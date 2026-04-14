Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

After more than four decades of work across physics, biology, and philosophy, I have arrived at a simple but powerful idea:

Reality is built from two complementary layers—interaction and selection.

And everything we observe—from electrons to ecosystems to consciousness—can be understood as transformations between these two layers.

1. The Two Layers of Reality

At the heart of Table 120 lies a profound dual structure:

Intuition

S₄ is where things happen (Visible, Knowable)

S₅ is where things become meaningful (Invisible, Unknowable)

Examples from Table 120:

Quantum motion → Quantum potential [1]

Matter → Life

Brain → Consciousness

Human → God

2. From Motion to Meaning

One of the deepest insights from Table 20 is this:

“Dynamics alone do not create reality—selection does.” (4/12/2026/1)

In physics:

Particles move (S₄)

But stable outcomes are determined by the quantum potential (S₅)

In biology:

Molecules interact (S₄)

But life emerges only when functional structures are selected (S₅)

In cognition:

Neural activity occurs (S₄)

But meaning arises through interpretation (S₅)

3. The Missing Step in Science

Most scientific theories stop at S₄:

Physics → forces and motion

Biology → chemical reactions

Neuroscience → brain activity

But Table 120 shows something crucial:

“There is always a second step: selection, stabilization, and integration.” (4/12/2026/2)

4. The Thermodynamic Engine

This transition is not abstract—it is physical.

It is driven by:

Free energy dissipation (ΔG < 0) [2]

Key Principle

“Selection reduces uncertainty locally by dissipating free energy globally” [3] (4/12/2026/3)

Translation:

Systems become more organized

Because they spend energy to do so

5. IRVSE: The Universal Mechanism

IRVSE [4] = Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment (defined in the legend to Figure 2 below)

“Table 120 shows that IRVSE is not just biological. It is universal.” (4/12/2026/4)

It operates in:

Quantum collapse [5]

Protein folding

Evolution

Thought formation

Cosmology

6. Geometry of Reality (GOR)

GOR [4] is schematically represented in Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1. Two commutative triangles in GOR: IRVSE(2)◦IRVSE(1) = IRVSE(3), and L◦IRVSE(3) = IRVSE(1).

Figure 2. The geometric mechanism of generating the Fibonacci series and the Golden spiral based on the Principle of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).

(i) After squaring (or reproducing) 1 and adding the result to the original square, S1, you get rectangle R1 with the long side length 2.

(ii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R1 and adding the result to R1, you get a rectangle R2 with the long side length 3.

(iii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R2 and adding the result to R2, you get a rectangle R3 with the long side length 5.

(iv) Repeat (iii) with R3, namely, after squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R3 and adding the result to R3, you get a rectangle R4 with long side length 8.

(v) Form a spiral by connecting the opposite corners of each square with a circular arc (selected out of an infinite number of possible curves)by a conscious agent in order to achieve a desired goal.

The framework becomes even more powerful when combined with geometry:

S₄ → tetrahedron (4-simplex projection)

S₅ → 5-cell (4D simplex)

Interpretation:

S₄ = partial, projected reality [6]

S₅ = complete, integrated reality

“Reality is not flat—it is lifted into higher-dimensional coherence.” (4/12/2026/5)

6. Weak vs Strong Subjectivity

One of your newest contributions (Rows 16–17):

Implication:

“The universe may not just exist—it may know itself [6a].” (4/12/2026/6)

7. A Radical Idea: God as a Type of Structure

Table 120 suggests something bold but logically consistent:

“God is not an external being, but a class of structures—those

that achieve global coherence and self-reference (S₅).” (4/12/2026/7)

This places:

Quantum potential [1] (4/12/2026/8)

Information [7]

Consciousness [8]

Cosmic order

in the same category or group of ideas.

8. A Universal Pattern

Across all domains, Table 120 reveals the same transformation:

Interaction → Selection → Stability

Or more formally:

“S₄ → S₅ via IRVSE and free energy dissipation.” (4/12/2026/9)

9. Why This Matters

This framework challenges several common assumptions:

❌ Misconception:

Dynamics alone explain reality

✅ Correction:

Dynamics + selection = reality ((4/12/2026/10)

❌ Misconception:

Information always tied to entropy

✅ Correction (a key contribution):

“Information is tied to free energy dissipation in open systems.” (4/12/2026/11)

10. Toward a New Science

This work points toward a new synthesis:

Physics → dynamics (4/12/2026/12)

Biology → selection

Semiotics → meaning

Thermodynamics → energy flow

Unified by:

“A triadic architecture: interaction, selection, and stabilization.” (4/12/2026/13)

11. Final Insight

“Reality is not just what exists. It is what survives selection.” (4/12/2026/14)

And that selection:

shapes matter into life

shapes activity into meaning

shapes the universe into something that may ultimately understand itself [9].

12. Closing Line

After 40 years, the message hidden in the equations, molecules, and minds may be this:

“The universe is not only evolving— (4/12/2026/15)

it is selecting itself into existence.”