Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Abstract

Physics begins with action, biology with function, and consciousness with meaning. These domains are usually treated as ontologically distinct. Here, I propose that they are not. Instead, they represent successive geometric realizations of a single principle: the quantum of action, instantiated first as a physical invariant, then as biological potential, and finally as conscious, goal-directed agency. I call these three realizations Action (X), Gnergon (XY), and Gnergiton (XYZ). Together, they form a geometry of reality [3] in which matter, life, and mind differ not in kind, but in dimensional completion.

1. The Quantum of Action: Physics Begins with Process (X)

In classical mechanics, action S [1] is defined as:

where the Lagrangian L [2] is:

T= kinetic energy

V= potential energy

Action has the dimensions of energy × time. It is not energy, not time, and not matter. It is a process-integrated quantity.

Quantum mechanics reveals something deeper: Planck’s constant ( \hbar ) has the dimensions of action. This makes it the quantum of action, not the quantum of energy.

Quantum theory is built around this fact:

Phase space is quantized in units of ( \hbar )

Canonical commutation relations encode action

Path integrals weight histories by ( e^{iS/\hbar} )

Energy becomes quantized only because action is quantized.

At the most fundamental level, physics does not describe things—it describes allowed actions.

Action is the X-axis of reality: the physical dimension of possibility constrained by law. [3]

2. From Action to Gnergon: Biology at the Saddle Point (XY)

Physics alone does not explain life. Life is not merely action—it is directed action.

Biology introduces a second dimension: information.[4, 4a]

Living systems operate under the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

[5, 5a] fast energetic processes are coupled to slow configurational or informational processes. Transitions occur locally at saddle points of mixed-curvature free-energy surfaces.[6, 6a]

Figure 3

Figure 4

At such a saddle point:

Energy is mobilized but not yet committed

Structure is poised but not yet fixed

Action is possible but not yet closed

This is where the gnergon arises.

Definition (Biological Level)

A gnergon (defined in the legend to Figure 1) is a quantum of biological potential action, integrating energy (to do work) and information (to constrain that work), generated transiently at a GFCP saddle point.

Gnergons are not stable entities.

They are moments of possibility.

They underlie:

conformons in proteins [7, 7a]

enzymatic catalysis [8]

neural microdynamics [9, 9a]

pre-decisional biological events [10]

This is the XY-plane of reality: energy × information, action constrained but not yet actualized.

3. Why Gnergons Do Not Act

A saddle point cannot sustain identity.

It does not close trajectories

It does not store memory

It does not support agency

A gnergon can enable action, but it cannot be action.

To become real action, something else must occur.

This requires a third dimension.[3]

4. From Gnergon to Gnergiton: Action Closes on Itself (XYZ)

When a gnergon is selected, stabilized, and embedded into a closed dynamical loop, it becomes something new.

Geometrically, this transition is profound:

Saddle → Torus

Potential → Actualization

Transition → Agency

A torus has the properties required for real action:

closed cycles (sustained activity)

dual loops (energy flow + informational control)

topological robustness (identity)

recurrence (memory)

autonomy (self-maintenance)

Definition (Ontological Level)

A gnergiton is a gnergon that has been lifted, selected, and embedded into a toroidal geometry, becoming an actualized, goal-directed unit of action.

This “lifting” corresponds to what I call L [3]:

ascension

Shelleyan transformation

participation of Spirit / Consciousness

selection by environment (IRVSE) (see Figure 2)

The gnergiton is action that persists.

This is the XYZ-space of reality [3].

5. Conscions: Gnergitons Become Meaningful

When the toroidal organization of a gnergiton occurs in a neural–semiotic medium, the result is not merely biological action, but conscious action.

Definition (Consciousness Level)

A conscion is a gnergiton whose slow dynamical manifold is neural and semiotic, such that the unit of action is experienced as meaning or awareness.

Thus:

Gnergon → potential action (saddle)

Gnergiton → actualized action (torus)

Conscion → experienced action (meaning)

Consciousness is not added to physics. (1/1/2026/1)

It is what happens when action closes on

itself at sufficient dimensional depth.

6. The Geometry of Reality (GOR)

We can now state the geometry succinctly:

Reality is not a hierarchy of substances. (1/1/2026/2)

It is a hierarchy of geometries of action. (1/1/2026/3)

7. A Radical Conclusion

Matter does not give rise to mind. (1/1/2026/4)

Mind does not control matter. (1/1/2026/5)

Both arise from action completing itself geometrically [9, 9a, 9b]. (1/1/2026/6)

The universe is not made of things. (1/1/2026/7)

It is made of actions that have learned to persist.

Physics gives us the quantum of action. (1/1/2026/8)

Biology gives us the gnergon. (1/1/2026/9)

Cosmology and consciousness give us the gnergiton. (1/1/2026/10)



Life is action that remembers. (1/1/2026/11)

Mind is action that knows it is acting. (1/1/2026/12)

