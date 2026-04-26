Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. The Problem: Why Reduction Fails

For centuries, philosophers and scientists have tried to reduce reality to:

matter (ontology) [1]

mind (epistemology) [2]

or mathematics (structure) [3]

Each attempt succeeds partially—and fails fundamentally.

Why?

Because reality is not one-dimensional or even two-dimensional. [4]

Reality is irreducibly triadic.

2. OEMT: A Minimal Completion of Philosophy

I propose the following principle:

OEMT (Ontology–Epistemology–Mathematics Triadism):

Reality requires three irreducible components:

Ontology (what exists)

Epistemology (what is known)

Mathematics (what structures existence)

Any attempt to reduce one to another results in a collapse error.

3. A Surprising Pattern Across Disciplines

The triadic nature of reality is not merely philosophical—it appears empirically across domains.

To make this visible, consider the following framework.

I have long been fascinated by the Galois theory [8] that all quartic (4) polynomial equations can be solved in radicals, but not certain quintic (5) polynomial equations. This fascination was rekindled the other day when I was looking at the difference between the tetrahedron (4) and the hypertetrahedron, also called the pentachoron or 5-cell (5) (see Rows 1 and 2 of Table 120 below). Although I do not have a mathematical or logical proof, I came up with the intuitive idea that the 4-to-5 transition observed in Rows 1 and 2 of Table 120 can be extended beyond geometry and algebra, as indicated in Rows 3 through 10 of Table 120. ‘Gnergetics’ is defined as the study of the complementary union of information (gn-) and energy (-ergetics), and ‘Gnergitonics’ is the study of the complementary union of information (gn-), energy (-erg-), and spirituality (-itonics). These terms are defined in the legend to Figure 1 of [11].

4. The S₄ → S₅ Transformation Across Domains

Below is a unifying pattern that ChatGPT constructed based on my prompt, Table 120.

5. What This Table Reveals

This is not a collection of coincidences.

It reveals a deep structural law:

At the S₄ level, systems are solvable, closed, and representable.

At the S₅ level, systems become open, generative, and irreducible.

This corresponds exactly to:

Tetrahedron (3-simplex) → representation [6]

5-cell (4-simplex) → reality beyond representation

6. Connection to OEMT

This is where the table becomes philosophically decisive.

Each column maps naturally onto OEMT:

Thus:

OEMT is the philosophical counterpart of the S₄ → S₅ transformation [6]. (4/25/2026/1)

7. The Galois Insight: A Turning Point

The algebraic row deserves special emphasis.

Évariste Galois [8] proved:

Quartic equations (degree 4) are solvable

Quintic equations (degree 5) are not solvable in general

This is not just a mathematical curiosity.

It is the first rigorous demonstration that:

Crossing from 4 to 5 introduces a fundamentally new kind of structure. (4/25/2026/2)

8. Geometry of Reality: Projection and Loss

This aligns with a geometric insight:

A 4-simplex (5-cell) cannot be fully represented in 3D space.

Any representation becomes a projection—a shadow.

This leads to a profound conclusion:

All scientific models are projections of a higher-dimensional reality. (4/25/2026/3)

Figure 1. Two commutative triangles in GOR: IRVSE(2)◦IRVSE(1) = IRVSE(3), and L◦IRVSE(3) = IRVSE(1).

Figure 2. The geometric mechanism of generating the Fibonacci series and the Golden spiral based on the Principle of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).

(i) After squaring (or reproducing) 1 and adding the result to the original square, S1, you get rectangle R1 with the long side length 2.

(ii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R1 and adding the result to R1, you get a rectangle R2 with the long side length 3.

(iii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R2 and adding the result to R2, you get a rectangle R3 with the long side length 5.

(iv) Repeat (iii) with R3, namely, after squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R3 and adding the result to R3, you get a rectangle R4 with long side length 8.

(v) Form a spiral by connecting the opposite corners of each square with a circular arc (selected out of an infinite number of possible curves)by a conscious agent in order to achieve a desired goal.

9. IRVSE: The Mechanism of Transition

How do systems move from S₄ to S₅?

Through a process I have called:

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) (defined in the legend to Figure 2 in [11]).

This process:

generates possibilities (mathematics)

selects realizations (ontology)

interprets outcomes (epistemology)

Thus IRVSE is the dynamic engine of OEMT.

10. A New Interpretation of Science

With this framework, science can be reinterpreted as:

Mathematics → defines possible worlds (S₄)

Epistemology → selects/observes transitions

Ontology → actualizes one path (S₅)

Science, then, is not just description—it is participation in a triadic process. (4/25/2026/4)

11. The Key Insight

The central message of this article can now be stated clearly:

Reality is not fully accessible within any single formal system. (4/25/2026/5)

It emerges only through the interaction of:

structure (mathematics)

existence (ontology)

interpretation (epistemology)

12. Final Reflection

The history of science has been driven by simplification:

reducing many to one

compressing complexity into equations

But the evidence now suggests a different direction:

Reality cannot be reduced below (4/25/2026/6

And the S₄ → S₅ transition may be the mathematical signature of that truth. (4/25/2026/7)

Coming next:

We will explore how this framework explains quantum measurement, biological organization, and the emergence of consciousness.

If this resonates with you, consider subscribing. This series explores a new triadic foundation for science, unifying physics, biology, and philosophy.

References:

[1] Matter. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matter

[2] Mind. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mind

[3] Mathematics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mathematics

[4] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls

[5] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR

[6] Simplicial complex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplicial_complex

[7] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[8] Galois theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galois_theory

[9] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 101-119. Cell force.

[10] Conformon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conformon

[11] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[12] Ji, S. and Davis, J. J. (2025). Causality vs.Codality: Information encoded in space-time. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research 16 (1): 16-25.