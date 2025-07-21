J. J. Joshua Davis (2025)



Abstract: In an age marked by ecological collapse, spiritual fragmentation, and social unrest, the path from war to wonder is far from merely a metaphor; it is a systems-level imperative. At the heart of this transformation lies a sacred feedback loop: life enables spiritual growth, which leads to enlightenment and sainthood, which in turn fosters peaceful collaboration, ultimately resulting in the healing and preservation of life. This cycle, once activated, becomes a self-reinforcing ecology of consciousness and care.

Introduction: Life as the Sine Qua Non of Spirituality

Chris King’s Symbiotic Existential Cosmology (King, 2023) offers a radical re-centering of spirituality around life itself. Recently, in our group email communication, he writes, “Unless and until pure transcendent spirituality recognizes that life is sacrosanct primero uno, sine qua non, spirituality remains unfit to sit in the congregation of the elect.” This is far from a dismissal of transcendence; instead, it is a correction: life is the mother of human consciousness, and every sage, prophet, and mystic has been a living biological organism. Enlightenment, moksha, and samadhi are also far from being disembodied abstractions; they are biological states of conscious beings in relationship with nature and their spiritual source.

This view resonates with the cognitive neuroscience of spirituality explored in The Brain of Melchizedek: A Cognitive Neuroscience Approach to Spirituality (Davis, 2009) and his ongoing work. In A Brief Introduction to the Brain and Paradigm of Melchizedek, Davis and Gillett (2015) argue that the brain is different than just merely a receiver of divine insight, being also a biological interface for peace-oriented cognition and action within a cultural-ecological niche or life world. Spiritual life is never to be an escape from life; it is a deepening of our commitment to it.

Sacred Collaboration and the Ecology of Peace

If life is the foundation of spiritual growth, then peaceful collaboration among enlightened beings is its highest expression. Life can only be saved and acknowledged as sacred by enlightened people who collaborate peacefully as friends to protect life diversity and the environment. Far from idealism, this is a system’s necessity.

The Embassy of Peace undertaking (Davis, Gillett & Schübeler, 2020) builds on this insight, proposing a global paradigm where spiritual maturity manifests as collective ecological stewardship. In this model, sainthood is a networked condition instead of just a solitary achievement, where enlightened individuals co-create environments that sustain life and consciousness.

The Sacred Feedback Loop

This entire process forms a reinforcing feedback loop, as follows:

The Divine Presence, I AM, Life, and the environment enable and are the providers for spiritual growth. Spiritual growth leads to enlightenment and sainthood. Enlightened beings collaborate peacefully. Peaceful collaboration heals the environment and preserves life. Preserved life sustains the conditions for further spiritual growth.

This loop is circular and symbiotic, echoing the holographic and interconnected nature of reality described in Kabbalah and Bohmian Mechanics (Schipper, 2025). The mystical and quantum converge here: every act of care ripples through the fabric of consciousness, reinforcing the sacredness of life.

The following feedback loop diagram, styled in the spirit of Peter Senge’s systems thinking from The Fifth Discipline (Senge, 1990), emphasizes reinforcing feedback, causal relationships, and dynamic interdependence.

Reinforcing Feedback Loop: Life→ Spirit→ Peace→ Environment→ Life

I AM, Life & Environment → enables

Spiritual Growth → leads to

Sainthood / Enlightenment → fosters

Peaceful Collaboration → results in

Environmental Healing & Life Preservation → sustains

Life & Environment (loop closes)

Each arrow represents a causal link, and the loop as a whole is a reinforcing system; the more life is preserved, the more spiritual growth is possible, and so on.

This mirrors Senge’s concept of leverage points: if we intervene at the level of collaboration or spiritual development, we can amplify the entire system’s health.

Animism, Panentheism, Sanity, and Sacred Waters

In Sacred Waters – A Scientific Touch on Sanity and Sanctity (Davis, 2020), the healing of the biosphere is linked to the healing of the psyche. Sanity and sanctity are joint domains; they are interdependent expressions of ecological and spiritual integrity. This animistic view, echoed in King’s cosmology, sees every living entity as a node in the web of consciousness. To protect life diversity is to protect the conditions for sanity, peace, and spiritual flourishing.

Further considerations on the Sacred Ecology of Peace are as follows:

I AM, Life & Environment → enabler and sustainer for spiritual growth. Delay : spiritual growth takes time and nurturing conditions

Spiritual Growth → leads to sainthood/enlightenment. Leverage Point : education, contemplative practice, cultural support

Sainthood / Enlightenment → enables peaceful collaboration. Delay : social trust and shared values must develop

Peaceful Collaboration → results in environmental healing & life preservation. Leverage Point : policy, community action, ecological design

Environmental Healing → sustains life & environment. Reinforcement: improved conditions feed back into spiritual potential

Cultural Resistance - Counterbalancing Loops:

Transcendent spirituality that ignores life may act as a counterbalancing force , resisting the reinforcing loop.

Cultural inertia, institutional dogma, and fear of suffering and mortality can slow down or distort the reinforcing feedback.

Conclusion: Toward a Living Spirituality

The path forward is away from abstract transcendence, and instead, through living spirituality, a spirituality that breathes, grows, collaborates, and heals. Life is more than just a steppingstone to enlightenment; it is the sacred ground on which enlightenment stands. As has been written before:

“This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” Deuteronomy 30:19

Only by recognizing this and acting together in peace can we close the loop, from life to light, and back again.