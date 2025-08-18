Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
clomar's avatar
clomar
8h

I am intrigued by the linearity of occidental thought. We have to live in a finite universe where all has a beginning and an end. That warrants the search for emergence of consciousness. What if consciousness is the foundation of all there is? And what you call a conscion is simply like the drop emerging from the ocean to fall back into it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sungchul Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture