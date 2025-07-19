Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Introduction The Geometry of Reality (GOR) framework (see Figure 1 below), as elaborated in Ninefold Consilience on the PSGIT Triad (https://622622.substack.com/p/ninefold-consilience-on-the-psgit), postulates that a triadic structure permeates all levels of existence. This structure, grounded in Iterative Reproduction with Variation followed by Selection by Environment (IRVSE) (see Figure 2 below), is not limited to enzymology, cell biology, consciousness, or the biosphere. It may extend to astrophysics, shaping phenomena as grand as spiral galaxies. This article critically evaluates that postulate.

2. GOR's Logical Structure Applied Universally:

Premise 1: The 5-step IRVSE mechanism generates Fibonacci series and Golden spirals.

Premise 2: These patterns appear across diverse scales in nature.

Conclusion: GOR applies from molecular biology to astrophysics.

3. Strengths Supporting the Postulate:

Recurrence of Triadic Structures: Black holes, accretion disks, and relativistic jets. Matter, dark matter, and dark energy in cosmology. Observer, measurement, and system in quantum mechanics.

Philosophical Consilience: Peircean semiotics and Spinozan metaphysics provide conceptual anchors.

Self-Organization Without External Creator: Aligns with naturalistic self-organization models and emergent complexity theory.



4. Challenges and Open Questions:

Risk of Overgeneralization: Without specific, falsifiable predictions, universal application risks tautology.

Scale and Mechanism Differences: Enzymology operates via quantum-chemical processes; astrophysics relies on general relativity.

Empirical Anchoring: No established quantitative astrophysical model currently incorporates IRVSE geometries directly.



5. Refinement Opportunities:

Develop Predictive Models: Example Hypothesis: Galactic spiral arm angles cluster statistically around the Golden Ratio.

Engagement with Existing Theories: Integrate IRVSE as a higher-order structural attractor within astrophysical dynamics.



6. Summary and Next Steps



The universality of GOR and IRVSE is philosophically consistent and scientifically plausible as a guiding principle. However, to move from metaphysics to empirical science, it is essential to:

Formulate testable astrophysical hypotheses derived from IRVSE.

Build bridges between IRVSE geometry and established astrophysical dynamics.

Publish comparative maps between biological and astrophysical self-organization mechanisms.

7. Closing Thought



GOR may serve as a meta-framework linking the smallest cellular processes to the grandest cosmic structures. It invites both philosophical reflection and scientific investigation. If the IRVSE mechanism truly applies from molecules to galaxies, it would represent a profound unifying principle in the search for a Geometry of Reality.