Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

1. The Return of Idealism—Through Experience

In recent reflections, Chris King, founder of Symbiotic Existential Cosmology (SEC), describes a profound mystical experience in which Brahman—the ground of being—revealed that conscious observers are necessary for the universe to exist. From this encounter emerges a striking conclusion: subjective consciousness is ontologically primary, possessing real agency over the universe itself.

This position resonates deeply with a long philosophical lineage. From Advaita Vedānta to Western idealism, the intuition that mind precedes matter has repeatedly resurfaced—often at moments when materialist explanations appear incomplete. Yet history also shows that idealism, when taken as a total ontology, risks collapsing reality into a single privileged axis.

The question, then, is not whether consciousness is real or important—it clearly is—but whether consciousness alone is sufficient to ground reality.

2. The Idealist Move—and Its Hidden Cost

Idealism makes a powerful move: it refuses to treat consciousness as an epiphenomenon. In doing so, it restores meaning, value, and ethical urgency to cosmology. SEC belongs squarely in this tradition, enriched by first-person experience and a genuine concern for the fate of life in the universe.

But idealism also carries a hidden cost.

When consciousness is declared primary, matter and information become derivative, explanatory afterthoughts whose emergence is assumed rather than accounted for. The result is a familiar paradox—one that King himself candidly acknowledges—a neo-Cartesian catch-22:

Consciousness requires a universe to appear.

The universe requires consciousness to exist.

This mutual dependency is not resolved by declaring one side primary; it is merely shifted.

3. The Triadic Alternative: Reality as XYZ

The Shillongator model of the Universe, grounded in the Principle of the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR), offers a different starting point:

Reality is irreducibly triadic—Matter (X), Information (Y), and Consciousness (Z).

None of these dimensions can be reduced to, derived from, or eliminated in favor of the others. Together they form an XYZ volume, termed the Gnergiton—the minimal ontological unit of reality. Gergiton is defined as the irreducible particle/field (-on) of Information (Gn-), Energy/Matter (-erg-), Spirit/Consciousness (-it-) [3, 4].

In this view,

Physics (X) describes matter–energy.

Biology and semiosis (XY) describe information-guided organization.

Mind and spirit (XYZ) describe conscious meaning.

Crucially, physics, life, and consciousness are not competing foundations. They are projections—shadows—cast by a higher-dimensional reality.

4. Brahman as a Projection, Not the Whole

How, then, should we interpret experiences of Brahman or cosmic consciousness?

Within the triadic framework, such experiences are neither dismissed nor absolutized. They are understood as direct access to the Z-projection of reality—the consciousness axis—temporarily unmoored from its material (X) and informational (Y) couplings.

This reframing preserves the authenticity and profundity of mystical insight while avoiding a common category error: mistaking a projection for the generating volume.

To say it plainly:

Brahman is real—but Brahman alone is not the whole of reality.

5. From Consciousness Monism to Triadic Realism

From the standpoint of ITR, consciousness-first cosmologies commit a subtle but consequential reduction: they collapse the Gnergiton (XYZ) into Z alone. This move—what I have elsewhere termed the Consciousness Monism Error—mirrors earlier reductions in science, such as explaining life purely in terms of genes or thermodynamics purely in terms of entropy.

Triadic realism avoids this collapse by construction. It insists that reality has depth, and that this depth is geometric rather than hierarchical. No axis rules the others; each constrains and enables the rest.

6. Why the Universe Does Not Need Observers—But Life Does

A provocative implication follows.

The universe, in its full XYZ structure, does not require observers to exist. What it requires is the possibility of observers—a triadic architecture capable of generating matter, information, and consciousness together.

Life, by contrast, does require observers, interpreters, and agents. Meaning does not arise at the level of bare matter; it emerges at the intersection of X, Y, and Z.

This distinction dissolves the idealist paradox without retreating to materialism.

7. After Idealism: Toward a Geometry of Reality

“After idealism” does not mean against idealism. It means going beyond its one-axis ontology.

The Shillongator and the concept of the Gnergiton propose that reality is best understood not as a substance, nor as a mind, but as a geometry—a structured space in which matter, information, and consciousness co-arise.

In this geometry:

Mystical insight is honored.

Science remains valid.

Reductionism is avoided.

And reality regains depth.

8. Closing Thought

Idealism asked the right question: What is the role of consciousness in reality?

Triadic metaphysics (or what I referred t as ‘triadic monism’ [6] or ITR [2])) offers a more complete answer:

Consciousness is not the creator of reality—

it is one of reality’s irreducible dimensions.

Between Brahman and brute matter lies a richer ontology—

the Gnergiton, where matter, meaning, and mind meet.

APPENDIX

A1. The Original Cartesian Problem (Briefly)

René Descartes divided reality into two fundamentally different substances:

Res extensa — extended matter (physical world)

Res cogitans — thinking substance (mind)

The unsolved problem:

How can mind and matter interact if they are ontologically distinct?

This is the Cartesian interaction problem.

A2. What Makes It Neo-Cartesian?

Modern thinkers often reject Descartes’ substance dualism, yet recreate the same structure unintentionally.

A neo-Cartesian position typically says:

“Consciousness is fundamental”

“Matter exists”

“They somehow co-determine each other”

—but without a shared ontological framework explaining how.

The dualism has not disappeared; it has been relabeled.

A3. The “Catch-22” Structure

A catch-22 is a circular dependency in which neither side can be established without presupposing the other.

In consciousness-first cosmologies (including some idealist or participatory views), the structure looks like this:

Consciousness requires a universe

(brains, evolution, physical structure) The universe requires consciousness

(observers, meaning, collapse, existence)

Therefore:

Consciousness cannot exist without the universe

The universe cannot exist without consciousness

This is the neo-Cartesian catch-22.

Neither term can be ontologically grounded without already assuming the other.

A4. Why This Is a Real Problem (Not Just Wordplay)

This circularity creates three serious difficulties:

(i) No origin story

You cannot explain how either arises, because each is used to explain the other.

(ii) Hidden dualism

Despite claims of monism, the theory secretly relies on two ontological kinds:

Subjective experience

Objective structure

(iii) Inflation of consciousness

Consciousness is forced to do cosmological work it is not mechanistically specified to perform.

A5. Why Calling It “Neo-Cartesian” Is Accurate

The structure is formally identical to Descartes’ problem:

The difference is rhetorical, not structural.

A6. How the ITR / Shillongator Dissolves the Catch-22

The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [2] eliminates the problem by removing the false binary.

Instead of:

Consciousness ↔ Universe

ITR proposes:

Matter (X) + Information (Y) + Consciousness (Z)

Key move:

Consciousness is not required to create the universe

The universe is not required to create consciousness

Both arise as co-expressions of a deeper triadic structure

There is no circular dependency, because no element is ontologically prior.

A7. One-Sentence Definition

A neo-Cartesian catch-22 is a modern form of the mind–body problem in which consciousness is declared ontologically primary, yet still requires a physical universe to exist—producing a circular dependency that neither idealism nor physicalism can resolve.

A8. Why This Matters

This is not a semantic quibble.

It determines whether:

Consciousness explains reality

Or reality’s structure explains how consciousness appears

The neo-Cartesian catch-22 marks the limit of idealism—and the point where triadic metaphysics becomes necessary [6].

References:

[1] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393.

[3] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[4] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[5] Monism. Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/monism.

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 469-475.