From Nothingness to Symmetry
A Triadic, Group-Theoretic Reinterpretation of Sartre within the Geometry of Reality
Sungchul Ji
Emeritus Professor, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ.
Abstract
Sartre’s Being and Nothingness [1] introduces a dual ontology of being-in-itself and being-for-itself, with nothingness functioning as a negating operation within consciousness. Here we propose a reinterpretation of Sartre’s framework using permutation group theory [2] and simplex geometry [3]. We show that consciousness [4] can be modeled as a tetrahedral structure governed by the permutation group , while the operation of nothingness corresponds not to absence but to a symmetry-expanding transformation that opens the system toward a higher-dimensional relational structure associated with , the symmetry group of the 5-cell. [5] This reinterpretation embeds Sartre’s ontology within the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [6] and the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [7] [8], and suggests that existential negation may be understood as a structural mechanism for dimensional extension. The resulting framework integrates phenomenology, algebra, and biology, and supports the view that reality [9] is a triadic, symmetry-governed dynamical system.
1. Introduction
In Being and Nothingness, Sartre develops a phenomenological ontology centered on the distinction between:
Being-in-itself (objective, complete)
Being-for-itself (conscious, self-negating)
and introduces nothingness as the mechanism by which consciousness transcends given reality.
While Sartre’s analysis is philosophically profound, it remains structurally dyadic, with nothingness treated as a derivative negation rather than an independent ontological dimension.
In this paper, we extend Sartre’s framework by applying permutation group theory and simplex geometry, and argue that:
Nothingness is better understood as a symmetry-expanding operator that lifts consciousness into a higher-dimensional relational space.
2. Simplex–Permutation Correspondence
A foundational result:
Thus:
Tetrahedron (3-simplex) → S4
5-cell (4-simplex) → S5
These structures are not merely geometric but encode complete relational possibilities among their vertices.
3. Consciousness as a Tetrahedral Structure ()
Consciousness (being-for-itself) exhibits at least four irreducible relational components:
Self (3/27/2026/1)
World
Self–world relation
Reflexive awareness
This naturally maps onto a tetrahedral structure, whose symmetry group is .
Figure 1. Tetrahedron (S4)
Consciousness modeled as a tetrahedral (3-simplex) structure. Each vertex represents a fundamental relational component, as shown in (3/27/2026/1), and the symmetry group encodes all possible transformations among them.
4. Reinterpreting Nothingness
Sartre defines nothingness as:
Negation
Absence
The ability to say “not”
However, this definition is phenomenological, not structural.
Proposed Reinterpretation
We propose:
That is:
It introduces new degrees of freedom
It destabilizes fixed structure
It enables transition to higher symmetry
5. The 5-Cell and : Higher-Order Closure
The 5-cell (also called 4-simplex):
Contains 5 vertices
Has symmetry group S5
Represents a qualitatively richer relational space
But not merely as an extension—rather as a higher-dimensional completion.
Figure 2. From Tetrahedron to 5-Cell.
Transition from tetrahedral structure (S4) to the 5-cell (S5). The additional vertex introduces a new dimension of relational organization, corresponding to a higher-order symmetry space.
6. Nothingness as Symmetry Expansion
We now arrive at the central result:
Interpretation
Sartre: nothingness = absence
This work: nothingness = structural opening
Thus:
“Nothingness is not emptiness, but a gateway to higher-dimensional organization.” (3/27/2026/2)
7. Embedding in GOR and ITR
The Geometry of Reality (GOR): (see Figure 3).
X: Matter
Y: Information
Z: Spirit
Mapping:
Triadic Completion
Sartre:
This work:
8. IRVSE Interpretation
IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment):
Variation → permutations
Selection → constraints
Iteration → group composition
Now extended:
Nothingness = mechanism enabling transition between symmetry classes
9. Discussion
9.1 Sartre’s Limitation
Sartre identifies: A triadic field (being, consciousness, nothingness)
But interprets it: As a dyadic opposition
9.2 New Interpretation
We propose: Sartre discovered a triadic structure but interpreted it dyadically due to lack of a symmetry-based formalism.
9.3 Biological Implication
In living systems:
Evolution requires expansion of possibility space
This corresponds to transitions like:
Thus:
“Biological novelty may arise through symmetry expansion events.” (3/7/2026/3)
10. Conclusion
We propose the following reinterpretation:
Final Insight
“Nothingness is not non-being—it is the operator (3/27/2026/4)
that opens being to higher symmetry.”
References
[1] Sartre, J.-P. (1943). Being and Nothingness.
[2] Permutation group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permutation_group
[3] Simplex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex
[4] Consciousness. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex
[4a] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.
https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions
[4b] Ji, S., and Davis, J. J. Joshua (2025). Geometry of Conscions: A Unified Framework for Consciousness. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research. Volume 16, No 4 (2025).
[5] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell
[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393. The Universality of ITR.
[7] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[8] Phenomenolog. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phenomenology_(philosophy)
[9] Reality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reality