Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

The Abel–Ruffini theorem [1] established a profound limit: general polynomial equations of degree five or higher cannot be solved using radicals. The deeper explanation comes from Galois theory [2], which reveals that solvability depends not on complexity but on symmetry.

In this article, I propose a conceptual extension: just as some equations are unsolvable due to irreducible symmetry (e.g., symmetric group S5) [3], some propositions are non-assignable because they belong to a domain where no evaluative reduction exists. Integrating this insight with the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4] (see Figures 1 and 2 below), we distinguish between S4 (truth-assignable) and S5 (non-assignable) domains, offering a new framework for understanding the limits of science, philosophy, and mysticism. (see Table 120).

1. The Mathematical Discovery: A Limit to Solvability

For centuries, mathematicians sought formulas to solve polynomial equations:

Quadratic → solved in antiquity

Cubic, quartic → solved in the Renaissance

Quintic → resisted all attempts

The breakthrough came with the Abel–Ruffini theorem [1]:

There is no general formula in radicals for solving quintic equations [4].

But this theorem only states a fact—it does not explain the reason.

2. Galois’ Insight: The Role of Symmetry

The explanation comes from Galois [2]:

Every polynomial equation has an associated symmetry group describing how its roots can be permuted.

This group encodes the internal structure of the equation.

The Key Result

A polynomial is solvable by radicals if and only if its symmetry group is solvable. (4/18/2026/1)

3. Why Degree 4 Works but Degree 5 Fails

Degree ≤ 4

Associated groups are subgroups of symmetric group S4 [3]

S4 is solvable

✔ → stepwise reduction is possible

✔ → radical solutions exist

Degree 5

Generic group is S5

Contains the simple group alternating group A5

A5 is non-solvable

❌ → symmetry cannot be decomposed

❌ → no radical solution exists

4. The Deeper Principle

The failure of quintic solvability is not due to difficulty, but to structure:

Irreducible symmetry prevents reduction.

5. Extending the Insight: A Theory of Truth

Now we make a conceptual leap.

Consider two types of propositions:

S4: Truth-Assignable Propositions (4/16/2026/2)

These are like solvable equations.

Examples:

“Meditation reduces stress”

“Brain activity changes during deep meditation”

“Institutions historically suppressed mysticism”

They admit truth values:

S5: Truth-Non-Assignable Propositions (4/18/2026/3)

These are like unsolvable quintics.

Examples:

“All mystical traditions describe the same ultimate reality”

“Witness consciousness leads to a universal ground of being”

These cannot be assigned stable truth values:

6. The Galois Analogy of Truth

Key Parallel

Just as S5 symmetry prevents algebraic solution, S5 propositions resist truth assignment. (4/18/2026/4)

7. Integration with the Geometry of Reality (GOR)

The Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4] provides the spatial structure:

X-axis (Matter / Empirical) → S4 domain (4/18/2026/5)

Y-axis (Mind / Interpretation) → transitional

Z-axis (Spirit / Ultimate) → S5 domain

Unified View

(4/18/2026/6)

(4/18/2026/7)



8. The Role of the Witness State (Sākṣī)

The witness state [7] occupies a crucial position:

Empirically observable → S4

Points beyond itself → S5

Thus:

The witness is a bridge between assignable and non-assignable domains.

9. The Fundamental Error: Category Collapse

Many intellectual conflicts may arise from a single mistake: (4/18/2026/8)

Treating S5 propositions as if they were S4.

Examples:

Demanding empirical proof of metaphysical unity

Rejecting mystical insight as “false” because it is not measurable

This is a form of False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [5].

10. A New Principle

Principle of Evaluative Closure

A proposition is truth-assignable if and only if it admits reduction within a closed evaluative framework. (4/18/2026/9)

11. Final Synthesis

We can now unify three domains:

Mathematics (4/18/026/10)

S4 → solvable symmetry

S5 → irreducible symmetry 10)

Physics / Biology (your work) (4/18/026/11)

S4 → selected states (ΔG < 0, JPDE [6] output)

S5 → possibility space

Philosophy / Spirituality (4/18/2026/12)

S4 → empirical and conceptual claims

S5 → metaphysical identity claims

12. Closing Insight

The deepest limit in knowledge is not ignorance—but irreducibility.

Just as some equations cannot be solved, some truths cannot be assigned. (4/18/026/13)

Not because they are false—

but because they belong to a domain beyond evaluative closure.

Epilogue: Toward a Galois Theory of Truth

Galois showed that symmetry determines solvability.

This work suggests:

The structure of reality determines truth assignability.

And perhaps:

The transition from S4 to S5 is not a failure of knowledge— (4/18/2026/14)

but an invitation to a different mode of knowing.

References:

[1] Abel-Ruffini theorem. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abel%E2%80%93Ruffini_theorem

[2] Galois theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galois_theory

[3] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[4] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[5] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 186-189, Information.

[7] Saksi (witness). https://e