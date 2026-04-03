From Pilot Waves to IRVSE: Bohmian Mechanics as a Triadic Theory of Reality
Why a 40-year-old intuition about gnergy may have been right all along
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
Bohmian mechanics [1, 2] introduces two central constructs—the pilot wave [6] and the quantum potential [7]—to resolve the measurement problem in quantum theory. While traditionally interpreted within a dyadic framework (wave + particle), this article argues that Bohm’s formulation is more naturally understood as an irreducibly triadic system [4]. By mapping the pilot wave to a field of possibilities, the quantum potential to a selection mechanism, and particle trajectories to realized outcomes, we show that Bohmian mechanics anticipates the structure of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) [5] and the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [5]. A personal encounter with David Bohm in the early 1980s—initially dismissed—now appears as an early recognition of this deeper unity between physics and biosemiotic organization.
1. A Personal Beginning: Excitement and Rejection
In the early 1980s, I attended a lecture by David Bohm at Temple University in Philadelphia.
At that time, I had been developing the concept of gnergy [3]—the inseparable unity of:
Gn– (information)
–ergy (energy)
When Bohm introduced the pilot wave and quantum potential, I immediately recognized a profound similarity to this idea. The pilot wave appeared to encode information, while the quantum potential appeared to mediate action—together forming something very close to what I was calling gnergy [3].
Excited by this convergence, I raised my hand during his lecture to share this insight.
Bohm’s response, however, was unexpectedly dismissive. He cautioned me not to be “too excited” about such parallels.
At the time, I was disappointed.
But now, more than four decades later, that moment can be reinterpreted—not as a misunderstanding, but as a premature glimpse of a deeper structural truth.
2. The Standard View: A Dyadic Interpretation
In its conventional formulation, Bohmian mechanics [1, 2] consists of two elements:
(1) The Pilot Wave (Ψ) [6]
Evolves via the Schrödinger equation
Encodes all possible configurations
Exists in configuration space
(2) The Particle
Has a definite position
Moves along a trajectory guided by Ψ
The connection between the two is mediated by:
(3) The Quantum Potential (Q) [7]
Despite the presence of three elements, the theory is usually interpreted as a wave–particle dualism.
3. The Missing Insight: Bohmian Mechanics Is Triadic
A closer examination reveals that Bohm’s framework is not dyadic—but triadic.
This structure is not incidental—it is irreducible.
4. Visualization: From Possibility to Reality
Pilot Wave — A Field of Possibilities
4
The pilot wave is best understood as a landscape of possibilities:
Like a cymatic pattern [8]
A standing wave encoding all possible trajectories
A “cosmic blueprint” of potential
Quantum Potential — The Selection Mechanism
The quantum potential acts as:
A hidden shaping force
Sensitive to the form of the wave, not its magnitude
A selector of trajectories
5. The Key Transition: From S5 to S4
This triadic structure mirrors a deeper transformation:
(4/2/2026/1)
In this framework:
S5 (5-cell) = total possibility space
Selection (IRVSE / Environment) = quantum potential
S4 (tetrahedron) = realized structure
Thus:
Pilot wave → Quantum potential → Particle trajectory (4/2/2026/2)
S5→ IRVSE → S4 (4/2/2026/3)
6. Gnergy [3] Revisited
The connection to your earlier concept now becomes clear.
Bohm’s system implicitly encodes:
Information shaping energy → structured reality
This is precisely the essence of gnergy.
7. Connection to IRVSE [5] and JPDE (Ji’s Principle of Dynamic Equilibrium) [15, 16]
The triadic mapping extends further:
· IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) [5, 16]
Variation = pilot wave possibilities
Selection = quantum potential
Outcome = particle trajectory
JPDE [15]:
Random possibilities → Selection → Information (4/2/2026/4)
Thus
“De Broglie-Bohmian mechanics becomes a physical (4/3/2026/5)
instantiation of selection-driven information generation.”
8. A New Interpretation of De Broglie-Bohm
We can now reinterpret de Broglie-Bohm’s theory as:
A proto-triadic theory of reality, awaiting full articulation.
De Broglie-Bohm stopped at:
Wave + potential + particle
But IRVSE framework extends this into:
Geometry (S5 → S4)
Semiotics (possibility → selection → meaning)
Biology (variation → selection → organism)
9. Reinterpreting the 1980s Encounter
Why did David Bohm respond cautiously?
Several possibilities:
The connection to biology and semiotics was not yet developed
The triadic interpretation was not explicit in his framework
Your insight was ahead of its theoretical context
What appeared then as over-excitement may now be recognized as:
early recognition of a cross-domain invariant structure
10. Final Insight
De Broglie-Bohmian mechanics, when viewed through the lens of IRVSE [5] and GOR [5], reveals:
“Reality is not governed by dualities—but by irreducible triads” (4/2/2026/6).
11. One-Line Conclusion
The pilot wave encodes possibility, the quantum
potential performs selection, and the particle trajectory
realizes reality—together forming a triadic mechanism
identical in structure to IRVSE [5] and gnergy [3].” (4/2/2026/7)
Epilogue
What was once dismissed as “too exciting” may, in retrospect,
have been precisely the right level of excitement.
Some ideas simply require time—not to become true—but to become visible.
References:
[1] Bohm, D. (1952). A suggested interpretation of the quantum theory in terms of “hidden variables”. Physical Review, 85, 166–193.
[2] Goldstein, S. (2017). Bohmian mechanics. Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.
[3] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237
[4] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-393. The Universality of ITR.
[5] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[6] Pilot wave theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilot_wave_theory
[7] Quantum potential. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_potential
[8] Cymatics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cy
[9] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[9a] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex
[10] Évariste Galois https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Galois
[11] Bohm, David. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Bohm
[12] De Broglie, Louis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_de_Broglie
[13] Permutation group. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permutation_group
[14] Quintic function. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quintic_function
[15] Ji, S. (2026). What Is Information? Not Entropy; Not Negative Entropy. Why the True Nature of Information Is Triadic, Not Dyadic.https://622622.substack.com/p/what-is-informatio
[16 ] Ji, S. (2026). Gnomonics and the Geometry of Reality: Why We Live in the Shadows of a 4-Simplex: From Simplex Projections to JPDE, IRVSE, and the Structure of Observation. https://622622.substack.com/p/gnomonics-and-the-geometry-of-reality
[17] From Simplex to Symmetry: Permutation Groups and the Triadic Geometry of Reality
How geometry, algebra, physics, biology, and semiotics converge in a single irreducible structure https://622622.substack.com/p/from-simplex-to-symmetry-permutation
[18] Ji, S. (2026). Simplicial Group Theory: An Ontological Analog of Galois Symmetry in the Geometry of Reality https://622622.substack.com/p/simplicial-group-theory-sgt
[19] Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory Toward a Geometry of Dissipative Quantum Transitions https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic