Sungchul Ji

Emeritus Professor, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ.

Abstract

Sartre’s Being and Nothingness [1] introduces a dual ontology of being-in-itself and being-for-itself, with nothingness functioning as a negating operation within consciousness. Here we propose a reinterpretation of Sartre’s framework using permutation group theory [2] and simplex geometry [3]. We show that consciousness [4] can be modeled as a tetrahedral structure governed by the permutation group , while the operation of nothingness corresponds not to absence but to a symmetry-expanding transformation that opens the system toward a higher-dimensional relational structure associated with , the symmetry group of the 5-cell. [5] This reinterpretation embeds Sartre’s ontology within the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [6] and the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [7] [8], and suggests that existential negation may be understood as a structural mechanism for dimensional extension. The resulting framework integrates phenomenology, algebra, and biology, and supports the view that reality [9] is a triadic, symmetry-governed dynamical system.

1. Introduction

In Being and Nothingness, Sartre develops a phenomenological ontology centered on the distinction between:

Being-in-itself (objective, complete)

Being-for-itself (conscious, self-negating)

and introduces nothingness as the mechanism by which consciousness transcends given reality.

While Sartre’s analysis is philosophically profound, it remains structurally dyadic, with nothingness treated as a derivative negation rather than an independent ontological dimension.

In this paper, we extend Sartre’s framework by applying permutation group theory and simplex geometry, and argue that:

Nothingness is better understood as a symmetry-expanding operator that lifts consciousness into a higher-dimensional relational space.

2. Simplex–Permutation Correspondence

A foundational result:

Thus:

Tetrahedron (3-simplex) → S4

5-cell (4-simplex) → S5

These structures are not merely geometric but encode complete relational possibilities among their vertices.

3. Consciousness as a Tetrahedral Structure ()

Consciousness (being-for-itself) exhibits at least four irreducible relational components:

Self (3/27/2026/1) World Self–world relation Reflexive awareness

This naturally maps onto a tetrahedral structure, whose symmetry group is .

Figure 1. Tetrahedron (S4)

Consciousness modeled as a tetrahedral (3-simplex) structure. Each vertex represents a fundamental relational component, as shown in (3/27/2026/1), and the symmetry group encodes all possible transformations among them.

4. Reinterpreting Nothingness

Sartre defines nothingness as:

Negation

Absence

The ability to say “not”

However, this definition is phenomenological, not structural.

Proposed Reinterpretation

We propose:

That is:

It introduces new degrees of freedom

It destabilizes fixed structure

It enables transition to higher symmetry

5. The 5-Cell and : Higher-Order Closure

The 5-cell (also called 4-simplex):

Contains 5 vertices

Has symmetry group S5

Represents a qualitatively richer relational space

But not merely as an extension—rather as a higher-dimensional completion.

Figure 2. From Tetrahedron to 5-Cell.

Transition from tetrahedral structure (S4) to the 5-cell (S5). The additional vertex introduces a new dimension of relational organization, corresponding to a higher-order symmetry space.

6. Nothingness as Symmetry Expansion

We now arrive at the central result:

Interpretation

Sartre: nothingness = absence

This work: nothingness = structural opening

Thus:

“Nothingness is not emptiness, but a gateway to higher-dimensional organization.” (3/27/2026/2)

7. Embedding in GOR and ITR

The Geometry of Reality (GOR): (see Figure 3).

X: Matter

Y: Information

Z: Spirit

Mapping:

Triadic Completion

Sartre:

This work:

8. IRVSE Interpretation

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment):

Variation → permutations

Selection → constraints

Iteration → group composition

Now extended:

Nothingness = mechanism enabling transition between symmetry classes

9. Discussion

9.1 Sartre’s Limitation

Sartre identifies: A triadic field (being, consciousness, nothingness)

But interprets it: As a dyadic opposition

9.2 New Interpretation

We propose: Sartre discovered a triadic structure but interpreted it dyadically due to lack of a symmetry-based formalism.

9.3 Biological Implication

In living systems:

Evolution requires expansion of possibility space

This corresponds to transitions like:

Thus:

“Biological novelty may arise through symmetry expansion events.” (3/7/2026/3)

10. Conclusion

We propose the following reinterpretation:

Final Insight

“Nothingness is not non-being—it is the operator (3/27/2026/4)

that opens being to higher symmetry.”

References

[1] Sartre, J.-P. (1943). Being and Nothingness.

[2] Permutation group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permutation_group

[3] Simplex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex

[4] Consciousness. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex

[4a] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[4b] Ji, S., and Davis, J. J. Joshua (2025). Geometry of Conscions: A Unified Framework for Consciousness. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research. Volume 16, No 4 (2025).

[5] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393. The Universality of ITR.

[7] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[8] Phenomenolog. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phenomenology_(philosophy)

[9] Reality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reality