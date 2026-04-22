Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University



The Lagrangian formalism underlies much of modern physics, yet its applicability is traditionally restricted to isolated or conservative systems. Living systems, by contrast, are open, dissipative, and far-from-equilibrium. While embedding open systems into larger isolated systems formally restores Lagrangian applicability, this approach obscures a key conceptual issue: not all dissipation is equivalent. Building on Ilya Prigogine’s theory of dissipative structures, we introduce a distinction between constructive and non-constructive dissipation. We integrate this distinction with the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP), the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI), and Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment (IRVSE), proposing a triadic extension of physics in which dissipation is selection-driven. We further formalize the concept of gnergy as the unified measure of information and energy.

1. Why Life Is Different

Living systems are:

Open (they exchange energy and matter)

Dissipative (they lose energy)

Irreversible (they evolve in one direction)

For example, a living cell:

Consumes energy (ATP)

Releases heat

Interacts constantly with its environment

So we must ask:

Can physics developed for isolated systems explain life?

2. The Usual Solution—and Its Limitation

Physicists often solve this problem by expanding the system:

Systome = System + Environment

Now the combined system is treated as an effectively isolated system.

This allows the Lagrangian to be used again.

But something important is lost in this step.

3. What Is Dissipation, Really?

We usually think of dissipation as energy loss—like heat spreading out.

But physicist Ilya Prigogine showed something remarkable:

Dissipation can create order [1].

This means dissipation is not always destructive.

4. Two Kinds of Dissipation

We can now distinguish between two types:

1) Non-constructive dissipation

Energy is lost

No structure forms

Example: heat dispersing into the air

2) Constructive dissipation

Energy flow creates structure

Organization emerges

Example: living systems

So:

Dissipation can either destroy or create. (4/22/2025/1)

5. The Key Moment: A Fork in the Road

Here is a simple visual representation:

Energy Flow

↓

Saddle Point

↓

/ \

Constructive (I ↑) Non-constructive ( (I ↓)

This diagram captures the central idea:

One path leads to increasing organization

The other leads to loss and disorder

6. The Key Moment: A Fork in the Road

In the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [1a, 1b], systems pass through critical points where their future can split in two directions:

Energy flow

↓

Saddle point

↓

Two possible paths:

Constructive → organization (information increases)

Non-constructive → degradation (information decreases)

This is the moment where the fate of the system is decided.

7. Why the Environment Matters

Which path is taken depends on the environment.

This leads to a deeper principle:

IRVSE: Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment [2] (4/22/2026/3)

In simple terms:

Energy creates possibilities

The environment selects outcomes

Thus:

Constructive dissipation is not automatic—it is selected. (4/22/2026/2)

8. From Energy to Gnergy [3]

Traditional physics separates:

Energy (E)

Information (I)

But living systems combine them.

We can express this as:

Gnergy = Energy + Information (4/22/2026/3)

Now we can say:

Life occurs when energy flow increases information (4/22/2026/4)

Decay occurs when energy flow does not create information

9. A New Way to View Physics

We can now see three levels:

10. Final Insight

Even if we treat the Universe as an effectively isolated system, this is not enough to explain life.

What matters is not just energy—but how energy is used.

The key is constructive dissipation. (4/22/2026/5)

11. Final Thought

If the 20th century was the century of physics (4/22/2026/6)

then the 21st century may become: The century of gnergy.

References

[1] Ilya Prigogine. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1977/prigogine/facts/

[1a] Ji, S. (2026) Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum transitions

https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[1b] ,Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J., pp. 52-54.GFCP

[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[3] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.