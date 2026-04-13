Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University|

Abstract

Decoherence theory has long been regarded as the key to understanding the quantum-to-classical transition. By describing how environmental interactions suppress interference, it explains why the world appears classical. However, decoherence does not explain how a single outcome is selected from a set of quantum possibilities. In this article, I argue that decoherence is fundamentally based on a system–environment duality, and is therefore incomplete. In contrast, the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) introduces an irreducible triadic structure—possibility, actuality, and reality—mediated by free-energy dissipation. This triadic framework completes the architecture of quantum measurement and aligns naturally with the Geometry of Reality (GOR), the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR), and IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment).

1. The Problem of Quantum Measurement

Quantum mechanics describes reality in terms of superpositions of possibilities [1]. Yet when we observe the world, we encounter definite outcomes.

This gap—between possibility and reality—is known as the measurement problem.[2].

Two major approaches have attempted to address it:

Decoherence theory [3]

The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [4]

I will show that the difference between them is not merely technical—it is structural.

2. Decoherence: A Dualistic Framework

Decoherence arises from the interaction between:

A system (S)

Its environment (E)

This interaction leads to:

Entanglement between S and E [5]

Loss of phase coherence

Suppression of interference

As a result, quantum superpositions appear to become classical mixtures.

Key insight

Decoherence explains why quantum systems look classical.

But it does not explain:

Why one specific outcome is realized.

The structural limitation

Decoherence is based on a duality:

This duality produces:

Information spreading

Statistical mixtures

But it lacks a selection principle.

3. What Decoherence Actually Achieves

Decoherence transforms:

But not:

In other words:

Decoherence suppresses alternatives—it does not choose among them.

4. The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI)

The Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [4] introduces a fundamentally different structure.

Instead of duality, it posits a triad:

Core mechanism

At the heart of SPI is:

Free-energy dissipation [6] at a saddle point of a mixed-curvature surface [7]

This provides:

A physical selection mechanism

A source of irreversibility [8]

A bridge from quantum to classical

5. From Duality to Triadicity

We can now state the central thesis:

Decoherence operates within a system–environment duality that remains incomplete, whereas SPI introduces a third element—free-energy–mediated selection—forming an irreducible triad of possibility, actuality, and reality.

6. The Three-Layer Structure of Quantum Reality

Your previously published table can now be reinterpreted as follows:

Key observation

Von Neumann → lacks actualization layer (B)

RTI (Relativistic Transaction Interpretation)→ lacks irreversibility layer (C)

SPI (Saddle-Point Interpretation)→ includes all three layers

Conclusion

Only SPI realizes the full A–B–C triadic structure.

7. Relation to the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR)

This result is a direct application of your ITR (Irreducible Triadic Relation) framework [11]:

maps onto:

Thus:

Quantum measurement is fundamentally semiotic [12] and triadic.

8. Connection to IRVSE

The SPI (Saddle-Point Interpretation) structure aligns naturally with IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment; defined in the legend to Figure 2):

Interpretation

Quantum measurement is an IRVSE process at the physical level.

9. Geometry of Reality (GOR) Perspective

Within GOR (see Figure 1) [13]:

Decoherence operates in the XY plane

(system–environment projection)

SPI operates in the full XYZ volume

(matter–information–consciousness / spirit)

Implication

Dualistic theories are projections.

Triadic theories describe reality.

10. A New Principle

We may now propose:

Principle of Triadic Completion:



“Any adequate theory of quantum measurement must (4/12/2026/1}

include three irreducible components: possibility, actuality,

and reality, mediated by a physical selection mechanism.”

11. Final Synthesis

We arrive at two fundamentally different paradigms:

Decoherence

Dual (system–environment)

Explains appearance

Lacks selection

No explicit energetics

SPI

Triadic (possibility–actuality–reality)

Explains outcome

Includes selection

Grounded in free-energy dissipation

12. Closing Statement

Decoherence explains why the world appears classical.

SPI explains how reality is actually selected.

Epilogue

If the history of physics has been a progression:

From substance → to interaction → to information

then the next step may be:

From duality to triadicity.

And in that transition, the measurement problem may finally find its resolution.

References:

[1] Quantum superposition. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_superposition

[2] Measurement problem. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Measurement_problem

[3] Quantum decoherence. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_decoherence

[4] Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory:

Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions

https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[5] Quantum entanglement. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_entanglement

[6] Gibbs free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibbs_free_energy

[7] Differential geometry of surfaces. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Differential_geometry_of_surfaces

[8] Irreversible process. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irreversible_process

[9] John von Neumann. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_von_Neumann

[10}Transactional interpretation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transactional_interpretation

[11] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393. ITR

[12] Semiotics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics

[13] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality