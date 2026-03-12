Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

One of the most enduring questions in science and philosophy is whether meaning and consciousness can arise directly from physical processes in the brain.

A recent line of argument known as the No-Supervenience Theorem, proposed by Cathy Reason [1], suggests that they cannot. In simplified form, the theorem claims that neurodynamic processes alone cannot generate semantic structure—that is, the meaningful content of thought. According to this view, any attempt to derive meaning directly from brain dynamics leads to logical difficulties.

But recent work on RNA QR codes [2] and EEG QR codes [3] suggests that the situation may be more subtle.

1. The Dyadic Problem

Most debates about mind and brain assume a two-term relation:

Brain dynamics → Meaning

or, in molecular biology:

mRNA expression pattern → Clinical outcome

This type of direct mapping is called a dyadic relation. If such a mapping were complete and deterministic, the meaning of mental states would simply be a function of physical brain states.

Reason’s theorem challenges precisely this kind of dyadic supervenience.

2. A Multiscale Biological Example

Consider the RNA QR code method developed in the context of transcriptomics and cancer prognosis.[4].

Table 1. How to generate mRNA QR codes [2].

A method for generating an RNA QR code from transcriptomic data, which consists of

a) obtaining a transcriptomic data set expressing levels of a plurality of genes from a biological sample (see Row 1);

b) performing a pairwise RNA co-expression analysis (see Row 2) on the dataset to compute correlation values between expression profiles of different gene pairs (see Row 2);

c) grouping the genes into one or more predefined metabolons (see the first column in Row 1), each group comprising of genes determined to exhibit common metabolic functions;

d) determining, for each metabolon, whether gene co-expression within that group in the sample exceeds a predetermined threshold criterion, thereby classifying each metabolon as either active or inactive in the sample (see Row 1, Table 2); and

e) generating a digital code or image that encodes the active/inactive status of the metabolons for the sample. The sample’s co-expression patterns in its clinical data (e.g., long or short survivability) are referred to as the sample’s mRNA QR codes.

Table 2. How to interpret mRNA QR codes.

The process can be represented as:

mRNA expression pattern → mRNA QR code → Clinical sentence (3/11/2026/1)

For example, a particular tumor transcriptome may generate a QR-like code corresponding to a supermetabolon signature (see Row 2, Table 2). When interpreted through the algorithm (see Rows 3 and 4, Table 2), the pattern yields a clinical prediction such as:

“If tumor A is treated with doxorubicin B, the patient is likely to survive C months.” (3/11/2026/2)

Here, the QR code functions as an intermediate informational layer that transforms complex molecular data (see Rows 2, 3, and 4) into interpretable clinical statements (see Row 5, Table 2).

3. EEG QR Codes of Mental States

A similar structure appears in the analysis of brain activity (see Table 3 below) [3].

EEG patterns associated with different cognitive states—such as meditation, open-eye awareness, or mathematical reasoning—can be converted into EEG QR codes.

The resulting mapping becomes:

Brain dynamics → EEG QR code → Cognitive state category

Instead of attempting to map neural activity directly onto meaning, the QR code provides a structured representation of the neural pattern.

4. From Dyads to Triads

These examples suggest that the relationship between physical processes and meaning may not be dyadic but triadic.

In general form:

Physical dynamics → Representational code → Interpreted meaning (3/11/2026/3)

This structure closely resembles the triadic model of meaning proposed by Charles Sanders Peirce [5]:

Sign → Object → Interpretant (3/11/2026/4)

In the biological examples:

Meaning emerges only when all three components are present.

5. Implications for the No-Supervenience Theorem

If Reason’s theorem [1] is interpreted narrowly as ruling out direct dyadic mappings between physical states and meaning, these results are consistent with it.

However, the QR-code examples show that multiscale biological systems can generate interpretable meaning through an intermediate coding layer (see Table 2).

Thus the relation becomes:

Brain dynamics → Code → Meaning (3/11/2026/5)

rather than

Brain dynamics → Meaning (3/11/2026/6)

This suggests that



“Triadic mediation, rather than direct supervenience, may be the correct ( 3/11/2026/7)

model for how physical systems give rise to meaningful macrostates.”

6. A Possible General Principle

Across many domains—biology, neuroscience, language, and information theory—meaning appears to arise through a common pattern:

Structure → Code → Interpretation (3/11/2026/8)

or more generally:

A → B → C (3/11/2026/9)

This triadic architecture may represent a universal mechanism for translating microscopic dynamics into macroscopic meaning.

7. From Cellese to Humanese

In the framework of Cell Language Theory, molecular patterns constitute a form of Cellese—a language used by living cells.

QR-code analysis provides a way to translate Cellese into Humanese, allowing biological signals to be expressed as logical statements or clinical predictions.

In this sense, RNA and EEG QR codes may represent bridges between molecular dynamics and human-interpretable meaning.

8. Conclusion

The emerging evidence from QR-code representations of molecular and neural patterns suggests a new perspective on the relationship between physics, biology, and meaning.

Rather than asking whether meaning can emerge directly from physical dynamics, it may be more productive to ask how intermediate coding structures translate physical patterns into interpretable information.

If this view is correct, the path from matter to meaning is not a straight line but a three-step bridge:

Dynamics → Code → Meaning. (3/11/2026/10)

Such triadic bridges may underlie not only molecular biology and neuroscience but also the deeper infomational architecture of life itself

_________________________________________________________________________