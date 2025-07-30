Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Introduction: The New Rosetta Stone of Biology

In the early 19th century, Jean-François Champollion made history by deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs into Greek [1], forever altering our understanding of ancient civilizations. Today, we may be standing on the threshold of a comparable breakthrough—not in archaeology, but in molecular biology.

This article introduces the concept of AlphaExpression: an artificial intelligence system designed to translate RNA expression profiles, encoded in the language of the cell (Cellese), into functional meanings expressed in human language (Humanese). This translation holds the potential to revolutionize how we interpret molecular diagnostics, therapeutic responses, and systems biology at large [2, 3].

2. The Musical Analogy Revisited

The Genome–Transcriptome–Pianist postulate depicted in Figure 1 can be summarized as shown in Table 1.

This triadic relation mirrors how a pianist transforms static sheet music into dynamic audio expression (see Figure 1). Analogously, cells transform equilibrium genomic structures into dynamic RNA expression profiles that encode meaning—what we call RNA QR codes (see Row 4 in Figure 2).

3. AlphaExpression: An Overview

AlphaExpression is proposed as a next-generation AI model, building on AlphaFold [5] and AlphaGenome [6], but extending into the space of functional RNA decoding [9].

Whereas:

AlphaFold predicts 3D protein structure from sequence,

AlphaGenome predicts regulatory impact of DNA variants,

AlphaExpression is envisioned to:

Decode RNA expression patterns (e.g., RNA QR codes) into functional interpretations expressed in natural language (see Row 8, Figure 2) [7],

4. Case Study: RNA QR Code-Based Survival Prediction in Breast Cancer

Figure 2. The experimental data supporting the translation of cellese to humanese were obtained from [8].

RNA QR Code Patterns (Row 4)

Two distinct gene expression profiles were measured from breast cancer tissue biopsies:

Left Column : From a patient who survived 10 months after 14 weeks of doxorubicin treatment.

Right Column: From a patient who survived 7 weeks under the same conditions.

The black boxes in these matrices denote supermetabolons—co-expressed metabolic units involved in differential outcomes [9].

From Code to Meaning: Layered Biological Interpretation

Row 8: The Breakthrough

Here we witness, for the first time, a direct translation of molecular expression into human language (i.e., from Row 7 to Row 8, Figure 2):

“If this tumor (A) is treated with doxorubicin (B), the patient is likely to survive (C) for 10 months.”

vs.

“If this tumor (A) is treated with doxorubicin (B), the patient is likely to survive (C) for 7 weeks.”

These are not mere associations; they are conditional molecular narratives (i.e., if-then statements)—structured implications derived from algorithmic processing of RNA QR codes.

5. AlphaExpression as a Language Translator: Cellese → Humanese

This system can be modeled as:

python

CopyEdit

AlphaExpression(G, M, T) → H

Where:

G = Genome (information)

M = Molecular mechanisms (energy/pianist)

T = Transcriptome / RNA QR code (function)

H = Human-readable interpretation (Humanese)

This is a triadic transformation of the form:

(A and B) → C,

or more generally,

(Cellese: G × M × T) → Humanese: C

6. Historical Analogy: Champollion and the Hieroglyphs

Just as the Rosetta Stone aligned Egyptian with Greek, AlphaExpression will align molecular data with clinical meaning.

7. Implications and Next Steps

Personalized medicine : Predict patient-specific outcomes based on transcriptome profiles.

Supermetabolon mining : Identify key regulatory modules acting as biosemantic units.

Systems-level diagnostics : Bridge omics data with human reasoning.

Evolutionary linguistics of life: Trace how biological systems encode function in structured expressions.

8. Conclusion

The transition from decoding proteins (AlphaFold) to decoding RNA-based meaning (Alpha Expression) marks a new phase in biological language understanding.

AlphaExpression is not just a model—it is a vision for:

Translating the language of life,

Empowering medical decision-making,

And building the first biological-natural language interface.

Just as Champollion unlocked the voice of ancient civilizations, AlphaExpression may unlock the living voice of our cells [13].