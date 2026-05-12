Human RNA Project

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V. Ingrid Alexander's avatar
V. Ingrid Alexander
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I confess, Sungchul, I struggle to follow deeply but your descriptions of the chacteristics needed to produce life.. immediately brings to mind Robert Temple’s explanation of complex dusty plasma and its very likely self organizing intelligence that may be so superior to anything we know that in fact “matter” may be its product… please reference his book “A New Science of Heaven” in case I have explained his thoughts incorrectly. It is a profound book which was only written in 2022 but is so deeply exciting in its implications for so much clarity in our understanding… not new learning but after a long career a wide view of oft suppressed data for military or financial gain reasons…

Thank you to you both for sharing so freely from your life’s work. ⭐️⭐️

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