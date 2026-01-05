From Eigenstates to Life
How Saddle Geometry, Nonadiabatic Transitions, and Conformons Generate Biological Function
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University
Abstract
In physics, chemistry, and biology, systems are often described in terms of states, energy surfaces, and transitions [1]. Yet a persistent gap remains between abstract quantum language (eigenstates, adiabaticity) [2] and concrete biological realities (structure, function, selection) [3] In this article, I propose a unified geometric framework in which eigenstates become conformons [4, 4a], nonadiabatic transitions occur at saddle points of mixed curvature [5], and biological function emerges through IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment) (see Figure 2 in [6]). The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [7, 7a] plays a central role as the geometric gatekeeper that determines which transitions—and thus which functions—are physically possible. Life, I argue, lives at the saddle-to-torus interface.[8].
1. What is an eigenstate [9]—really?
In its simplest physical meaning, an eigenstate is not a mysterious quantum abstraction. It is a natural, self-consistent mode of behavior that a system supports under its governing rules.
Examples:
A standing wave on a string [10]
A normal vibrational mode of a molecule [11]
A resonant pattern in a cavity [12]
Mathematically, an eigenstate satisfies:
where is the Hamiltonian (the energy rule) and the associated energy.
Key point:
An eigenstate preserves its identity under the system’s dynamics. Its shape may evolve, but its mode identity remains recognizable.
2. What is an “instantaneous eigenstate”?
Real systems are not static. Nuclear positions, protein conformations, membrane fields, and environments all change in time. The Hamiltonian is therefore time-dependent:
At each moment, the system has a temporary set of eigenstates—its instantaneous eigenstates.
An analogy:
A violin string whose length slowly changes still has standing waves at every instant. Each standing wave is an instantaneous eigenstate.
3. Adiabatic vs nonadiabatic transitions
Adiabatic evolution
The system changes slowly
It remains in the same instantaneous eigenstate
No switching between modes
Meaning: structure is preserved.
Nonadiabatic transition
The system encounters near-degeneracy
Eigenstates mix or exchange
The system jumps between eigenstates
Meaning: function is created.
4. Saddle-point geometry: the universal transition topology
A saddle point is defined by mixed curvature:
Positive curvature in one direction (stability)
Negative curvature in another (instability)
This geometry is universal:
Chemical transition states
Electron and proton transfer
Protein conformational switching
Neural decision points
Crucial fact:
All nonadiabatic transitions occur at saddle points.
The saddle is the boundary where adiabatic following fails and eigenstate competition begins.
5. The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)
The classical Franck–Condon principle states that electronic transitions occur faster than nuclear motion.
The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) extends this to all fast–slow coupled systems:
Any fast process can occur only if the slower degrees of freedom have already prepared the correct geometry.
GFCP therefore acts as an eigenstate filter:
Many eigenstates are mathematically allowed
Only pre-fitted geometries are physically accessible
This is why PCET alone is insufficient: it ignores the required conformational preparation.
6. Conformons: embodied eigenstates
A conformon is an eigenstate that has:
Spatial localization
Stored free energy
Functional persistence
In this sense:
A conformon is an embodied eigenstate.
Two fundamental types:
Translational conformons (2D)
– muscle contraction, cytoskeletal motion
Torsional conformons (3D)
– ATP synthase, rotary motors, flagella
Conformons are born at saddle points via nonadiabatic transitions governed by GFCP.
7. IRVSE: selection as geometry, not metapho
In IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment):
Selection is not an abstract Darwinian metaphor—it is a geometric inevitability.
The eigenstate that survives the saddle becomes ‘informed’ and ‘energetic’ and hence the conformon.
8. From saddle to torus: structure → function
tate
2D IRVSE → Golden spirals → structure
3D IRVSE on a torus → Golden helices → function
Saddles generate decisions; tori sustain them.
Life lives at the saddle–torus interface.
9. Triadic meaning and the Geometry of Reality
Using Charles Sanders Peirce’s irreducible triad:
An instantaneous eigenstate is therefore a Y-object defined jointly by X and Z at a given moment.
Remaining in the same instantaneous eigenstate means:
Identity preserved
Geometry slowly deformed
No functional decision
Nonadiabatic transition means:
Eigenstate switching
Information creation
Function emergence
10. Final synthesis
Eigenstates are the natural modes of reality; GFCP determines which eigenstates can exist; saddle-point geometry forces eigenstate competition; nonadiabatic transitions select conformons; and IRVSE embeds these selections into toroidal biological functions within the Geometry of Reality.
This framework explains:
Why dissipation is essential
Why function cannot be purely adiabatic
Why selection is inevitable
Why information has physical weight
Why biology, cognition, and evolution share the same geometry
Closing thought
Physics describes what is allowed.
Geometry determines what is selected.
Life is what survives the saddle.
