. The RNA QR code framework illustrates how such stability can arise.

Starting from raw transcriptomic space:

(1) Compute pairwise gene correlations

(2) Detect coordinated modules (metabolons)

(3) Apply selection thresholds

(4) Encode active/inactive patterns

What emerges is a discrete symbolic object: the RNA QR code.[2].

This transformation is mathematically profound:

High-dimensional continuous variability → Low-dimensional relational invariants

The code does not preserve raw quantities. It preserves selected constraints.

4. Meaning as Selection

In information theory[3] and semiotics [4] as alike, meaning is inseparable from selection.

A system confronted with many possible states becomes meaningful when:

Alternatives are constrained

Some relations are preserved

Others are eliminated

RNA QR codes operationalize this principle.

They encode:

✔ Which relational structures survive selection

✔ Which metabolons remain coherent

✔ Which organizational patterns stabilize

Meaning is therefore not “inside” the genes. Meaning arises from which possibilities are excluded.

5. Supermetabolons as Units of Cellular Syntax

Supermetabolons — modules of coordinated gene expression — behave like rule-governed structures:

They are compositional

They are context-dependent

They correlate with system-level (e.g., clinical) outcomes

Their function resembles algorithms, not vocabularies.

A supermetabolon does not “name” something.

It constrains what the system can do.

This is the hallmark of syntax across many domains:

Neural networks

Dynamical attractors

Linguistic grammar

Cells, too, exhibit syntax — but in relational biochemical space.

6. Translation: From Cellese to Humanese

Clinical interpretation completes the triad.

When RNA QR patterns are linked with outcomes, they yield statements such as:

If this molecular organization (A) is present and this intervention (B) is applied, this clinical trajectory (C) is likely. In other words, If A and B, then C.

This is neither arbitrary nor purely statistical.

It represents a lawful mapping:

Cellular relational structure → Human decision semantics

In Peircean terms:

Object → Cellular organization

Sign → RNA QR code

Interpretant → Clinical meaning

Remove any element, and meaning collapses.

7. Why the Human Transcriptome Matters Philosophically

The human transcriptome is not just large-scale molecular data.

It is the only known system where:

✔ Molecular constraints generate lived experience

✔ Lived experience motivates interpretation

✔ Interpretation feeds back into intervention

In this sense, the human organism is not merely studied.

It is a semiotic machine.

Cells generate structured variability.

RNA QR codes stabilize symbolic form.

Clinical reasoning generates meaning.

8. Decoding Without Anthropomorphism

To speak of “cell language” [5] is not to attribute intention or cognition to cells.

Language, in a structural sense, requires only:

Possibility spaces

Constraint rules

Stable relational patterns

Interpretable effects

Cells satisfy all four conditions.

Transcriptomic organization is therefore not analogous to language — it instantiates the same informational architecture.

9. (e.g., clinical) A Broader Implication

If meaning arises wherever selection stabilizes relational structure, then:

Measurement in physics

Regulation in biology

Interpretation in cognition

may share a common logical skeleton.

RNA QR codes reveal this skeleton in a particularly vivid way:

They convert invisible molecular coordination into portable symbols capable of guiding human decisions.

10. Closing Reflection

The central question is not whether cells “truly” possess language.

The deeper question is:

Can relational molecular organization function as a sign system once selection and interpretation are formally specified?

The human transcriptome suggests that the answer may be yes.

Not because humans project meaning onto cells,

but because biological organization already operates through selection-stabilized constraints — the universal substrate of information and meaning.

The human transcriptome may therefore be more than a dataset. It may be the first readable interface between Cellese and Humanese — between molecular organization and lived reality.

