Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University|

(With conceptual assistance from ChatGPT)

Abstract

Across multiple scientific domains—including geometry, algebra, quantum mechanics, biology, and cosmology—there exists a recurring transition from local dynamical processes to globally organized structures. We formalize this transition as an S₄ → S₅ symmetry shift (SSSS or S4), where S₄ represents local, interaction-driven dynamics and S₅ represents global, selection-driven constraints. Using examples such as the tetrahedron-to-5-cell transition, quartic-to-quintic algebra, Bohmian mechanics (particle–pilot wave vs. quantum potential), and molecular interactions vs. cellular organization, we demonstrate that this pattern is empirically widespread (see Table 120 below). We propose that this transition reflects the operation of a universal organizing principle, termed here the Cosmic Force, defined as selection acting on gnergy (information–energy). This principle is not a fundamental interaction in the conventional sense but an emergent, higher-order constraint that governs the stabilization of structures across scales. The framework integrates IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [1], the Gnergy Principle of Organization [2], and the Saddle-Point Interpretation of quantum measurement [3], providing a unified perspective on the emergence of complexity in natural systems.

Keywords

Selection principle; gnergy; IRVSE; Bohmian mechanics; quantum potential; self-organization; emergence; symmetry transition; S₄ S₅; cell force; cosmic force

1. Introduction

The four known fundamental forces—electromagnetic, weak, strong, and gravitational [4]—provide a successful framework for describing interactions among physical entities. However, these forces do not fully explain the emergence of organized, functional, and adaptive structures observed in biological and cognitive systems. A central question, therefore, remains:

What determines which among many possible interactions become realized structures?

Recent work in theoretical biology [5, 6], quantum physics, and complex systems suggests that selection processes play a critical role in shaping outcomes. In this paper, we present a unifying framework in which such processes are interpreted as manifestations of a higher-order organizing principle.

2. The S₄ → S₅ Transition Across Domains

We define:

S₄ (Permutation symmetry group of order 4) → local, interaction-driven dynamics;

S₅ (Permutation symmetry group of order 5) → global, selection-driven constraints

2.1 Geometry (see Row 1, Table 120):

S₄: Tetrahedron (3-simplex) [7];

S₅: 5-cell (4-simplex) [8]

2.2 Algebra(see Row 2, Table 120) :

S₄: Quartic equations (solvable in radicals) [9]; S₅: Quintic equations (generally non-solvable) [9]

2.3 Bohmian Mechanics [10] (see Row 3, Table 120)]:

S₄: Particle + pilot wave [11];

S₅: Quantum potential (nonlocal constraint) [12]

2.4 Cell Biology [13] (see Row 4, Table 120) :

S₄: Molecular interactions ;

S₅: Cell force (organization of interactions) [14, 14a] (see Row 5, Table 120)

2.5 Cosmology (see Row 10, Table 120) :

S₄: Four fundamental forces [4];

S₅: Cosmic Force (proposed)

3. Mathematical Formalism

In Bohmian mechanics [10] the quantum potential is:

This term depends on the form of the wavefunction, suggesting an informational character.

We propose the following mapping:

where:

= (gnergy) [16]

= selection operator

= free energy dissipation [15]

4. IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) as the Mechanism of Selection

IRVSE (defined in the 5 steps in the legend to Figure 2 below) provides a general mechanism:

Iteration

Variation

Selection by environment

This framework explains how local interactions give rise to globally stable structures

5. The Cosmic Force Hypothesis

We define:

Cosmic Force = Selection acting on gnergy [16]

This force:

is nonlocal

operates across scales

constrains outcomes rather than generating interactions

“Cosmic Force is an emergent, effective force, not a fundamental interaction.” (4/8/2026/1)

6. Relation to Existing Theories

6.1 Bohmian Mechanics [10]

Quantum potential as informational constraint. (4/8/2026/2)

6.2 Thermodynamics [17]

Free energy minimization drives irreversibility [18] (4/8/2026/3 )

6.3 Evolutionary Theory [19]

“Natural selection is a biological analog of the global selection driven by Cosmic Force” (4/8/2026/4).

7. Discussion

The S₄ → S₅ transition suggests that:

interactions alone are insufficient

selection is required for organization

This provides a bridge between:

physics and biology

matter and meaning

8. Limitations and Future Work

This work is primarily conceptual and integrative. Future work should focus on:

quantitative formulation of the selection operator

experimental identification of measurable effects

computational modeling of IRVSE dynamics

9. Conclusion

We propose that reality is governed not only by forces that drive interactions, but also by a selection principle that determines outcomes. This principle, termed the Cosmic Force, may represent a missing component in our understanding of organization across scales.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[2] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34. GPO

[3] Ji, S. (2026). SBohm, D. (1952). A suggested interpretation of quantum theory. Physical Review, 85, 166–193.addle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[4] Fundamental interactions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fundamental_interaction

[5] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell. Springer

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell. Springer

[7] Tetrahedron. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetrahedron

[8] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[9] Quintic polynomial. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quintic_function

[10] Bohm, D. (1952). A suggested interpretation of quantum theory. Physical Review, 85, 166–193.

[11] Wave-particle duality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave%E2%80%93particle_duality

[12] Quantum potential.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_potential

[13] Cell biology. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cell_biology

[14]Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. Rutgers University Press. Pp. 94-119.Cell Force.

[14a] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell. Springer. Pp. 680-686.

[15] Gibbs free energy.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibbs_free_energy

[16] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. Rutgers University Press. Pp. 152-156. Gnergy.

[17] Thermodynamics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermodynamics

[18] Prigogine, I. (1977). Self-Organization in Nonequilibrium Systems.

[19] Evolution. https://en.wikipedia.org/wik