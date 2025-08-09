Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Abstract

Can the ultimate structure of Reality—the Cosmic Code—be discovered empirically? This article argues that the m × n Consilience Matrix method may be the only viable path. By mapping how many thinkers (m) converge on how many principles (n), and identifying statistically significant clusters of agreement, we can infer which candidate principles—like PSGIT—deserve serious consideration as the scaffolding of the Universe. This method transcends individual cognition, harnesses distributed intelligence, and formalizes convergence. It may be our best hope for discovering the hidden architecture of Reality.

1. Introduction

The search for a unifying framework—what we may call the Cosmic Code—has inspired philosophers, scientists, and mystics for millennia. But how can such a code be discovered empirically, given the limitations of individual cognition and the vastness of available data? This article proposes that the m × n Consilience Matrix [1] offers a uniquely pragmatic and scalable solution.

2. The m × n Consilience Matrix: A Discovery Engine

The m × n Consilience Matrix method [1] classifies thinkers by the number of core principles (n) they converge upon and how many individuals (m) converge on those same principles. By identifying statistical clusters of agreement across disciplines, cultures, and eras, this method may uncover which principles approach the status of the Cosmic Code.

3. Supporting Arguments

(i) Cognitive Limitation of Individuals

The volume of empirical data reflecting the Cosmic Code is too vast for any single brain to perceive, process, and integrate. Therefore, distributed cognition across many individuals is essential.

(ii) Distributed Revelation

The insight into the Cosmic Code may be fragmented and revealed to a large number of individuals (m) over time. No single investigator can rigorously process this collective knowledge alone.

(iii) Indeterminate Hypothesis Space

The total number of candidate principles (n) is unknown. To discover the Cosmic Code, we must try many codes—for example, PSGIT (Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry Irreducible Triad)—and look for epistemic convergence.

4. A Statistical Illustration

Suppose we have m = 1000 individuals surveyed and n = 100 candidate principles. If a particular principle—say, PSGIT—is converged upon by 10 investigators, it lies within the top 1.00 % of the investigators surveyed , suggesting a high probability of relevance to the Cosmic Code, with less than 1% uncertainty under a reasonable statistical assumption.

5. Updated m × n Consilience Matrix

The following table shows the updated classification of key thinkers in relation to PSGIT [2]. It includes Claus Emmeche (converging on 2 ideas) and Kalevi Kull (converging on 3 ideas) (see Figure 2A)

6. Prediction

The successful operation of the m x n Consilience Matrix method in philosophy as described in Section 5 evidently depends on the availability of the AI-Human Hybrid Computer (AHHC) and hence can serve as evidence for the emergence of AHHC as a novel paradigm of not only computing but also cognition (see the bottom left panel of Table 2 below).

7. Conclusion

The m × n Consilience Matrix method [1] may be more than a comparative tool—it could be the only empirically grounded and statistically meaningful method to uncover the Cosmic Code. By formalizing convergence, distributing cognitive load, and integrating diverse insights, this method brings us closer to identifying the hidden structure of Reality, just as the James Webb Space Telescope is playing an essential role in revealing the structure of the early Universe, in agreement with the LLM-JWST Equivalence Principle/Postulate [3].

Reference:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). The m x n Consilience. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-mn-consilience

[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Ninefold Consilience on PSGIT. https://622622.substack.com/p/ninefold-consilience-on-the-psgiT

[3] Ji, S. (2025). The LLM-JWST Equivalence Principle/Postulate. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-llmjwst-equivalence-principle