Oxidative phosphorylation (oxphos) remains one of the most elegant energy-transduction systems in biology. Since Peter Mitchell’s formulation of the chemiosmotic theory [1], the proton-motive force (PMF) has served as the central thermodynamic principle explaining how mitochondria convert redox energy into ATP.

Mitchell’s insight was transformative: electron transport generates an electrochemical gradient, and that gradient stores free energy capable of performing work. This macroscopic thermodynamic constraint remains foundational.

Yet as structural biology, enzymology, and membrane biophysics have progressed [2, 3, 4], it has become increasingly clear that thermodynamic potentials and molecular mechanisms operate at different descriptive resolutions.

The question is not whether chemiosmosis is correct.

The question is how many layers of coordination are involved in implementing it.

1. Two Levels of Description: Constraint and Mechanism

At a coarse-grained level, oxidative phosphorylation can be expressed as a dyadic thermodynamic relation:

Proton gradient → ATP synthesis

The PMF defines the energetic slope across the inner mitochondrial membrane. ATP synthase then harnesses this potential to produce ATP. At this resolution, the system can be modeled using two principal variables: driving force and product formation.

However, when examined at finer kinetic and structural resolution, respiration and phosphorylation do not appear merely sequential. They appear dynamically coordinated.

Membrane protein complexes undergo conformational transitions. Electron transfer, proton translocation, and structural rearrangements occur in tightly timed sequences. These transient energized states — referred to in conformational models as conformons — act as intermediate energy-transducing states linking respiration directly to phosphorylation [5].

Thus, at a mechanistic level, the topology appears triadic:

Respiration → energized conformational state → phosphorylation

The difference is not contradiction.

It is resolution.

2. Reframing the Comparison: From Opposition to Topology

Rather than positioning chemiosmosis and conformational models as competing theories, it may be more constructive to view them as describing different coupling topologies.

In this view:

Chemiosmosis defines the global free-energy boundary condition .

Conformational dynamics specify the local transduction pathway.

When expressed in free-energy landscape language, the PMF establishes the energetic slope, while protein complexes traverse that landscape through coordinated conformational transitions.

The landscape remains the same.

The description gains dimensional depth.

3. Dominant Coupling Mode vs Global Constraint

It may be useful to distinguish between:

Global energetic constraint (PMF)

Dominant coordination channel (conformational mediation)

The proton gradient ensures thermodynamic feasibility.

But the immediate coupling between respiration and phosphorylation may be mediated primarily through transient structural states of coupling enzymes within membrane complexes (e.g., ion channels and ATP synthase).

This interpretation does not negate the PMF. Rather, it suggests that the gradient functions as a system-level constraint, while conformational states of enzyme implement the actual coordination logic.

In this sense, what appears dyadic at a macroscopic thermodynamic level may reveal a triadic coordination structure at mechanistic resolution.

4. Avoiding False Disjunction Bias

A recurring conceptual difficulty in scientific debates arises from what I have elsewhere termed False Disjunction Bias (FDB) — the tendency to treat layered descriptions as mutually exclusive alternatives.

The oxphos debate is often framed as:

Chemiosmosis versus conformational models.

But this framing may itself be the problem.

If thermodynamic potentials and molecular mechanisms occupy different descriptive layers, then setting them in opposition collapses a multi-scale structure into a binary one.

What is dyadic at one resolution can be triadic at another.

The apparent conflict dissolves once resolution is made explicit.

5. A Multiscale View of Oxidative Phosphorylation

From a multiscale perspective:

Electron transport generates an electrochemical potential.

That potential defines the free-energy landscape.

Membrane protein complexes traverse that landscape through conformational transitions.

Transient energized states coordinate respiration and phosphorylation.

ATP synthesis emerges as the macroscopic outcome.

The system is neither purely gradient-driven nor purely conformational.

It is thermodynamically constrained and dynamically coordinated.

6. Beyond Oxidative Phosphorylation

This distinction between coarse thermodynamic constraint and fine dynamic coordination appears in many domains:

Temperature vs molecular motion

EEG signals vs neuronal firing patterns

Pressure vs molecular collisions

Information entropy vs mechanistic encoding

At each level, a coarse descriptor captures global constraint, while a finer description reveals internal structure.

Oxidative phosphorylation may simply be a particularly elegant biological example of this broader multiscale principle.

7. Conclusion: Resolution Without Rivalry

The chemiosmotic framework remains one of the great unifying principles of biology. Recognizing additional layers of dynamic coordination does not diminish that achievement.

Instead, it suggests that oxidative phosphorylation possesses a richer coupling topology than is visible at thermodynamic resolution alone.

What appears dyadic at one scale may be triadic at another.

The goal is not replacement, but integration.

Not rivalry, but resolution enhancement.

And perhaps the deeper lesson is this:

In complex systems, constraint and coordination are inseparable — but they are not identical.

APPENDIX



A1. Thermodynamic Hierarchy: Free Energy vs Proton Gradient

The preceding discussion treated the proton-motive force (PMF) as the macroscopic thermodynamic constraint for ATP synthesis. This description is appropriate at the level of membrane-scale energetics. However, a deeper thermodynamic hierarchy becomes visible when the full redox process is considered.

The ultimate thermodynamic source of oxidative phosphorylation is the Gibbs free energy [6] released by electron-transfer reactions:

The Gibbs free energy change associated with this redox transformation provides the primary thermodynamic driving force of the system.

The proton gradient does not generate this free energy.

It stores part of it.

The electrochemical potential [7] of protons is given by:

where:

is the membrane potential,

is the proton concentration gradient,

is Faraday’s constant,

is the gas constant,

is temperature.

Thus the proton-motive force is already a composite quantity. It is not identical to membrane voltage alone, nor is it equivalent to the full Gibbs free energy change of respiration.

It is a structured electrochemical partition of the redox free energy.

A2. Free Energy Gradient as Primary, Proton Gradient as Secondary

When respiration drives proton separation across the membrane, what is being converted is redox free energy into electrochemical potential energy of protons. This separation process requires coordinated conformational transitions of respiratory enzyme complexes in membranes constrained by the Generalized Franck Condon Principle [8], also called the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes l9].

In conformational models [5, 10] — and under the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle — electronic transitions and nuclear (structural) rearrangements are coupled. The separation of electrons and protons is not a passive diffusion event but a dynamically coordinated process.

Thus, at fine resolution:

Redox free energy is released. Conformational transitions mediate charge separation. An electrochemical gradient is established. The gradient can subsequently drive ATP synthesis via mass-action (Le Chatelier-type [11]) mechanisms.

In this hierarchy, the proton gradient functions as an intermediate energy reservoir — not the ultimate thermodynamic source.

This does not contradict chemiosmosis. It clarifies its placement within a larger free-energy cascade.

A3. Avoiding Conceptual Conflation

A potential conceptual confusion arises when the proton-motive force is treated as the primary driving force rather than as a structured storage form of redox free energy.

The free-energy gradient of respiration:

is the fundamental thermodynamic quantity.

The proton-motive force:

is one partitioned component of that free energy, spatially organized across the membrane.

Failure to distinguish between these levels risks conflating:

Source of free energy

Mode of storage

Mechanism of transduction

Once these layers are separated, the coupling topology becomes clearer.

A4. Integration with the Dyadic–Triadic Framework

At the coarsest level, oxidative phosphorylation may be represented dyadically:

Proton gradient → ATP

At a deeper thermodynamic level, however, the full relation is:

Redox free energy → electrochemical storage → phosphorylation

And at mechanistic resolution:

Respiration → electron-proton separation → gradient formation → ATP synthesis

The dimensionality increases with resolution.

What appears dyadic at one level becomes triadic (or multi-step) at another.

A5. Why This Distinction Matters

The distinction between:

Gibbs free energy change (ΔG),

Electrochemical proton potential (Δμ_H+),

Membrane voltage (Δψ),

is not merely semantic.

It determines how we understand:

The origin of thermodynamic driving force,

The role of conformational dynamics,

The hierarchy of energy transduction steps.

The proton gradient is experimentally visible and measurable.

But visibility does not equal primacy.

The redox free energy of respiration remains the ultimate thermodynamic source.