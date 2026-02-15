Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

1. The Curious ParallelE

The two-slit experiment [1] has long served as the iconic illustration of quantum mystery. Yet, from a structural and dynamical perspective, an even richer analogy may already exist within chemistry — enzyme catalysis [3].

At first glance, quantum measurement [4] and biochemical reactions [5] appear unrelated. One concerns wavefunctions [6] and spacetime amplitudes [7]; the other concerns molecules and free-energy landscapes.[8] But when examined through the lens of constraint-driven event formation [9][1] [10], the resemblance becomes striking.

Both systems describe how distributed possibilities become discrete events.

2. What the Two-Slit Experiment Actually Shows

Despite its fame, the two-slit experiment primarily reveals:

• Interference among probability amplitudes

• Sensitivity to measurement context

• Non-classical propagation

It does not explicitly reveal how an individual event becomes actual.

Collapse, selection, and irreversibility remain conceptually external.

3. Enzyme Catalysis: A More Informative Structure

Enzyme catalysis [3] naturally embodies a three-stage architecture:

1) Distributed Possibilities

Reactants explore thermally accessible conformations [11]and encounter geometries.

2) Transition-State [12] Constraint

Reaction proceeds only when the system satisfies a saddle-region constraint [13, 14] of the free-energy surface.

3) Event Actualization

Product formation occurs discretely once the constraint is met at the saddle.

No molecule “travels through” the transition state as a mechanical waypoint. The transition state functions instead as a consistency condition.

This logic mirrors the structure of RTI [15].

4. Relativistic Transactional Interpretation (RTI)

RTI [15] describes quantum processes not as evolving objects but as self-consistent spacetime transactions.

The key elements:

1) Offer Waves (OW) — distributed physical possibilities

2) Confirmation Waves (CW) — absorber responses

3) Transactions — actualized energy–momentum transfers

Crucially:

Transactions do not describe particle trajectories.

They describe constraint-satisfying events.

5. The Shared Constraint Logic

Both enzyme catalysis and RTI transactions follow the same abstract geometry:

Possibility Distribution → Constraint Selection → Event Formation

The middle term is not a location but a filtering condition.

6. Why Relativity Makes This Analogy Stronger

Relativistic field equations admit multiple mathematically valid propagators:

• Retarded (future-directed)

• Advanced (past-directed)

• Symmetric combinations

The equations themselves are time-symmetric. Observed directionality arises from boundary-condition-compatible solution selection.

This is conceptually identical to reaction dynamics:

The free-energy surface allows many microstates, yet only those satisfying the saddle constraint yield products.

7. No Trajectories Required

A deep commonality emerges:

Neither framework fundamentally requires trajectories.

• No particle travels through a transaction

• No molecule travels through a transition state

Events arise when global consistency constraints are satisfied.

8. The Role of Irreducible Triadic Structure

Both systems resist dyadic reduction.

Removing any element destroys the process:

• OW without CW → no transaction

• CW without OW → no transaction

• Transition state without endpoints → meaningless

This irreducibility suggests that event formation is intrinsically triadic, not pairwise.

9. Why Catalysis May Be More Instructive Than Two Slits

The two-slit experiment reveals interference but obscures selection.

Enzyme catalysis reveals:

• How distributed fluctuations become committed outcomes

• How constraints govern actualization

• How irreversibility naturally appears

It provides a physically intuitive model of possibility filtering.

10. A Unified Insight

Across scales, nature repeatedly employs the same organizational logic:

A space of admissible possibilities A non-material constraint condition Discrete event realization [15] [16]

Quantum transactions and catalytic reactions differ in substrate and mathematics, yet exhibit codally similar constraint geometries.

11. Closing Reflection

Perhaps the deepest lesson is this:

Reality may not be built from objects moving through

space but from events selected by constraints.”

life, may therefore serve as a more tangible window into

life, may therefore serve as a more tangible window into

quantum ontology than the celebrated two-slit experiment.

Not because chemistry reduces to quantum mechanics, but because both

reveal the same underlying logic of possibility, constraint, and actualization.”

APPENDIX

A1. The Unexpected Teacher of Quantum Foundations

The two-slit experiment is rightly celebrated. It reveals interference, superposition, and the contextual nature of measurement. Yet it leaves a central question unresolved:

How does one possibility become one event?

This is not a claim of physical identity. It is a claim of codal similarity — similarity of relational architecture.

This is not a claim of physical identity. It is a claim of codal similarity — similarity of relational architecture.

