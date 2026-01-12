Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

1. The criticism worth taking seriously

A thoughtful reader recently commented that:

My analysis of ATP synthase is stronger than my critique of Mitchell’s chemiosmotic theory.[1] By accepting the proton gradient, I “get to enjoy” two Nobel Prizes—Mitchell’s phenomenology [2] and Boyer’s binding-change kinematics [3]—but not the third, namely single-molecule dynamics. I may be overextending the Franck–Condon principle, which, strictly speaking, applies only to photon absorption (e.g., rhodopsin).

This critique is serious, fair in spirit, and worth answering carefully—not defensively.

2. What I fully agree with

Let me begin with clear points of agreement.

First, the original Franck–Condon principle [4] was formulated in quantum spectroscopy to describe electronic transitions occurring faster than nuclear motion during photon absorption and emission. Its canonical domain includes systems such as rhodopsin and other photoactive molecules. On this historical and formal point, there is no disagreement. [5]

Second, oxidative phosphorylation [6] has indeed been illuminated by multiple Nobel-level contributions:

Peter Mitchell : phenomenology of the proton motive force [7]

Paul Boyer : kinematics of the binding-change mechanism [3]

Masasuke Yoshida and colleagues: single-molecule rotational dynamics [8, 9]

These contributions are complementary, not contradictory.

3. Where the misunderstanding lies

The disagreement arises from a category confusion.

I am not claiming that the Franck–Condon principle as a photochemical rule governs ATP synthase.

What I am claiming is something more precise—and more general:

The structural logic underlying the Franck–Condon principle can be abstracted and generalized into a broader kinetic principle governing all systems composed of strongly coupled fast and slow processes.

This abstraction is what I call the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP).[10]

4. The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

GFCP (informal statement):

When fast and slow processes are coupled and their characteristic times differ by orders of magnitude (≈10²–10³ or more), transitions in the fast variables occur on effectively frozen configurations of the slow variables, with selection occurring at saddle points of the composite energy surface.[11]

This is:

Kinetic , not photonic

Topological , not spectroscopic

Mechanism-agnostic, not domain-specific

Photochemistry happens to be where this logic was first formalized mathematically [4]—but it is not where the logic ends.

5. GFCP already operates beyond photochemistry

The same fast–slow logic appears—often implicitly—in many fields:

Born–Oppenheimer separation (electrons vs nuclei) [12]

Transition state theory (reaction coordinates and saddle points)[13

Enzyme conformational selection (slow structure, fast chemistry)[14]

Protein energy landscapes (collective modes gating local events) [15]

GFCP does not replace these ideas; it unifies them.

6. ATP synthase through the lens of GFCP

In ATP synthase [16], the relevant separation is clear:

Fast processes Proton transfer Phosphoryl transfer Local electronic rearrangements

Slow processes Large-scale conformational changes of αβ subunits [17] Rotor–stator strain accumulation and release [18]



Fast chemical events do not occur on arbitrary protein configurations. They occur only when slow conformational modes have prepared the system [19] —precisely the situation described by GFCP.[20]

Thus, ATP synthesis is neither “pure chemiosmosis” nor “pure binding change,” but a mechanochemical process operating at saddle points of a mixed-curvature energy surface.[9, 10, 12

7. Reframing the Nobel narrative

The Nobel framing is often implicitly layered:

Phenomenology (Mitchell) [2] Kinematics (Boyer)[3] Dynamics (single-molecule rotation) [9, 10]

GFCP is not a claim to a missing Nobel Prize.

It is a proposal for the dynamical bridge explaining why these layers are mutually consistent:

Why Δp can be stored without immediate dissipation

Why binding changes are directional

Why rotation is quantized and coupled to chemistry

GFCP explains how energy dissipation, information selection, and mechanical motion co-emerge at saddle points.[11]

8. The decisive conceptual point

The Franck–Condon principle [4] is not fundamentally about photons.

It is about this deeper rule:

Fast degrees of freedom must operate on landscapes sculpted by slow ones [11].

Once stated this way, the application to ATP synthase [17], enzyme catalysis [14], and biological energy transduction [18] is no longer exotic—it is inevitable.

9. Why this matters

Without an explicit fast–slow dynamical principle:

Chemiosmosis risks becoming purely phenomenological

Binding-change risks becoming purely kinematic

Single-molecule dynamics risks becoming descriptive

GFCP provides a unifying mechanistic grammar connecting all three. [19]

10. Closing thought

If one prefers a different name than “Generalized Franck–Condon Principle,” that is a semantic issue. The substantive claim remains:

Biological energy transduction universally occurs at saddle points created by coupled fast and slow processes.[11]

That claim is testable, mechanistic, and independent of photochemistry—yet illuminated by it.

References

[1] Ji, S. (2025). Conformons and the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle

[3] Boyer, P. D. (1997). The Binding Change Mechanism. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1997/boyer/25946-the-binding-change-mechanism/

[4] Franck-Condon principle.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franck%E2%80%93Condon_principle

[5] Rhodopsin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhodopsin

[6] Oxidative phosphorylation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxidative_phosphorylation

[7] Mitchell, P. D. (1978). Nobel Prize in Chemistry 1978. https:/[/www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1978/summary/

[8] Ishijima, A., [8] Kojima, H., Higuchi, H., Harada, Y., Funatsu, T. and Yanagida, T. (1998) Simultaneous measurement of chemical and mechanical reaction. Cell 70:161-171.

[9] Ishii, Y. and Yanagida, T. (2007) How single molecule detection measures the dynamics of life. HFSP Journal 1(1):15-29.

[10] Ji, S. (1991). Spatio-Temporal Scaling in Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), The Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, pp. 52-54.

[11] Ji, S. (2025). Before Protons Can Be Pumped (Expanded by adding References [8], [9], [11], and [12]). https://622622.substack.com/p/before-protons-can-be-pumped-expanded

[12] Born-Oppenheimer approximation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Born%E2%80%93Oppenheimer_approximation