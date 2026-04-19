From Galois to GOR: Why Some Truths Cannot Be Solved
Abel–Ruffini, Symmetry, and the Geometry of Truth
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
The Abel–Ruffini theorem [1] established a profound limit: general polynomial equations of degree five or higher cannot be solved using radicals. The deeper explanation comes from Galois theory [2], which reveals that solvability depends not on complexity but on symmetry.
In this article, I propose a conceptual extension: just as some equations are unsolvable due to irreducible symmetry (e.g., symmetric group S5) [3], some propositions are non-assignable because they belong to a domain where no evaluative reduction exists. Integrating this insight with the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4] (see Figures 1 and 2 below), we distinguish between S4 (truth-assignable) and S5 (non-assignable) domains, offering a new framework for understanding the limits of science, philosophy, and mysticism. (see Table 120).
1. The Mathematical Discovery: A Limit to Solvability
For centuries, mathematicians sought formulas to solve polynomial equations:
Quadratic → solved in antiquity
Cubic, quartic → solved in the Renaissance
Quintic → resisted all attempts
The breakthrough came with the Abel–Ruffini theorem [1]:
There is no general formula in radicals for solving quintic equations [4].
But this theorem only states a fact—it does not explain the reason.
2. Galois’ Insight: The Role of Symmetry
The explanation comes from Galois [2]:
Every polynomial equation has an associated symmetry group describing how its roots can be permuted.
This group encodes the internal structure of the equation.
The Key Result
A polynomial is solvable by radicals if and only if its symmetry group is solvable. (4/18/2026/1)
3. Why Degree 4 Works but Degree 5 Fails
Degree ≤ 4
Associated groups are subgroups of symmetric group S4 [3]
S4 is solvable
✔ → stepwise reduction is possible
✔ → radical solutions exist
Degree 5
Generic group is S5
Contains the simple group alternating group A5
A5 is non-solvable
❌ → symmetry cannot be decomposed
❌ → no radical solution exists
4. The Deeper Principle
The failure of quintic solvability is not due to difficulty, but to structure:
Irreducible symmetry prevents reduction.
5. Extending the Insight: A Theory of Truth
Now we make a conceptual leap.
Consider two types of propositions:
S4: Truth-Assignable Propositions (4/16/2026/2)
These are like solvable equations.
Examples:
“Meditation reduces stress”
“Brain activity changes during deep meditation”
“Institutions historically suppressed mysticism”
They admit truth values:
S5: Truth-Non-Assignable Propositions (4/18/2026/3)
These are like unsolvable quintics.
Examples:
“All mystical traditions describe the same ultimate reality”
“Witness consciousness leads to a universal ground of being”
These cannot be assigned stable truth values:
6. The Galois Analogy of Truth
Key Parallel
Just as S5 symmetry prevents algebraic solution, S5 propositions resist truth assignment. (4/18/2026/4)
7. Integration with the Geometry of Reality (GOR)
The Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4] provides the spatial structure:
X-axis (Matter / Empirical) → S4 domain (4/18/2026/5)
Y-axis (Mind / Interpretation) → transitional
Z-axis (Spirit / Ultimate) → S5 domain
Unified View
(4/18/2026/6)
(4/18/2026/7)
8. The Role of the Witness State (Sākṣī)
The witness state [7] occupies a crucial position:
Empirically observable → S4
Points beyond itself → S5
Thus:
The witness is a bridge between assignable and non-assignable domains.
9. The Fundamental Error: Category Collapse
Many intellectual conflicts may arise from a single mistake: (4/18/2026/8)
Treating S5 propositions as if they were S4.
Examples:
Demanding empirical proof of metaphysical unity
Rejecting mystical insight as “false” because it is not measurable
This is a form of False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [5].
10. A New Principle
Principle of Evaluative Closure
A proposition is truth-assignable if and only if it admits reduction within a closed evaluative framework. (4/18/2026/9)
11. Final Synthesis
We can now unify three domains:
Mathematics (4/18/026/10)
S4 → solvable symmetry
S5 → irreducible symmetry 10)
Physics / Biology (your work) (4/18/026/11)
S4 → selected states (ΔG < 0, JPDE [6] output)
S5 → possibility space
Philosophy / Spirituality (4/18/2026/12)
S4 → empirical and conceptual claims
S5 → metaphysical identity claims
12. Closing Insight
The deepest limit in knowledge is not ignorance—but irreducibility.
Just as some equations cannot be solved, some truths cannot be assigned. (4/18/026/13)
Not because they are false—
but because they belong to a domain beyond evaluative closure.
Epilogue: Toward a Galois Theory of Truth
Galois showed that symmetry determines solvability.
This work suggests:
The structure of reality determines truth assignability.
And perhaps:
The transition from S4 to S5 is not a failure of knowledge— (4/18/2026/14)
but an invitation to a different mode of knowing.
References:
[1] Abel-Ruffini theorem. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abel%E2%80%93Ruffini_theorem
[2] Galois theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galois_theory
[3] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex
[4] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[5] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls
[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 186-189, Information.
[7] Saksi (witness). https://e