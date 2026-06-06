Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

What happens when Jacques Derrida’s philosophy encounters the Body-Centered Tetrahedron and the Geometry of Reality?

At first glance, the French philosopher Jacques Derrida [1] and a geometry-based worldview [2] built around tetrahedra and hypertetrahedra seem to inhabit entirely different universes.

Derrida is famous for deconstruction, ambiguity, and skepticism toward fixed foundations.

Geometry is often associated with precision, certainty, and structure.

One appears to dissolve structures.

The other appears to build them.

Yet a closer examination reveals something surprising:

Derrida’s philosophy and the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT)–Hypertetrahedron worldview (see Table 300 below, where E = energy, M = matter, I = information, L =life, and G = Gnergy, the complementary union of information, ‘Gn-‘, and energy, ‘-ergy’) may share a common insight: the visible world points beyond itself.

The difference lies in how each interprets that “beyond.”

1 Derrida’s Central Insight

Derrida spent much of his career criticizing what he called the “metaphysics of presence.”

Western philosophy, he argued, often assumes that truth can be made fully present.

We imagine that:

words can perfectly represent reality,

concepts can perfectly capture truth,

appearances can fully reveal what exists.

Derrida challenged this assumption.

He argued that every sign points beyond itself.

Every meaning depends upon other meanings.

Every presence contains traces of absence.

Thus:

what appears never exhausts what is real.

For Derrida, reality always exceeds representation.

2. The Geometry of Projection

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron worldview [2] begins with a different question.

Suppose reality can be organized into three layers:

In this framework, the Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) (see the last column of Table 220) occupies a unique middle position.

It is partly visible and partly invisible.

It can be interpreted as a three-dimensional projection of a higher-dimensional object known as the 5-cell or hypertetrahedron (see the bottom row of Table 210 below).

The visible world therefore becomes:

a projection of something deeper.

3. The Surprising Convergence

At first, Derrida might seem hostile to such a proposal.

After all, he spent his career questioning claims about ultimate foundations.

But notice what the BCT-hypertetrahedron model is actually saying.

It does not claim:

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron is the final truth.

Nor does it claim:

The hypertetrahedron can be fully represented.

Instead, it says:

The visible structure points toward a deeper reality that cannot itself be fully represented.

This is surprisingly close to a central Derridean insight.

4. Presence and Projection

For Derrida:

every presence contains absence,

every sign points beyond itself.

For the BCT worldview:

every projection points beyond itself,

every visible form points toward an invisible source.

The parallels are striking.

The language differs.

The structure is remarkably similar.

5. The Body-Centered Tetrahedron as a Trace

One way to understand Derrida is through the concept of a trace.

A trace is something present that points toward something absent.

A footprint points toward the person who made it.

Smoke points toward a fire.

“The BCT can be interpreted similarly. It is present. It is visible. (6/4/2026/1)

Yet it points beyond itself. The hypertetrahedron is not directly

observed. Instead, it is inferred through its projections. The BCT

thus functions as a geometric trace of a deeper reality.”

6. Where Derrida Would Disagree

Despite these similarities, an important difference remains.

The geometry-based worldview proposes a specific candidate for the hidden source:

the hypertetrahedron.

Derrida would likely ask:

Why this structure rather than another?

Or:

How do we know that the hypertetrahedron itself is not a projection of something still deeper?

These questions reflect Derrida’s resistance to final closure.

For him, every foundation can be questioned.

Every origin points beyond itself.

Every center can be decentered.

7. The Hypertetrahedron as Symbol Rather Than Dogma

Yet this objection may not be fatal.

Suppose

“The hypertetrahedron is interpreted not as a dogmatic (6/4/2026/2)

final answer but as:a geometric symbol of a reality that

transcends representation.”

Then the disagreement narrows considerably.

In this interpretation:

“The hypertetrahedron is not fully knowable, it is not fully (6/4/2026/3)

|representable, it is not directly observable. It functions instead

as a geometric metaphor for the hidden dimension of reality.

Ironically, this makes it more compatible with Derrida than many traditional metaphysical systems.

8. Three Layers of Reality

This perspective becomes especially interesting when applied to the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis.

Layer I corresponds to the visible world of ordinary science.

Layer III corresponds to the invisible source represented by the hypertetrahedron.

Between them lies Layer II:

the Psychophysical Lifeworld.

This middle realm includes:

consciousness,

meaning,

language,

culture,

memory,

symbols,

lived experience.

It is the world we actually inhabit.

And it is precisely this middle layer that occupied much of Derrida’s attention.

His analyses of language, writing, signs, and interpretation can be viewed as investigations of the space between the visible and the invisible.

9. Beyond Deconstruction?

The geometry-based worldview departs from Derrida at one crucial point.

Derrida primarily analyzed how structures unravel.

The BCT-hypertetrahedron model attempts to show how structures arise.

One begins with deconstruction.

The other proceeds toward geometrization.

Yet both begin from a common realization:

what appears is not all that exists.

10. The Visible as a Window

Perhaps the deepest lesson shared by both perspectives is humility.

Whether we approach reality through philosophy or geometry, language or mathematics, science or spirituality, we encounter the same mystery:

The visible is not self-sufficient.

Every appearance points beyond itself.

Every representation leaves something unrepresented.

Every shadow suggests a source.

Derrida called attention to the limits of representation.

The BCT-hypertetrahedron worldview attempts to give those limits a geometric form.

One speaks the language of deconstruction.

The other speaks the language of geometry.

Yet both remind us that reality may be deeper than anything that can be directly seen, measured, or represented.

And perhaps that is where philosophy and geometry finally meet.

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References:

[1] Norris, C. (1987). Derrida. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press. ISBN: 978-0674198241 (paperback); 978-0674198234 (hardcover).

[2] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview Integrating Modern Physics, Biology, and Jungian Synchronicity: From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating



