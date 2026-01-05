Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

Abstract

In physics, chemistry, and biology, systems are often described in terms of states, energy surfaces, and transitions [1]. Yet a persistent gap remains between abstract quantum language (eigenstates, adiabaticity) [2] and concrete biological realities (structure, function, selection) [3] In this article, I propose a unified geometric framework in which eigenstates become conformons [4, 4a], nonadiabatic transitions occur at saddle points of mixed curvature [5], and biological function emerges through IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment) (see Figure 2 in [6]). The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [7, 7a] plays a central role as the geometric gatekeeper that determines which transitions—and thus which functions—are physically possible. Life, I argue, lives at the saddle-to-torus interface.[8].

1. What is an eigenstate [9]—really?

In its simplest physical meaning, an eigenstate is not a mysterious quantum abstraction. It is a natural, self-consistent mode of behavior that a system supports under its governing rules.

Examples:

A standing wave on a string [10]

A normal vibrational mode of a molecule [11]

A resonant pattern in a cavity [12]

Mathematically, an eigenstate satisfies:

where is the Hamiltonian (the energy rule) and the associated energy.

Key point:

An eigenstate preserves its identity under the system’s dynamics. Its shape may evolve, but its mode identity remains recognizable.

2. What is an “instantaneous eigenstate”?

Real systems are not static. Nuclear positions, protein conformations, membrane fields, and environments all change in time. The Hamiltonian is therefore time-dependent:

At each moment, the system has a temporary set of eigenstates—its instantaneous eigenstates.

An analogy:

A violin string whose length slowly changes still has standing waves at every instant. Each standing wave is an instantaneous eigenstate.

3. Adiabatic vs nonadiabatic transitions

Adiabatic evolution

The system changes slowly

It remains in the same instantaneous eigenstate

No switching between modes

Meaning: structure is preserved.

Nonadiabatic transition

The system encounters near-degeneracy

Eigenstates mix or exchange

The system jumps between eigenstates

Meaning: function is created.

4. Saddle-point geometry: the universal transition topology

A saddle point is defined by mixed curvature:

Positive curvature in one direction (stability)

Negative curvature in another (instability)

This geometry is universal:

Chemical transition states

Electron and proton transfer

Protein conformational switching

Neural decision points

Crucial fact:

All nonadiabatic transitions occur at saddle points.

The saddle is the boundary where adiabatic following fails and eigenstate competition begins.

5. The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

The classical Franck–Condon principle states that electronic transitions occur faster than nuclear motion.

The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) extends this to all fast–slow coupled systems:

Any fast process can occur only if the slower degrees of freedom have already prepared the correct geometry.

GFCP therefore acts as an eigenstate filter:

Many eigenstates are mathematically allowed

Only pre-fitted geometries are physically accessible

This is why PCET alone is insufficient: it ignores the required conformational preparation.

6. Conformons: embodied eigenstates

A conformon is an eigenstate that has:

Spatial localization

Stored free energy

Functional persistence

In this sense:

A conformon is an embodied eigenstate.

Two fundamental types:

Translational conformons (2D)

– muscle contraction, cytoskeletal motion Torsional conformons (3D)

– ATP synthase, rotary motors, flagella

Conformons are born at saddle points via nonadiabatic transitions governed by GFCP.

7. IRVSE: selection as geometry, not metapho

In IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment):

Selection is not an abstract Darwinian metaphor—it is a geometric inevitability.

The eigenstate that survives the saddle becomes ‘informed’ and ‘energetic’ and hence the conformon.

8. From saddle to torus: structure → function

tate

2D IRVSE → Golden spirals → structure

3D IRVSE on a torus → Golden helices → function

Saddles generate decisions; tori sustain them.

Life lives at the saddle–torus interface.

9. Triadic meaning and the Geometry of Reality

Using Charles Sanders Peirce’s irreducible triad:

An instantaneous eigenstate is therefore a Y-object defined jointly by X and Z at a given moment.

Remaining in the same instantaneous eigenstate means:

Identity preserved

Geometry slowly deformed

No functional decision

Nonadiabatic transition means:

Eigenstate switching

Information creation

Function emergence

10. Final synthesis

Eigenstates are the natural modes of reality; GFCP determines which eigenstates can exist; saddle-point geometry forces eigenstate competition; nonadiabatic transitions select conformons; and IRVSE embeds these selections into toroidal biological functions within the Geometry of Reality.

This framework explains:

Why dissipation is essential

Why function cannot be purely adiabatic

Why selection is inevitable

Why information has physical weight

Why biology, cognition, and evolution share the same geometry

Closing thought

Physics describes what is allowed.

Geometry determines what is selected.

Life is what survives the saddle.

