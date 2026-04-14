From Atoms to God: A 40-Year Search for the Hidden Architecture of Reality
What if the same pattern governs atoms, life, consciousness, and even the universe itself?
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
After more than four decades of work across physics, biology, and philosophy, I have arrived at a simple but powerful idea:
Reality is built from two complementary layers—interaction and selection.
And everything we observe—from electrons to ecosystems to consciousness—can be understood as transformations between these two layers.
1. The Two Layers of Reality
At the heart of Table 120 lies a profound dual structure:
Intuition
S₄ is where things happen (Visible, Knowable)
S₅ is where things become meaningful (Invisible, Unknowable)
Examples from Table 120:
Quantum motion → Quantum potential [1]
Matter → Life
Brain → Consciousness
Human → God
2. From Motion to Meaning
One of the deepest insights from Table 20 is this:
“Dynamics alone do not create reality—selection does.” (4/12/2026/1)
In physics:
Particles move (S₄)
But stable outcomes are determined by the quantum potential (S₅)
In biology:
Molecules interact (S₄)
But life emerges only when functional structures are selected (S₅)
In cognition:
Neural activity occurs (S₄)
But meaning arises through interpretation (S₅)
3. The Missing Step in Science
Most scientific theories stop at S₄:
Physics → forces and motion
Biology → chemical reactions
Neuroscience → brain activity
But Table 120 shows something crucial:
“There is always a second step: selection, stabilization, and integration.” (4/12/2026/2)
4. The Thermodynamic Engine
This transition is not abstract—it is physical.
It is driven by:
Free energy dissipation (ΔG < 0) [2]
Key Principle
“Selection reduces uncertainty locally by dissipating free energy globally” [3] (4/12/2026/3)
Translation:
Systems become more organized
Because they spend energy to do so
5. IRVSE: The Universal Mechanism
IRVSE [4] = Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment (defined in the legend to Figure 2 below)
“Table 120 shows that IRVSE is not just biological. It is universal.” (4/12/2026/4)
It operates in:
Quantum collapse [5]
Protein folding
Evolution
Thought formation
Cosmology
6. Geometry of Reality (GOR)
GOR [4] is schematically represented in Figures 1 and 2.
Figure 1. Two commutative triangles in GOR: IRVSE(2)◦IRVSE(1) = IRVSE(3), and L◦IRVSE(3) = IRVSE(1).
Figure 2. The geometric mechanism of generating the Fibonacci series and the Golden spiral based on the Principle of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).
(i) After squaring (or reproducing) 1 and adding the result to the original square, S1, you get rectangle R1 with the long side length 2.
(ii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R1 and adding the result to R1, you get a rectangle R2 with the long side length 3.
(iii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R2 and adding the result to R2, you get a rectangle R3 with the long side length 5.
(iv) Repeat (iii) with R3, namely, after squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R3 and adding the result to R3, you get a rectangle R4 with long side length 8.
(v) Form a spiral by connecting the opposite corners of each square with a circular arc (selected out of an infinite number of possible curves)by a conscious agent in order to achieve a desired goal.
The framework becomes even more powerful when combined with geometry:
S₄ → tetrahedron (4-simplex projection)
S₅ → 5-cell (4D simplex)
Interpretation:
S₄ = partial, projected reality [6]
S₅ = complete, integrated reality
“Reality is not flat—it is lifted into higher-dimensional coherence.” (4/12/2026/5)
6. Weak vs Strong Subjectivity
One of your newest contributions (Rows 16–17):
Implication:
“The universe may not just exist—it may know itself [6a].” (4/12/2026/6)
7. A Radical Idea: God as a Type of Structure
Table 120 suggests something bold but logically consistent:
“God is not an external being, but a class of structures—those
that achieve global coherence and self-reference (S₅).” (4/12/2026/7)
This places:
Quantum potential [1] (4/12/2026/8)
Information [7]
Consciousness [8]
Cosmic order
in the same category or group of ideas.
8. A Universal Pattern
Across all domains, Table 120 reveals the same transformation:
Interaction → Selection → Stability
Or more formally:
“S₄ → S₅ via IRVSE and free energy dissipation.” (4/12/2026/9)
9. Why This Matters
This framework challenges several common assumptions:
❌ Misconception:
Dynamics alone explain reality
✅ Correction:
Dynamics + selection = reality ((4/12/2026/10)
❌ Misconception:
Information always tied to entropy
✅ Correction (a key contribution):
“Information is tied to free energy dissipation in open systems.” (4/12/2026/11)
10. Toward a New Science
This work points toward a new synthesis:
Physics → dynamics (4/12/2026/12)
Biology → selection
Semiotics → meaning
Thermodynamics → energy flow
Unified by:
“A triadic architecture: interaction, selection, and stabilization.” (4/12/2026/13)
11. Final Insight
“Reality is not just what exists. It is what survives selection.” (4/12/2026/14)
And that selection:
shapes matter into life
shapes activity into meaning
shapes the universe into something that may ultimately understand itself [9].
12. Closing Line
After 40 years, the message hidden in the equations, molecules, and minds may be this:
“The universe is not only evolving— (4/12/2026/15)
it is selecting itself into existence.”