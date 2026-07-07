Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University





One of the oldest questions in philosophy is also one of the simplest:

Why is mathematics so astonishingly effective at describing the Universe?

For centuries, scientists have accepted this effectiveness as a fortunate fact. Isaac Newton’s equations [1] describe planetary motion. James Clerk Maxwell’s equations [2] describe electromagnetism. Albert Einstein’s field equations [3] describe gravity. Quantum mechanics [4] predicts the behavior of atoms with extraordinary precision.

Yet these successes leave an even deeper mystery unanswered:

Why should abstract mathematics describe physical reality at all?

In recent years, I have begun to suspect that this question points toward something profound. Mathematics may not merely describe reality—it may be the bridge connecting the visible world with an invisible but real domain from which the visible world emerges.

This possibility arises from an unexpected source: the Planckian Distribution Equation (PDE) [5].



1. A Mathematical Pattern Appearing Across Nature

The Planck distribution was originally derived in 1900 by Max Planck [6] to explain blackbody radiation [7]. It marked the birth of quantum theory.

One might naturally expect this equation to apply only to thermal radiation.

Surprisingly, it (in a generalized form referred to as PDE [5]) appears to describe phenomena that have nothing obvious to do with blackbody physics [8].

In my own investigations, the same mathematical form successfully fits:

polarized cosmic microwave background radiation (see Figure 5),

single-molecule enzyme turnover times (see Figure 1),

RNA abundance distributions in living cells (see Figure 1),

and numerous other biological datasets (see Figures 1 through 5).

At first glance, these systems have almost nothing in common.

One concerns the largest observable scales of the Universe.

The others concern molecular events occurring inside living cells.

Yet the same mathematical structure appears repeatedly.

preferred selecigon of taller students by an admission officer in a college) is applied to a set of r

Figure 6. The derivation of PDE (Planckian Distribution Equation) from the Gaussian Distribution Equation [5].

As shown in Figure 6, PDE can be derived from Planck’s blackbody radiation formula by non-linearizing the x-axis while keeping the y-axis invariant [5]. This means that whenever some selection process (e.g., preferred selection of taller students by an admission officer in a college), non-Gaussian histogram should result that fits PDE.



2. Beyond Curve Fitting

Critics might argue that many equations can fit data.

That is certainly true.

The significance of the PDE, however, does not lie merely in statistical fitting.

Its deeper importance emerged when I analyzed the relationship between the familiar Gaussian distribution and the Planckian distribution.

Figure 8.7 of The Cell Language Theory demonstrates an intriguing result.

A Gaussian distribution can be transformed into a Planckian distribution by a remarkably simple operation:

the y-axis remains unchanged , while

the x-axis undergoes a nonlinear transformation.

In other words, the probabilities remain intact, but the underlying coordinate system is reorganized.

This observation led me to a surprising interpretation.

The transformation resembles a selection process.

Instead of randomly generating a Planckian distribution, selection acts upon an initially Gaussian population by reshaping the underlying possibility space.

The resulting distribution carries the unmistakable mathematical signature of that selection.

If this interpretation is correct, then the PDE is not simply a statistical equation.

It becomes a mathematical fingerprint of organization itself.



3. Selection Across Scales

Selection is usually associated with biology.

Natural selection shapes species.

Cellular selection shapes gene expression.

Protein conformations are selected from many possible structures.

Yet selection also appears throughout physics.

Quantum mechanics involves the selection of measurement outcomes.

Cosmology involves the emergence of ordered structures from primordial fluctuations.

The same mathematical form appearing in both biology and cosmology raises an intriguing possibility:

Selection may be a universal organizational principle rather than an exclusively biological one.

The PDE may be its mathematical signature.



4. Mathematics as the Language of Projection

Within the framework of the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [8], reality consists of three interconnected domains.

Layer I is the visible world studied by science.

It contains matter, energy, measurable structures, and observable phenomena.

Layer III is the invisible source from which Layer I emerges.

It is inaccessible to direct observation but may underlie the mathematical regularities that science discovers.

Between them lies Layer II, the intermediate realm of organization, mediation, and emergence.

If this framework is correct, mathematics occupies a remarkable position.

Mathematics itself is neither matter nor energy.

It has no mass.

It emits no radiation.

Yet it governs the relationships among physical quantities with astonishing precision.

Perhaps mathematics belongs neither entirely to Layer I nor entirely to Layer III.

Instead, mathematics may function as the bridge connecting them.

This relationship can be summarized schematically:

Layer III

(Invisible organizing principles)

↓

Mathematics

(Projection rules)

↓

Layer I

(Observable phenomena)

In this picture, mathematical equations do not create reality.

Rather, they express the rules by which invisible organization becomes visible structure.



5. A New Interpretation of Eugene Wigner

In 1960, physicist Eugene Wigner [9]wrote his famous essay, The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences [10].

Wigner regarded mathematics’ success as almost miraculous.

Perhaps it is not miraculous after all.

If mathematics functions as the projection language connecting Layer III with Layer I, then its effectiveness becomes understandable.

We should expect mathematics to work.

It is the grammar by which the invisible becomes visible.

The mystery shifts from mathematics itself to the deeper organizational principles that mathematics expresses.



6. The Planckian Distribution as a Projection Rule

The repeated appearance of the PDE across diverse scientific disciplines suggests a bold hypothesis.

Perhaps the Planckian Distribution Equation is one example of a projection rule.

It maps invisible organizational constraints onto observable statistical patterns.

Instead of viewing the PDE simply as a radiation law, we might reinterpret it as

a mathematical signature of selection operating across scales.

This would explain why the same equation appears in systems as different as cosmic radiation and intracellular dynamics.

Both are visible manifestations of a deeper mathematical organization.



7. Mathematics as Evidence Rather Than Proof

It is important to distinguish speculation from established science.

The observations described here do not prove the existence of Layer III.

Nor do they demonstrate that the PDE uniquely reveals invisible reality.

Many mathematical forms appear in multiple scientific disciplines.

Nevertheless, the repeated appearance of the same equation in systems separated by more than thirty orders of magnitude invites careful reflection.

Rather than proving the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis, the PDE provides what might reasonably be called suggestive evidence.

It indicates that mathematics may reveal common organizational principles that transcend conventional disciplinary boundaries.



8. From Information to Geometry

This perspective also complements another idea developed throughout my work.

The conformon [11] represents localized information and mechanical energy stored in molecular geometry.

The gnergon [12]generalizes this union of information and energy.

The Body-Centered Tetrahedron (BCT) [13] provides a geometric representation of their organization.

The 5-cell (hypertetrahedron) [14] represents the higher-dimensional completion from which the BCT may be understood as a projection.

Within this broader geometric framework, the PDE assumes an unexpected role.

It is no longer simply a probability distribution.

It becomes a possible mathematical expression of the projection process itself.

Geometry provides the structure.

Selection provides the dynamics.

Mathematics provides the language.

Together they connect the visible with the invisible.



9. A New Scientific Question

Perhaps the most important conclusion is not an answer but a new question.

Instead of asking,

Why does mathematics describe nature so well?

we might ask,

Does mathematics describe nature because it mediates between the observable universe and a deeper layer of reality?

If future research supports this possibility, then mathematics may occupy a place far more fundamental than previously imagined.

It would not merely be a tool invented by human minds.

It would be the universal language through which the hidden architecture of reality projects itself into the world we observe.

The Planckian Distribution Equation may be one of the first glimpses of that language—a mathematical bridge linking the measurable universe to the deeper order from which it arises.

Postscript: A Testable Research Program

The hypothesis presented here invites empirical investigation rather than philosophical acceptance. If the PDE is indeed a mathematical signature of selection operating across scales, then researchers should expect to discover the same distribution—or closely related projection rules—in additional domains where organized complexity emerges, from condensed matter physics to developmental biology and perhaps even to neural dynamics. Each successful prediction would strengthen the case that mathematics is not merely describing isolated phenomena, but revealing a common organizational grammar underlying reality itself. Such a program would move the discussion from metaphysical speculation toward a scientifically testable theory of mathematical organization.

References:

[1] Classical mechanics.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classical_mechanics

[2] Maxwell’s equations. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maxwell%27s_equations

[3] Einstein field equations.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Einstein_field_equations

[4] Quantum mechanics.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_mechanics

[5] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 333-360. PDE

[6] Max Planck. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Planck

[7] Black-body radiation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black-body_radiation

[8]Ji, S. (2026). Reality May Require Three: From Egyptian Pyramids to Quantum Mechanics, Relativity, and the Self-Knowing Universe.https://622622.substack.com/p/reality-may-require-three-from-egyptian

[9] Eugene Wigner. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugene_Wigner

[10] Wigner, E. P. (1960).The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences.Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics,13(1), 1–14.

[11]Ji, S. (2000).Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins andDNA, BioSystems54, 107-130.

[11a] Conformon.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformon

[12]Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[13] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. P.289. BCT

[14] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org