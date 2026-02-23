Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

One of the most persistent sources of confusion in physics — appearing in discussions of thermodynamics, biology, and even quantum theory — concerns the role of entropy, free energy, and the language of driving forces.

Statements such as:

“Entropy drives spontaneous change”

“Systems seek maximum entropy”

“Entropy is a force”

are repeated so often that they begin to feel like laws of nature.

Yet each of these phrases is, strictly speaking, either incomplete or potentially misleading.

The difficulty is not mathematical.

It is conceptual.

1. Entropy governs only a very special class of systems

Entropy plays the decisive extremum role only for isolated systems.

An isolated system exchanges:

no heat

no work

no matter

Under these constraints:

The Second Law reduces to:

Here — and only here — spontaneous evolution corresponds to entropy increase.

This is why textbooks correctly state:

An isolated system evolves toward maximum entropy.

But most real physical systems are not isolated.

Not cells.

Not brains.

Not laboratories.

Not quantum measurement devices.

2. Real systems are governed by free energy, not entropy alone

Once a system interacts with an environment, entropy alone ceases to determine direction.

The relevant extremum principle becomes free energy reduction.

For constant temperature and volume:

Spontaneous evolution:

Crucially:

Entropy of the system may increase

Entropy may decrease

Entropy may remain unchanged

All are permitted.

What matters is free energy.

Entropy contributes, but does not rule.

3. Local entropy decrease is not paradoxical

Open systems frequently become more ordered.

Examples:

Crystallization under energy flow

Biological organization

Brain pattern formation

Self-organized dissipative structures

In such cases:

No violation occurs because entropy bookkeeping requires:

where:

→ entropy exchanged (can be ±)

→ entropy produced internally (≥ 0 always)

Entropy may decrease locally while entropy production (of the systome, defined as the sum of the system and environment [1]) remains positive.

Order formation does not negate dissipation.

4. Entropy production is not a mechanical force

Calling entropy a “force” invites a category error.

Mechanical forces:

act on masses

generate acceleration

appear in Newton’s laws

Entropy is:

a state function

a statistical measure

not a dynamical agent

Nothing is “pushing” the system toward disorder.

Instead, entropy enters through variational constraints embedded in free energy.

5. The legitimate meaning of “thermodynamic force”

Nonequilibrium thermodynamics does use the term “force,” but in a technical sense:

where:

J→ flux

X→ thermodynamic force

Here “force” means gradient of a potential, not a physical push.

Examples:

Temperature gradient

Chemical potential gradient

Free-energy gradient

Thermodynamic forces constrain directions of flows.

They do not act like Newtonian agents.

6. Why this distinction matters far beyond thermodynamics

Misunderstanding entropy leads to recurring errors across disciplines.

Common misconceptions include:

✔ Treating entropy increase as a universal causal principle

✔ Ignoring the role of environmental constraints

✔ Confusing entropy change with entropy production

✔ Opposing “energy-driven” vs “entropy-driven” processes

Even foundational debates in physics inherit these confusions:

Quantum measurement narratives

Dissipation arguments

Irreversibility discussions

Biological self-organization

7. Two Very Different Meanings of Entropy

One of the most persistent sources of confusion in discussions of nonequilibrium physics, quantum theory, and dissipative structures is the word entropy itself.

Modern science uses the same term to describe two mathematically similar but conceptually distinct quantities:

Shannon entropy (information-theoretic entropy), H

and

Thermodynamic entropy, S

Although their formulas resemble one another, they refer to fundamentally different things.

Shannon Entropy: Uncertainty of Description

Shannon entropy arises in information theory. It measures the uncertainty associated with a probability distribution:

Here entropy quantifies missing information about which outcome will occur.

It is a property of a description, not of physical matter itself.

Shannon entropy can decrease simply by acquiring knowledge.

No physical process is required.

Nothing needs to dissipate.

An observer updating their beliefs reduces H without altering the thermodynamic state of the world.

Thermodynamic Entropy: Physical Irreversibility

Thermodynamic entropy, by contrast, is a physical quantity tied to energy flow, heat, and irreversibility.

In nonequilibrium thermodynamics and Prigogine’s theory of dissipative structures, entropy production has a precise meaning:

It refers to thermodynamic entropy S, not Shannon entropy H.

Entropy production is linked to:

• irreversible processes

• energy dissipation

• heat generation

• loss of free energy

and obeys the familiar constraint:

This statement is about physics, not knowledge.

Why the Distinction Matters

Because both entropies use probability-like mathematics, they are often conflated.

But their physical implications are completely different.

A system may:

• increase thermodynamic entropy S while

• decreasing Shannon entropy H for an observer

This is not paradoxical.

Measurement devices, biological organisms, and dissipative structures routinely behave this way.

Local order increases (H↓ relative to a record),

while global thermodynamic entropy increases (S↑).

Entropy Production Does Not Mean Information Loss

When nonequilibrium physics speaks of entropy production, it does not imply a reduction of uncertainty or selection among alternatives.

It means that free energy is being dissipated.

Heat is being generated.

Irreversibility is being introduced into physical dynamics.

Shannon entropy may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged depending on how probabilities are defined.

A Warning for Readers

For clarity, throughout discussions of dissipative structures and thermodynamic irreversibility:

“Entropy production” must be interpreted as production of thermodynamic entropy S.

It does not refer to Shannon entropy H.

Confusing the two leads to serious conceptual errors, especially in debates about:

• quantum measurement

• decoherence

• irreversibility

• self-organization

Connection to Measurement

Quantum measurement is typically associated with a reduction of uncertainty relative to an observer or record (H↓).

Dissipative dynamics are associated with thermodynamic entropy production (S↑).

These are distinct processes, even when they occur together.

Recognizing this separation is essential for avoiding category errors in both physics and information theory.

8. The deeper principle often missed

Entropy maximization is not the master law of nature.

It is a special limiting rule arising under strict isolation.

The more general principle governing real systems is:

Evolution toward states of lower appropriate thermodynamic potential under given constraints.

In most physical situations, that potential is a form of free energy.

9. A safer conceptual summary

A thermodynamically precise statement is:

Isolated systems evolve toward higher entropy.

Systems under environmental constraints evolve toward lower free energy.

Irreversible processes always involve nonnegative internal entropy production (only in isolated systems).

This removes the myth of entropy as a causal agent while preserving its indispensable role.

Final remark

Entropy is not an invisible hand driving the universe.

Free energy, constraints, and stability structure govern physical change.

Confusing these levels produces many of the paradoxes we later struggle to resolve.

Reference:

[1] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey P. 24-27. System vs. Systome.