Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Modern science faces two of the deepest questions ever asked:

How does stable matter emerge from the fields of physics? How does organized life emerge from matter?

These questions are usually treated separately.

Physicists study:

particles,[1]

fields [2],

spacetime [3],

and quantum interactions [4].

Biologists study:

cells [5],

gene [6]s,

metabolism [7],

and evolution. [8]

But perhaps these two mysteries are deeply connected.

A remarkable new proposal by Paul Werbos—the Ouroboros theory of chaoitons [9]—attempts to explain how stable particles may emerge dynamically from nonlinear fields.

Meanwhile, the Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization (FBTO) [10] attempts to explain how organized living systems emerge from thermodynamic informational geometry.

Although these theories originate from different domains, they may represent different layers of a single emerging worldview:

Reality may be fundamentally self-organizing [11].

1. The Classical Problem of Stability

Traditional physics treats particles as elementary objects:

Electrons [12],

Quarks [13],

Photons [14],

Neutrinos [15].

But a profound mystery remains:

Why are particles stable at all?

Why does an electron persist indefinitely instead of dissolving into the surrounding quantum fields?

For decades, some physicists have suspected that particles are not fundamental objects but rather:

stable field structures [16],

self-organized oscillations [17],

or localized dynamic patterns.[18]

This idea reappears powerfully in Werbos’s recent proposal.

2. Werbos’s Chaoitons: Matter as Organized Oscillation

Werbos proposes a nonlinear classical field theory called the:

Ouroboros System [19]

Its central entities are called:

Chaoitons [9]

A chaoiton is:

localized,

oscillatory,

dynamically stable,

and self-maintaining.

Instead of imagining matter as point particles, the theory proposes that particles are:

organized oscillatory field loops.

This idea resembles:

standing waves [21],

vortices [22],

solitons [23]

and nonlinear dissipative structures [24]

The key insight is extraordinarily important:

stability arises through oscillation itself.

Identity therefore emerges from:

process,

motion,

resonance,

and self-organization.

This moves physics away from static ontology and toward:

process ontology.[25]

3. A Universe Built from Dynamic Organization

Werbos’s proposal belongs to a broader intellectual movement associated with:

Alfred North Whitehead [26]

David Bohm [27]

Ilya Prigogine [28]

In this worldview:

reality is fundamentally activity,

permanence emerges from dynamic stability,

and matter itself becomes organized process.

But Werbos’s theory mainly addresses:

the emergence of stable matter.

Another question still remains:

How does organization itself arise?

4.The Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization

The Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization (FBTO) [10] attempts to address this broader problem.

FBTO begins with a remarkable discovery of twentieth-century physics:

fundamental forces can be described geometrically.

In modern gauge theory:[29]

gravity corresponds to spacetime curvature [30],

electromagnetism corresponds to phase symmetry [31],

strong and weak interactions correspond to internal symmetry spaces [32]

The mathematics unifying these ideas is:

4.1 fiber bundle theory.[33]

A fiber bundle contains three essential components:

Table 1. components of fiber bundle theory

Component

Meaning

Base space

where the system exists

Fiber space

hidden internal coordinates

Connection

rule coupling neighboring states

In modern physics:

spacetime is the base space,

internal symmetries are fiber spaces,

gauge fields are connections.

FBTO proposes extending this idea beyond physics into biology [10].

4.2 The Central Insight of FBTO

The deepest proposal of FBTO is this:

organized systems may differ primarily in the nature of their fiber spaces.[33]

Examples include:

This is a radical but elegant extension of geometry.

In atoms:

hidden coordinates are: phase [30], spin [34], color charge [35]



In cells:

hidden coordinates become: genetic states [36], regulatory configurations [37], signaling structures [38], informational relationship [59].



Thus living systems become:

informational geometric systems [41].

5.The Missing Ingredient: Thermodynamics [42]

Geometry alone cannot explain life.

A cell is not merely structured.

It is active.

Living systems require:

Metabolism [43],

energy flow [44],

dissipation [45],

and continuous regulation. [46]

This leads to the:

6.Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [47]

introduced in The Cell Language Theory [48].

The principle states:

all organization requires both energy and information.

This combined entity was termed:

Gnergy [49]

Thus:

energy performs work,

information constrains work,

and organization emerges from their union.

7.The Key Difference Between Werbos and FBTO

At first glance the two theories seem similar.

Both:

reject static ontology,

emphasize organization,

use field-like thinking,

and treat structure as emergent.

But a deep difference exists.

8.Werbos: Conservative Self-Organization

Werbos’s theory remains fundamentally:

Lagrangian [50],

conservative,

and reversible.

Its primary goal is:

stabilization.

The theory explains how stable particles may emerge dynamically from nonlinear fields.

9.FBTO: Thermodynamic Informational Organization

FBTO proposes something broader:

organization requires free energy dissipation and informational constraint.

This introduces:

irreversibility,

thermodynamics,

biological regulation,

adaptation,

and meaning.

The theory therefore extends beyond physics into:

biology,

semiotics,

and organization theory.

10. Constructive Dissipation

One of the most important concepts emerging from GPO is:

Living systems perform constructive dissipation.

Cells continuously dissipate free energy while simultaneously:

building structure,

maintaining coherence,

processing information,

and adapting to their environment.

This is profoundly different from ordinary equilibrium physics.

11. Chaoitons and Cells: Two Levels of Organization?

The two theories may ultimately occupy different layers of reality.

One possible hierarchy is:

Under this view:

chaoitons become primitive organized field structures,

thermodynamic dissipation stabilizes higher-order organization,

informational geometry produces biological regulation,

and evolutionary selection amplifies organization across time.

12. Information as a Fiber Coordinate

Perhaps the most original idea in FBTO is this:

information may function as a generalized fiber coordinate.

In physics:

particles interact through hidden internal symmetries.

In biology:

cells interact through informational compatibility.

Examples include:

enzyme recognition,

DNA-protein binding,

neural synchronization,

immune recognition,

developmental regulation.

These interactions depend not merely on force but on:

compatibility,

organization,

and shared informational geometry.

This leads naturally to the concept of:

Codality [51, 52]

where systems correlate because they share organizational structure inherited from common origins.

13. Toward a Thermodynamic Gauge Theory of Life

FBTO suggests a remarkable possibility:

biology may represent a generalized thermodynamic gauge theory.

In ordinary gauge theory:

In living systems:

This extends geometry into the domain of:

organization,

meaning,

and life itself.

14. The Emerging Scientific Vision

The twentieth century unified:

matter,

fields,

and geometry.

The twenty-first century may unify:

geometry,

thermodynamics,

information,

and organization.

Werbos’s chaoitons suggest that matter itself may be dynamically organized.

FBTO suggests that life emerges when geometry becomes thermodynamic and informational simultaneously.

If these ideas are even partially correct, then the deepest scientific question may no longer be:

“What is matter made of?”

but rather:

“How does organization arise from geometry, energy, and information?”

And the answer may ultimately require a new synthesis of:

nonlinear physics,

thermodynamics,

geometry,

information theory,

and biology.

In that sense, the emergence of life may not be an accident (5/11/2026/1)

added onto physics. It may be the natural continuation of

organization already latent within the structure of reality itself.

____________________________________________________________________________

References:

[1] Particle physics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Particle_physics

[2] Field. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Field_(physics)

[3] Spacetime. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spacetime

[4] Interaction. chttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cell_(biology)ton pcture. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interaction_picture

[5] Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cell_(biology)

[6] Gene. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene

[7] Metabolism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metabolism

[8] Evolution. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evolution

[9] Werbos, P., et al. (2026). The Ouroboros System as a Candidate Law of Everything. Zenodo. DOI/record: 20077680.

[10] Ji, S. (2026). A Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization: From Gravity and Gauge Fields to Cells, Information, and Gnergy

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-fiber-bundle-theory-of-organization

[11] Self-organization. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-organization

[12] Electron. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electron

[13] Quark.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quark

[14] Photon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Photon

[15] Neutrino. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neutrino

[16] Structural stability. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Structural_stability

[17] Self-oscillation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-oscillation

[18] Generative AI. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generative_AI

[19] Ouroboros. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ouroboros

[20] Standing wave. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standing_wave

[21] Vortex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vortex

[22] Soliton. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soliton

[23] Dissipative system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipative_system

[24] Process ontology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Process_ontology

[25] Alfred North Whitehead. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfred_North_Whitehead

[26] David Bohm. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Bohm

[27] Ily Prigogine. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilya_Prigogine

[28] Gauge theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gauge_theory

[29] Curvature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curvature

[30] Phase. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phase

[31] Spcetime symmetries. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spacetime_symmetries

[32] Fiber bundle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiber_bundle

[33] Fiber space. https://en.wikipedia.org/?title=Fiber_space&redirect=no

[34] Spin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spin_(physics)

[35] Color charge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_charge

[36] Genetics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetics

[37] Gene regulatory network. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_regulatory_network

[38] Signal transduction. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signal_transduction

[39] Information. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information

[40] Information geometry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information_geometry

[41] Thermodynamic free energy. Thermodynamic free energy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermodynamic_free_energy

[42] Metabolic network. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metabolic_network

[43] Energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy

[44] Dissipation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dissipation

[45] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34. GPO.

[46] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey.

[47] [29] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp.154-156, 234-237.

[48] Lagrangianmechanics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagrangian_mechanics

[49] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 92-95. Codality

[50] Ji, S., and Davis, J.J.J. (2025). Causality vs. Codality: Information encoded in space-time. Journal of Consciousness Exploration & Research 16 (1): 16-25.





